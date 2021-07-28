  ⋮  

Intel Alder Lake K(F) Series & Z690 Motherboard To Hit Retail In Q4 2021

By Jason R. Wilson
Intel appears to be quickly manufacturing their Alder Lake products, the twelfth generation Core S-series, which are expected to make a formal debut on 27th October as hinted by Intel's CEO, Pat Gelsinger during the IDM 2.0 keynote.

Intel's 12th Gen Alder Lake K-Series Desktop CPUs & Z690 Motherboards To Debut This Year, Remaining Lineup Hits Retail In 2022

During the event, Intel reported that they are changing the 10nm Enhanced SuperFin nodes to the shorter "Intel 7" nomenclature. The nodes are to be used by Sapphire Rapids and Alder Lake CPUs that would aim for the Xeon Datacenter and Client PC segments.

Intel Z690 Chipset Motherboards For Alder Lake CPUs To Retain 24-Pin Connectors

Intel is also to release Alder Lake CPU models for the consumer market. Intel also has plans to reduce the force on newer transistors for the Intel 7, improving dispersion of power, optimization of the source and drain doping levels, and the efficiency of wattage levels and performance by up to ten to fifteen percent—all in comparison to the 10nm SuperFin nodes.

It is also reported that Intel is planning on starting manufacturing the K-Series and KF-Series CPUs and including a chipset for serious enthusiasts—the Z690 chipset. During CES 2022, it is speculated that the remainder of the twelfth generation Core chipsets and motherboards originate from the B610, B660, and H670 models, which appears to be the second time that there have been any changes to release periods.  They also state that this speculative information matches what Twitter user Moore's Law Is Dead said two months prior.

Some motherboard manufacturers have reported that they are not quick to initiating manufacturing motherboards to incorporate the 12-volt ATX standard set by Intel due to the current connections and power consumption sections being reduced. This change would cause manufacturers to remodel certain boards to compensate for the changes.

A large majority of Z690 chipset motherboards running with 24 volts have already seen the manufacturing stages and there appear to be some models to offer the ATX 12-volt changes. This change will require manufacturers to produce motherboards that will support new LGA1700 sockets that have been seen in some Raptor Lake-S specifications that have appeared in the news over the last several months.

Intel Desktop CPU Generations Comparison:

Intel CPU FamilyProcessor ProcessProcessors Cores (Max)TDPsPlatform ChipsetPlatformMemory SupportPCIe SupportLaunch
Sandy Bridge (2nd Gen)32nm4/835-95W6-SeriesLGA 1155DDR3PCIe Gen 2.02011
Ivy Bridge (3rd Gen)22nm4/835-77W7-SeriesLGA 1155DDR3PCIe Gen 3.02012
Haswell (4th Gen)22nm4/835-84W8-SeriesLGA 1150DDR3PCIe Gen 3.02013-2014
Broadwell (5th Gen)14nm4/865-65W9-SeriesLGA 1150DDR3PCIe Gen 3.02015
Skylake (6th Gen)14nm4/835-91W100-SeriesLGA 1151DDR4PCIe Gen 3.02015
Kaby Lake (7th Gen)14nm4/835-91W200-SeriesLGA 1151DDR4PCIe Gen 3.02017
Coffee Lake (8th Gen)14nm6/1235-95W300-SeriesLGA 1151DDR4PCIe Gen 3.02017
Coffee Lake (9th Gen)14nm8/1635-95W300-SeriesLGA 1151DDR4PCIe Gen 3.02018
Comet Lake (10th Gen)14nm10/2035-125W400-SeriesLGA 1200DDR4PCIe Gen 3.02020
Rocket Lake (11th Gen)14nm8/1635-125W500-SeriesLGA 1200DDR4PCIe Gen 4.02021
Alder Lake (12th Gen)Intel 716/24TBA600 SeriesLGA 1700DDR5PCIe Gen 5.02021
Raptor Lake (13th Gen)Intel 716/30?TBA700-SeriesLGA 1700DDR5PCIe Gen 5.02022
Meteor Lake (14th Gen)Intel 4TBATBA800 Series?LGA 1700DDR5PCIe Gen 5.0?2023
Lunar Lake (15th Gen)Intel 3?TBATBA900 Series?TBADDR5PCIe Gen 5.0?2023+

News Sources: Igor', s Lab

