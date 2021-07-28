Intel Alder Lake K(F) Series & Z690 Motherboard To Hit Retail In Q4 2021
Intel appears to be quickly manufacturing their Alder Lake products, the twelfth generation Core S-series, which are expected to make a formal debut on 27th October as hinted by Intel's CEO, Pat Gelsinger during the IDM 2.0 keynote.
Intel's 12th Gen Alder Lake K-Series Desktop CPUs & Z690 Motherboards To Debut This Year, Remaining Lineup Hits Retail In 2022
During the event, Intel reported that they are changing the 10nm Enhanced SuperFin nodes to the shorter "Intel 7" nomenclature. The nodes are to be used by Sapphire Rapids and Alder Lake CPUs that would aim for the Xeon Datacenter and Client PC segments.
Intel is also to release Alder Lake CPU models for the consumer market. Intel also has plans to reduce the force on newer transistors for the Intel 7, improving dispersion of power, optimization of the source and drain doping levels, and the efficiency of wattage levels and performance by up to ten to fifteen percent—all in comparison to the 10nm SuperFin nodes.
It is also reported that Intel is planning on starting manufacturing the K-Series and KF-Series CPUs and including a chipset for serious enthusiasts—the Z690 chipset. During CES 2022, it is speculated that the remainder of the twelfth generation Core chipsets and motherboards originate from the B610, B660, and H670 models, which appears to be the second time that there have been any changes to release periods. They also state that this speculative information matches what Twitter user Moore's Law Is Dead said two months prior.
Some motherboard manufacturers have reported that they are not quick to initiating manufacturing motherboards to incorporate the 12-volt ATX standard set by Intel due to the current connections and power consumption sections being reduced. This change would cause manufacturers to remodel certain boards to compensate for the changes.
A large majority of Z690 chipset motherboards running with 24 volts have already seen the manufacturing stages and there appear to be some models to offer the ATX 12-volt changes. This change will require manufacturers to produce motherboards that will support new LGA1700 sockets that have been seen in some Raptor Lake-S specifications that have appeared in the news over the last several months.
Intel Desktop CPU Generations Comparison:
|Intel CPU Family
|Processor Process
|Processors Cores (Max)
|TDPs
|Platform Chipset
|Platform
|Memory Support
|PCIe Support
|Launch
|Sandy Bridge (2nd Gen)
|32nm
|4/8
|35-95W
|6-Series
|LGA 1155
|DDR3
|PCIe Gen 2.0
|2011
|Ivy Bridge (3rd Gen)
|22nm
|4/8
|35-77W
|7-Series
|LGA 1155
|DDR3
|PCIe Gen 3.0
|2012
|Haswell (4th Gen)
|22nm
|4/8
|35-84W
|8-Series
|LGA 1150
|DDR3
|PCIe Gen 3.0
|2013-2014
|Broadwell (5th Gen)
|14nm
|4/8
|65-65W
|9-Series
|LGA 1150
|DDR3
|PCIe Gen 3.0
|2015
|Skylake (6th Gen)
|14nm
|4/8
|35-91W
|100-Series
|LGA 1151
|DDR4
|PCIe Gen 3.0
|2015
|Kaby Lake (7th Gen)
|14nm
|4/8
|35-91W
|200-Series
|LGA 1151
|DDR4
|PCIe Gen 3.0
|2017
|Coffee Lake (8th Gen)
|14nm
|6/12
|35-95W
|300-Series
|LGA 1151
|DDR4
|PCIe Gen 3.0
|2017
|Coffee Lake (9th Gen)
|14nm
|8/16
|35-95W
|300-Series
|LGA 1151
|DDR4
|PCIe Gen 3.0
|2018
|Comet Lake (10th Gen)
|14nm
|10/20
|35-125W
|400-Series
|LGA 1200
|DDR4
|PCIe Gen 3.0
|2020
|Rocket Lake (11th Gen)
|14nm
|8/16
|35-125W
|500-Series
|LGA 1200
|DDR4
|PCIe Gen 4.0
|2021
|Alder Lake (12th Gen)
|Intel 7
|16/24
|TBA
|600 Series
|LGA 1700
|DDR5
|PCIe Gen 5.0
|2021
|Raptor Lake (13th Gen)
|Intel 7
|16/30?
|TBA
|700-Series
|LGA 1700
|DDR5
|PCIe Gen 5.0
|2022
|Meteor Lake (14th Gen)
|Intel 4
|TBA
|TBA
|800 Series?
|LGA 1700
|DDR5
|PCIe Gen 5.0?
|2023
|Lunar Lake (15th Gen)
|Intel 3?
|TBA
|TBA
|900 Series?
|TBA
|DDR5
|PCIe Gen 5.0?
|2023+
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter