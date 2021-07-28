Intel Alder Lake K(F) Series & Z690 Motherboard To Hit Retail In Q4 2021

Intel appears to be quickly manufacturing their Alder Lake products, the twelfth generation Core S-series, which are expected to make a formal debut on 27th October as hinted by Intel's CEO, Pat Gelsinger during the IDM 2.0 keynote.

Intel's 12th Gen Alder Lake K-Series Desktop CPUs & Z690 Motherboards To Debut This Year, Remaining Lineup Hits Retail In 2022

During the event, Intel reported that they are changing the 10nm Enhanced SuperFin nodes to the shorter "Intel 7" nomenclature. The nodes are to be used by Sapphire Rapids and Alder Lake CPUs that would aim for the Xeon Datacenter and Client PC segments.

Intel Z690 Chipset Motherboards For Alder Lake CPUs To Retain 24-Pin Connectors

Intel is also to release Alder Lake CPU models for the consumer market. Intel also has plans to reduce the force on newer transistors for the Intel 7, improving dispersion of power, optimization of the source and drain doping levels, and the efficiency of wattage levels and performance by up to ten to fifteen percent—all in comparison to the 10nm SuperFin nodes.

It is also reported that Intel is planning on starting manufacturing the K-Series and KF-Series CPUs and including a chipset for serious enthusiasts—the Z690 chipset. During CES 2022, it is speculated that the remainder of the twelfth generation Core chipsets and motherboards originate from the B610, B660, and H670 models, which appears to be the second time that there have been any changes to release periods. They also state that this speculative information matches what Twitter user Moore's Law Is Dead said two months prior.

Some motherboard manufacturers have reported that they are not quick to initiating manufacturing motherboards to incorporate the 12-volt ATX standard set by Intel due to the current connections and power consumption sections being reduced. This change would cause manufacturers to remodel certain boards to compensate for the changes.

A large majority of Z690 chipset motherboards running with 24 volts have already seen the manufacturing stages and there appear to be some models to offer the ATX 12-volt changes. This change will require manufacturers to produce motherboards that will support new LGA1700 sockets that have been seen in some Raptor Lake-S specifications that have appeared in the news over the last several months.

Intel Desktop CPU Generations Comparison:

Intel CPU Family Processor Process Processors Cores (Max) TDPs Platform Chipset Platform Memory Support PCIe Support Launch Sandy Bridge (2nd Gen) 32nm 4/8 35-95W 6-Series LGA 1155 DDR3 PCIe Gen 2.0 2011 Ivy Bridge (3rd Gen) 22nm 4/8 35-77W 7-Series LGA 1155 DDR3 PCIe Gen 3.0 2012 Haswell (4th Gen) 22nm 4/8 35-84W 8-Series LGA 1150 DDR3 PCIe Gen 3.0 2013-2014 Broadwell (5th Gen) 14nm 4/8 65-65W 9-Series LGA 1150 DDR3 PCIe Gen 3.0 2015 Skylake (6th Gen) 14nm 4/8 35-91W 100-Series LGA 1151 DDR4 PCIe Gen 3.0 2015 Kaby Lake (7th Gen) 14nm 4/8 35-91W 200-Series LGA 1151 DDR4 PCIe Gen 3.0 2017 Coffee Lake (8th Gen) 14nm 6/12 35-95W 300-Series LGA 1151 DDR4 PCIe Gen 3.0 2017 Coffee Lake (9th Gen) 14nm 8/16 35-95W 300-Series LGA 1151 DDR4 PCIe Gen 3.0 2018 Comet Lake (10th Gen) 14nm 10/20 35-125W 400-Series LGA 1200 DDR4 PCIe Gen 3.0 2020 Rocket Lake (11th Gen) 14nm 8/16 35-125W 500-Series LGA 1200 DDR4 PCIe Gen 4.0 2021 Alder Lake (12th Gen) Intel 7 16/24 TBA 600 Series LGA 1700 DDR5 PCIe Gen 5.0 2021 Raptor Lake (13th Gen) Intel 7 16/30? TBA 700-Series LGA 1700 DDR5 PCIe Gen 5.0 2022 Meteor Lake (14th Gen) Intel 4 TBA TBA 800 Series? LGA 1700 DDR5 PCIe Gen 5.0? 2023 Lunar Lake (15th Gen) Intel 3? TBA TBA 900 Series? TBA DDR5 PCIe Gen 5.0? 2023+

News Sources: Igor', s Lab