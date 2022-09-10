Menu
Intel’s 13th Gen Desktop CPUs To Feature A Mix of Raptor Lake & Alder Lake SKUs

Jason R. Wilson
Sep 10, 2022
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake Flagship, Core i9-13900K, Could Feature Clock Speeds Up To 5.8 GHz

Intel's 13th Gen CPU lineup will feature a mix of Raptor Lake & Alder Lake-based SKUs as revealed in marketing slides leaked yesterday. The leaked information confirms the rumors floating around that certain 13th Gen Desktop CPUs will be utilizing the same die as Intel's Alder Lake chips from 2021.

Leaked Intel Slides Confirm 13th Gen Core i5-13600 CPU & Below Utilize Alder Lake Die Instead of Raptor Lake

The leaked Intel Raptor Lake-S desktop CPU lineup sprung up various rumors that Intel would separate the CPU lineup into three die sets: B0, C0, and H1. The first is based on the new Raptor Lake processor dies, while the second and third series listed are based on the Intel 12th Gen Core Alder Lake silicon.

This is confirmed in the leaked slides the new architecture improvements for its 13th Gen lineup and certain features such as the increased cache counts are only available on Core i5 K-series CPUs & above. So it seems like all CPUs below the Core i5-13600K will not be benefiting from the cache bump, hence highlighting that only certain SKUs or the top-end parts are actually based on Intel's 13th Gen Raptor Lake silicon while the rest are based on the Alder Lake silicon.

Intel Raptor Lake and Alder Lake in 13th Gen Core Series, Image source: Igor's Lab and 3DCenter.org via VideoCardz

So it looks like we have three Intel 13th Gen Core i5 and one Core i3 SKU that will be using the Alder Lake silicon while the rest of the SKUs will feature the Raptor Lake silicon. Those four SKUs are the Core i5-13600, Core i5-13500, Core i5-13400, and Core i3-13100. The 13100 features the H0 die, while the others utilize the C0 die.

Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake Desktop CPUs Expected Features:

  • Up To 24 Cores & 32 Threads
  • Brand New Raptor Cove CPU Cores (Higher P-Core IPC)
  • Based on 10nm ESF 'Intel 7' process node
  • Up To 6.0 GHz clock speeds (expected)
  • Double The E-Cores on certain variants
  • Increased Cache for both P-Cores & E-Cores
  • Supported on existing LGA 1700 motherboards
  • New Z790, H770, and B760 motherboards
  • Up To 28 PCIe Lanes (PCH Gen 4 + Gen 3)
  • Up To 28 PCIe Lanes (CPU Gen 5 x16 + Gen 4 x12)
  • Dual-Channel DDR5-5600 Memory Support
  • 20 PCIe Gen 5 Lanes
  • Enhanced Overclocking Features
  • 125W PL1 TDP (Flagship SKUs)
  • AI PCIe M.2 Technology
  • Q4 2022 Launch (October Possibly)

The Golden Cove Performance cores will be reserved for the above SKUs listed. There will also be a minimal amount of Gracemont cores offering a lesser powered L2 cache equaling 2MB and not 4MB. Now, this can be done to keep the pricing competitive in the entry-level segment but it needs to be seen how consumers respond to this change. Intel and AMD will launch their next-gen CPUs and GPUs over the next several months, ushering in several new technologies that will boast higher efficiency and increased power.

Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake-S Desktop CPU Family:

CPU NameSilicon Revision / QDFP-Core CountE-Core CountTotal Core / ThreadP-Core Base / Boost (Max)P-Core Boost (All-Core)E-Core Boost (Max)Cache (Total L2 + L3)TDPMSRP
Intel Core i9-13900KB0 / Q1E181624 / 323.0 / 5.8 GHz5.5 GHz (All-Core)4.3 GHz68 MB125W (PL1)
250W (PL2)?		TBA
Intel Core i9-13900KFB0 / Q1EX81624 / 323.0 / 5.8 GHz5.5 GHz (All-Core)4.3 GHz68 MB125W (PL1)
250W (PL2)?		TBA
Intel Core i9-13900B0 / Q1EJ81624 / 322.0 / 5.6 GHz5.3 GHz (All-Core)4.2 GHz68 MB65W (PL1)
~200W (PL2)		TBA
Intel Core i9-13900FB0 / Q1ES81624 / 322.0 / 5.6 GHz5.3 GHz (All-Core)4.2 GHz68 MB65W (PL1)
~200W (PL2)		TBA
Intel Core i9-13900TB0 / ?81624 / 321.1 / 5.3 GHz4.3 GHz (All-Core)3.9 GHz68 MB35W (PL1)
100W (PL2)		TBA
Intel Core i7-13700KB0 / Q1EN8816 / 243.4 / 5.4 GHz5.3 GHz (All Core)4.2 GHz54 MB125W (PL1)
228W (PL2)?		TBA
Intel Core i7-13700KFB0 / Q1ET8816 / 243.4 / 5.4 GHz5.3 GHz (All Core)4.2 GHz54 MB65W (PL1)
TBD (PL2)		TBA
Intel Core i7-13700B0 / Q1EL8816 / 242.1 / 5.2 GHz5.1 GHz (All-Core)4.1 GHz54 MB65W (PL1)
TBD (PL2)		TBA
Intel Core i7-13700FB0 / Q1EU8816 / 242.1 / 5.2 GHz5.1 GHz (All-Core)4.1 GHz54 MB65W (PL1)
TBD (PL2)		TBA
Intel Core i7-13700TB0 / ?8816 / 241.4 / 4.9 GHz4.2 GHz (All-Core)3.6 GHz54 MB35W (PL1)
100W (PL2)		TBA
Intel Core i5-13600KB0 / Q1EK6814 / 203.5 / 5.2 GHz5.1 GHz (All-Core)TBD44 MB125W (PL1)
180W (PL2)?		TBA
Intel Core i5-13600KFB0 / Q1EV6814 / 203.5 / 5.2 GHz5.1 GHz (All-Core)TBD44 MB65W (PL1)
TBD (PL2)		TBA
Intel Core i5-13600C0 / Q1DF6814 / 20TBDTBDTBD44 MB65W (PL1)
TBD (PL2)		TBA
Intel Core i5-13500C0 / Q1DK6814 / 202.5 / 4.5 GHzTBDTBD32 MB65W (PL1)
TBD (PL2)		TBA
Intel Core i5-13400C0 / Q1DJ6410 / 162.5 / 4.6 GHz4.1 GHz (All-Core)3.3 GHz28 MB65W (PL1)
TBD (PL2)		TBA
Intel Core i3-13100H0 / Q1CV404 / 8TBDTBDTBD12 MB65W (PL1)
TBD (PL2)		TBA

News Sources: VideoCardz, 3DCenter, TechPowerUP

