Intel’s 13th Gen Desktop CPUs To Feature A Mix of Raptor Lake & Alder Lake SKUs

Intel's 13th Gen CPU lineup will feature a mix of Raptor Lake & Alder Lake-based SKUs as revealed in marketing slides leaked yesterday. The leaked information confirms the rumors floating around that certain 13th Gen Desktop CPUs will be utilizing the same die as Intel's Alder Lake chips from 2021.

Leaked Intel Slides Confirm 13th Gen Core i5-13600 CPU & Below Utilize Alder Lake Die Instead of Raptor Lake

The leaked Intel Raptor Lake-S desktop CPU lineup sprung up various rumors that Intel would separate the CPU lineup into three die sets: B0, C0, and H1. The first is based on the new Raptor Lake processor dies, while the second and third series listed are based on the Intel 12th Gen Core Alder Lake silicon.

This is confirmed in the leaked slides the new architecture improvements for its 13th Gen lineup and certain features such as the increased cache counts are only available on Core i5 K-series CPUs & above. So it seems like all CPUs below the Core i5-13600K will not be benefiting from the cache bump, hence highlighting that only certain SKUs or the top-end parts are actually based on Intel's 13th Gen Raptor Lake silicon while the rest are based on the Alder Lake silicon.

Intel Raptor Lake and Alder Lake in 13th Gen Core Series, Image source: Igor's Lab and 3DCenter.org via VideoCardz

So it looks like we have three Intel 13th Gen Core i5 and one Core i3 SKU that will be using the Alder Lake silicon while the rest of the SKUs will feature the Raptor Lake silicon. Those four SKUs are the Core i5-13600, Core i5-13500, Core i5-13400, and Core i3-13100. The 13100 features the H0 die, while the others utilize the C0 die.

Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake Desktop CPUs Expected Features:

Up To 24 Cores & 32 Threads

Brand New Raptor Cove CPU Cores (Higher P-Core IPC)

Based on 10nm ESF 'Intel 7' process node

Up To 6.0 GHz clock speeds (expected)

Double The E-Cores on certain variants

Increased Cache for both P-Cores & E-Cores

Supported on existing LGA 1700 motherboards

New Z790, H770, and B760 motherboards

Up To 28 PCIe Lanes (PCH Gen 4 + Gen 3)

Up To 28 PCIe Lanes (CPU Gen 5 x16 + Gen 4 x12)

Dual-Channel DDR5-5600 Memory Support

20 PCIe Gen 5 Lanes

Enhanced Overclocking Features

125W PL1 TDP (Flagship SKUs)

AI PCIe M.2 Technology

Q4 2022 Launch (October Possibly)

The Golden Cove Performance cores will be reserved for the above SKUs listed. There will also be a minimal amount of Gracemont cores offering a lesser powered L2 cache equaling 2MB and not 4MB. Now, this can be done to keep the pricing competitive in the entry-level segment but it needs to be seen how consumers respond to this change. Intel and AMD will launch their next-gen CPUs and GPUs over the next several months, ushering in several new technologies that will boast higher efficiency and increased power.

Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake-S Desktop CPU Family:

CPU Name Silicon Revision / QDF P-Core Count E-Core Count Total Core / Thread P-Core Base / Boost (Max) P-Core Boost (All-Core) E-Core Boost (Max) Cache (Total L2 + L3) TDP MSRP Intel Core i9-13900K B0 / Q1E1 8 16 24 / 32 3.0 / 5.8 GHz 5.5 GHz (All-Core) 4.3 GHz 68 MB 125W (PL1)

250W (PL2)? TBA Intel Core i9-13900KF B0 / Q1EX 8 16 24 / 32 3.0 / 5.8 GHz 5.5 GHz (All-Core) 4.3 GHz 68 MB 125W (PL1)

250W (PL2)? TBA Intel Core i9-13900 B0 / Q1EJ 8 16 24 / 32 2.0 / 5.6 GHz 5.3 GHz (All-Core) 4.2 GHz 68 MB 65W (PL1)

~200W (PL2) TBA Intel Core i9-13900F B0 / Q1ES 8 16 24 / 32 2.0 / 5.6 GHz 5.3 GHz (All-Core) 4.2 GHz 68 MB 65W (PL1)

~200W (PL2) TBA Intel Core i9-13900T B0 / ? 8 16 24 / 32 1.1 / 5.3 GHz 4.3 GHz (All-Core) 3.9 GHz 68 MB 35W (PL1)

100W (PL2) TBA Intel Core i7-13700K B0 / Q1EN 8 8 16 / 24 3.4 / 5.4 GHz 5.3 GHz (All Core) 4.2 GHz 54 MB 125W (PL1)

228W (PL2)? TBA Intel Core i7-13700KF B0 / Q1ET 8 8 16 / 24 3.4 / 5.4 GHz 5.3 GHz (All Core) 4.2 GHz 54 MB 65W (PL1)

TBD (PL2) TBA Intel Core i7-13700 B0 / Q1EL 8 8 16 / 24 2.1 / 5.2 GHz 5.1 GHz (All-Core) 4.1 GHz 54 MB 65W (PL1)

TBD (PL2) TBA Intel Core i7-13700F B0 / Q1EU 8 8 16 / 24 2.1 / 5.2 GHz 5.1 GHz (All-Core) 4.1 GHz 54 MB 65W (PL1)

TBD (PL2) TBA Intel Core i7-13700T B0 / ? 8 8 16 / 24 1.4 / 4.9 GHz 4.2 GHz (All-Core) 3.6 GHz 54 MB 35W (PL1)

100W (PL2) TBA Intel Core i5-13600K B0 / Q1EK 6 8 14 / 20 3.5 / 5.2 GHz 5.1 GHz (All-Core) TBD 44 MB 125W (PL1)

180W (PL2)? TBA Intel Core i5-13600KF B0 / Q1EV 6 8 14 / 20 3.5 / 5.2 GHz 5.1 GHz (All-Core) TBD 44 MB 65W (PL1)

TBD (PL2) TBA Intel Core i5-13600 C0 / Q1DF 6 8 14 / 20 TBD TBD TBD 44 MB 65W (PL1)

TBD (PL2) TBA Intel Core i5-13500 C0 / Q1DK 6 8 14 / 20 2.5 / 4.5 GHz TBD TBD 32 MB 65W (PL1)

TBD (PL2) TBA Intel Core i5-13400 C0 / Q1DJ 6 4 10 / 16 2.5 / 4.6 GHz 4.1 GHz (All-Core) 3.3 GHz 28 MB 65W (PL1)

TBD (PL2) TBA Intel Core i3-13100 H0 / Q1CV 4 0 4 / 8 TBD TBD TBD 12 MB 65W (PL1)

TBD (PL2) TBA

News Sources: VideoCardz, 3DCenter, TechPowerUP