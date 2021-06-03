It looks like Intel's 10nm Alder Lake Desktop CPUs could be getting a spooky launch during the Halloween season in October. The information comes from leaker, Moore's Law is Dead, who is hinting at the launch date and some new details regarding Microsoft's support for Intel's brand new hybrid architecture processors.

Intel 10nm & 12th Generation Alder Lake K-Series Desktop CPUs Headed For Launch In October

According to the rumor, Intel is now expected to launch its 12th Generation Alder Lake Desktop CPUs based on the 10nm Enhanced SuperFin process node in the month of October. The launch will be close to Halloween so around mid of October is when we can expect the new processors. Other than that, the CPUs will be accompanied by a brand new 600-series platform which comes with the LGA 1700 socket, DDR5 & PCIe 5.0 support.

Intel Shows off Xe-HPG DG2 GPU With 512 EUs or 4096 Cores, Powering Next-Gen Gaming Graphics Cards

You guys ready for Alder Lake Desktop K-Series? Could be released around a spooky time of the year... 😉 🎃 — Moore's Law Is Dead (@mooreslawisdead) June 3, 2021

Additionally, Intel and Microsoft are working close to optimize Alder Lake CPU performance for an upcoming build of its Windows operating system which will bring massive scheduling upgrades & will also be coming out around the same time as the launch of Alder Lake chips. The first unveiling is expected on the 24th of June.

The next Windows Version comes with massive scheduling upgrades, and it seems to be coming out around Alder Lake K's launch. Not a coincidence people... And yes - Microsoft will unveil "Windows 11" (Or whatever they call it) June 24th. It's a new Windows. — Moore's Law Is Dead (@mooreslawisdead) June 3, 2021

Intel Alder Lake CPUs bring forth a brand new hybrid design, combining two different architectures on the same package. Surely a lot of work needs to be done to support a hybrid architecture chip on the desktop platform as this is the first of its kind outing. It will take several months before the hardware and software is fully tuned for hybrid approaches but this seems to be the way forward considering AMD is also planning its own hybrid architecture chips in the future.

Here's Everything We Know About Intel's 12th Gen Alder Lake Desktop CPUs

In its official slide, Intel calls the Alder Lake a 'Breakthrough CPU Architecture. The company claims that its 12th Gen processors will offer a 20% single-threaded performance uplift and a 2X uplift in multi-threaded tasks. The Intel Alder Lake CPUs will be the first CPUs fabricated on the brand new 10nm Enhanced SuperFin process node which is a refined and more optimized version of the 10nm SuperFin process node used to manufacture the current Tiger Lake CPUs.

Intel Unveils Core i7-1195G7 & Core i5-1155G7 CPUs – 10nm Tiger Lake Now Roars Up To 5 GHz, Up To 2X Faster Graphics Performance Than AMD Cezanne

It is not explicitly stated which processor family Intel is comparing its performance uplift to but a recent rumor stated that Alder Lake CPUs will offer a 20% IPC uplift over Tiger Lake so it is likely that Intel is talking about Tiger Lake with Willow Cove here which makes sense rather than making comparisons against Rocket Lake with Cypress Cove or older Haswell based offerings.

Following are some of the updates you should expect from Intel's 2021 architecture lineup:

Intel Golden Cove (Core) Architecture:

Improve Single-Threaded Performance (IPC)

Improve Artificial Intelligence (AI) Performance

Improve Network/5G Performance

Enhanced Security Features

Intel Gracemont (Atom) Architecture:

Improve Single-Threaded Performance (IPC)

Improve Frequency (Clock Speeds)

Improve Vector Performance

Following is the exact breakdown of the cache subsystem of Intel's Alder Lake Desktop CPUs:

Golden Cove Cores:

32 KB (L1I) Per Core

48 KB (L1D) Per Core

1280 KB (L2) Per Core

3072 KB (L3) Per Core

Gracemont Cores:

64 KB (L1I) Per Core

32 KB (L1D) Per Core

2048 KB (L2) x 4 Cores

3072 KB (L3) x 4 Cores

Intel highlights some of the key features of its Alder Lake CPUs in the slide too such as the use of a hybrid core design which would include both Golden Cove cores (successor to Willow Cove) & also the Gracemont cores which are the next-generation Atom architecture. The Golden Cove cores will serve as the big cores on the CPU & will feature simultaneous multi-threading support while Atom cores will stick to a non-SMT design. Some brand new features for the cores themselves will include Hardware-Guided Scheduling, Design Optimizations, and Energy-aware core parking.

When it comes to I/O, the Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake CPU lineup will feature both PCIe Gen 5 & PCIe Gen 4 support, Intel WiFi 6E (Gig+), and Thunderbolt 4 support. For memory, Alder Lake CPUs will come with a wide array of options ranging from DDR5/DDR4 for the desktop platform and LPDDR5 / LPDDR4 for the mobility platform. The Alder Lake Desktop platform is also expected to adopt the ATX12VO power connector standard. Moving forward, Intel will also add in LPDDR5X support in its Alder Lake refresh line of processors known as Raptor Lake which you can find more details over here.

Intel Desktop CPU Generations Comparison: