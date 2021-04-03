Intel Core i9-11900K Is Overclocked To Over 7.3 GHz On The Gigabyte Z590 AORUS TACHYON

World record overclocking requires an optimized motherboard and liquid nitrogen cooling. The overclocker that goes by Hicookie has combined both with LN2 cooling and the Gigabyte Z590 AORUS TACHYON motherboard to overclock the Intel 11th gen Core i9-11900K to 7314 MHz, currently holding the world record.

The Gigabyte Z590 AORUS TACHYON Is One Of The Best Motherboards For Overclocking

The Gigabyte Z590 AORUS TACHYON motherboard was designed to overclock with many features tailored to overclockers. The most important, the power delivery, is a 12+1 direct phases solution that delivers 1300 amps with the DrMOS power stage design. On top of that, the VRM also implements a full tantalum capacitor matrix for a better overclocking experience.

Intel Core i9-11900K Achieves 7.3 GHz Frequency & DDR4-7156 MHz World Record Overclock, Breaks Several Benchmark Records Too





The power delivery is extremely important, but Gigabyte has also put some extra emphasis on the memory. The 2DIMM Daisy Chain memory routing with an anti-interference design allows for the shortest memory distance from the CPU offering lower latency and higher performance. The metal outer layer of the PCB reduces electromagnetic interference for better RAM overclocking.











The buttons and switches are added features all overclockers appreciate. The buttons and switches each serve their own function and there is also a voltage measurement point where a multimeter can be inserted Jackson Hsu, Director of the GIGABYTE Channel Solutions Product Development Division, was excited about the record and insinuated more will be broken:

By the assistance of engineering design power and management team, GIGABYTE’s R&D team is able to turn those wild creativity into mass production. GIGABYTE Z590 AORUS TACHYON motherboard is the master piece born from these innovative concepts in a period of deliberation, and prove GIGABYTE’s strong R&D strength on LN2 overclocking by the world records it made. Of course, we will also use Z590 AORUS TACHYON to create better overclocking performance, and can’t wait to see that overclockers around the world can use this motherboard to break more world records!

Gigabyte is excited about the use of the Z590 AORUS TACHYON and hopes to see it break more records. For more overclocking records on Intel's Core i9-11900K, the article here goes over all of the records.