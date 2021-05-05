Gigabyte Unveils The AORUS Model X & Model S, Both Come Equipped With The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080

Getting a graphics card has become so difficult that prospective PC builders are resorting to pre-built systems in order to pay a reasonable amount for computers. If you are looking for a prebuilt, Gigabyte has you covered with the AORUS MODEL X and the AORUS MODEL S prebuilt systems.

The Gigabyte AORUS Model X & Model S Come Equipped With The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 And The Flagship Intel Core i9-11900K

Both the AORUS MODEL X and the AORUS MODEL S can be configured with a Z590 motherboard while the Model X has an X570 compared to the B550 on the Model S if you want to go for AMD. For the buyers going with Intel, both come equipped with the 8-core, 16-thread Intel Rocket Lake Core i9-11900K. If you are going with AMD, both come equipped with up to the 12-core, 24-thread Ryzen 9 5900X. In terms of graphics, they come equipped with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080. However, they both come equipped with the same parts, but the Model X features pre-binned components.

In terms of memory, the Gigabyte AORUS Model X comes equipped with 16GB of DDR4-4400 while the Model S comes with 32GB of DDR4-4000. However, if you choose to go AMD, the memory speeds will go down to DDR4-3600. The storage options available are a 1TB PCIe 4.0 drive while a larger option at 2TB is a PCIe 3.0 drive.









The Model S is a compact system reminiscent of the Xbox Series X. In terms of size, it is a 14-liter chassis and uses a cooling system that is also similar to the Xbox Series X. The Model S draws air in through the bottom that goes through many fins before venting out the top. AORUS advertises that the Model S runs at 37dB while gaming. The Model X is a larger system with a 58-liter chassis and it uses a 360mm AIO liquid cooler. It also is advertised to be slightly louder at 40dB.

The Gigabyte AORUS Model X and Model S are currently not available, but will soon be available. The pricing is unknown, but the components indicate a more premium cost. A coincidence with the naming is that these systems have the same name as the Tesla Model X and Model S.