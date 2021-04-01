Intel Core i9-11900K Achieves 7.3 GHz Frequency & DDR4-7156 MHz World Record Overclock, Breaks Several Benchmark Records Too
It's been just a few days since the Intel Core i9-11900K Rocket Lake flagship launched and it has already broken several world records. World's top overclockers came together to publish some insane performance records that were achieved with Intel's 11th Gen Flagship and even pushed the CPU and Memory clock speeds far beyond 7 GHz which is truly impressive.
Intel Core i9-11900K Breaks Several World Records, Achieves Over 7 GHz Clock Speeds on CPU & DDR4 Memory Overclocks
The world record's posted over at HWBot show that each overclocker, representing a specific brand (mainly ASUS, MSI ASRock, & Gigabyte) were able to achieve some record-breaking performance with Liquid Nitrogen and Liquid Helium cooling. Motherboards such as the Gigabyte Z590 AORUS Tachyon, MSI MEG Z590I Unify, ROG Maximus XIII APEX, and the ASRock Z590 OC Formula were among the best to hit these stellar results on Intel's Core i9-11900K flagship.
Following is the list of all the achievements for the Intel Core i9-11900K Rocket Lake CPU posted by HWBot:
|
INTEL ROCKET LAKE 11900K
|BENCHMARK
|SCORE
|OVERCLOCKER
|MOTHERBOARD
|MEMORY
|FP
|CPUZ Frequency
|8xCPU
|7314.41Mhz
|Hicookie
|Gigabyte AORUS Tachyon
|Gigabyte
|WR
|Memory Frequency
|8XCPU
|3578.2Mhz
|KovanYang
|MSI MEG Z590I Unify
|HyperX Predator
|Cinebench - R11.5
|8xCPU
|36.01
|UnityOC
|ROG Maximus XIII Apex
|G.Skill TridentZ Royal
|Cinebench - R15
|8xCPU
|3311
|3urner
|Gigabyte AORUS Tachyon
|G.Skill TridentZ Royal
|GFP
|Cinebench - R20
|8xCPU
|8300
|Sergmann
|Gigabyte AORUS Tachyon
|G.Skill TridentZ Royal
|Geekbench 3 Multi Core
|8xCPU
|64610
|Splave
|ASRock Z590 OC Formula
|
G.Skill RipjawsV
|GFP
|Geekbench 3 Single Core
|8xCPU
|8896
|UnityOC
|ROG Maximus XIII Apex
|
G.Skill TridentZ Royal
|HWBot X265 1080P
|8xCPU
|87.474
|UnityOC
|ROG Maximus XIII Apex
|
G.Skill TridentZ Royal
|HWBot X265 4K
|8xCPU
|27.883
|Rsannino
|ROG Maximus XIII Apex
|
G.Skill RipjawsV
|WR
|PCMARK10
|8XCPU
|10009
|FUGGER
|ROG Maximus XIII Apex
|
G.Skill TridentZ
|WR
|PCMARK10 Extended
|8XCPU
|13553
|FUGGER
|ROG Maximus XIII Apex
|
G.Skill TridentZ
|WR
|PYPrime 2B
|8XCPU
|6sec969ms
|Keeph8n
|ROG Maximus XIII Apex
|
G.Skill TridentZ Royal
|(Table as of March 31st, 2021. Source: hwbot.org database)
|
INTEL ROCKET LAKE 11900KF
|BENCHMARK
|SCORE
|OVERCLOCKER
|MOTHERBOARD
|MEMORY
|WR
|Cinebench - 2003
|8XCPU
|12357
|Noizemaker
|ROG Maximus XIII Apex
|G.Skill TridentZ Royal
|Cinebench - R11.5
|8xCPU
|36.6
|Noizemaker
|ROG Maximus XIII Apex
|G.Skill TridentZ Royal
|Cinebench - R15
|8xCPU
|3425
|Rauf
|ROG Maximus XIII Apex
|Galax Hall of Fame
|Cinebench - R20
|8xCPU
|8294
|Safedisk
|ROG Maximus XIII Apex
|G.Skill TridentZ Royal
|GFP
|Geekbench 3 Multi Core
|8xCPU
|64818
|Safedisk
|ROG Maximus XIII Apex
|
G.Skill TridentZ Royal
|WR
|Geekbench 3 Single Core
|8xCPU
|8926
|Noizemaker
|ROG Maximus XIII Apex
|
G.Skill TridentZ Royal
|WR
|Geekbench 4 Single Core
|8XCPU
|11208
|Safedisk
|ROG Maximus XIII Apex
|
G.Skill TridentZ Royal
|HWBot X265 4K
|8xCPU
|27.865
|OGS
|ROG Maximus XIII Apex
|
Galax Hall of Fame
|WR
|Pifast
|8XCPU
|8sec280
|Safedisk
|ROG Maximus XIII Apex
|
G.Skill RipjawsV
|WR
|SuperPi 1M
|8xCPU
|4sec546ms
|Rauf
|ROG Maximus XIII Apex
|
Galax Hall of Fame
|WR
|SuperPi 32M
|8XCPU
|3min40sec
|Rauf
|ROG Maximus XIII Apex
|
Galax Hall of Fame
|WR
|Y-Cruncher pi-1B
|8XCPU
|25sec41ms
|Noizemaker
|ROG Maximus XIII Apex
|
G.Skill TridentZ Royal
|(Table as of March 31st, 2021. Source: hwbot.org database)
As you can tell, each overclocker made close calls with one another but ultimately, only one can hold the crown of the 1st position. Gigabyte's Z590 Tachyon achieved an impressive 7314.41 MHz or 7.31 GHz frequency record on the Intel Core i9-11900K CPU. The overclock was carried out by HiCookie who's a professional & renowned overclocker in the enthusiast segment.
On the DDR4 memory side, Kovan Yang achieved a staggering 3578.2 or DDR4-7156 MHz world record overclock which puts it as the fastest memory (DDR4) overclock ever achieved. Other results include world record Intel Core i9-11900K 8 core CPU performance results in several synthetic benchmarks at extremely high clock speeds from overclockers around the world.
Memory frequency world record - DDR4-7156MHz achieved by our OC team with the MEG Z590I UNIFY, as validated on HWBOT. #MSIZ590 pic.twitter.com/EJMd63JZ34
— MSI Gaming (@msigaming) March 31, 2021
Over 7GHz?
The #ROG Maximus XIII Apex just posted some insane numbers during extreme overclocking sessions. The long-standing 4 minute barrier was broken in the #SuperPi 32M test by overclocker "Rauf" using the Apex, an @intelgaming i9-11900KF, and LN2!#ASUSZ590 #overclocking pic.twitter.com/BiYS1EGUsO
— ROG Global (@ASUS_ROG) March 30, 2021
ASUS's in-house overclocker, Elmor, also managed to set some records with the Intel Rocket Lake Core i9-11900K, pushing it to 7.307 GHz. You can see the benchmarking session in the video posted below:
