Intel Core i9-11900K Achieves 7.3 GHz Frequency & DDR4-7156 MHz World Record Overclock, Breaks Several Benchmark Records Too

It's been just a few days since the Intel Core i9-11900K Rocket Lake flagship launched and it has already broken several world records. World's top overclockers came together to publish some insane performance records that were achieved with Intel's 11th Gen Flagship and even pushed the CPU and Memory clock speeds far beyond 7 GHz which is truly impressive.

Intel Core i9-11900K Breaks Several World Records, Achieves Over 7 GHz Clock Speeds on CPU & DDR4 Memory Overclocks

The world record's posted over at HWBot show that each overclocker, representing a specific brand (mainly ASUS, MSI ASRock, & Gigabyte) were able to achieve some record-breaking performance with Liquid Nitrogen and Liquid Helium cooling. Motherboards such as the Gigabyte Z590 AORUS Tachyon, MSI MEG Z590I Unify, ROG Maximus XIII APEX, and the ASRock Z590 OC Formula were among the best to hit these stellar results on Intel's Core i9-11900K flagship.

MSI Talks Intel 11th Gen Rocket Lake Desktop CPU Overclocking, Adaptive Boost Technology, Gear Modes, Package Power & Temperatures

Following is the list of all the achievements for the Intel Core i9-11900K Rocket Lake CPU posted by HWBot:

INTEL ROCKET LAKE 11900K BENCHMARK SCORE OVERCLOCKER MOTHERBOARD MEMORY FP CPUZ Frequency 8xCPU 7314.41Mhz Hicookie Gigabyte AORUS Tachyon Gigabyte WR Memory Frequency 8XCPU 3578.2Mhz KovanYang MSI MEG Z590I Unify HyperX Predator Cinebench - R11.5 8xCPU 36.01 UnityOC ROG Maximus XIII Apex G.Skill TridentZ Royal Cinebench - R15 8xCPU 3311 3urner Gigabyte AORUS Tachyon G.Skill TridentZ Royal GFP Cinebench - R20 8xCPU 8300 Sergmann Gigabyte AORUS Tachyon G.Skill TridentZ Royal Geekbench 3 Multi Core 8xCPU 64610 Splave ASRock Z590 OC Formula G.Skill RipjawsV GFP Geekbench 3 Single Core 8xCPU 8896 UnityOC ROG Maximus XIII Apex G.Skill TridentZ Royal HWBot X265 1080P 8xCPU 87.474 UnityOC ROG Maximus XIII Apex G.Skill TridentZ Royal HWBot X265 4K 8xCPU 27.883 Rsannino ROG Maximus XIII Apex G.Skill RipjawsV WR PCMARK10 8XCPU 10009 FUGGER ROG Maximus XIII Apex G.Skill TridentZ WR PCMARK10 Extended 8XCPU 13553 FUGGER ROG Maximus XIII Apex G.Skill TridentZ WR PYPrime 2B 8XCPU 6sec969ms Keeph8n ROG Maximus XIII Apex G.Skill TridentZ Royal (Table as of March 31st, 2021. Source: hwbot.org database)