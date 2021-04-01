Intel Core i9-11900K Achieves 7.3 GHz Frequency & DDR4-7156 MHz World Record Overclock, Breaks Several Benchmark Records Too

Intel Core i9-11900K Rocket Lake World Record Overclock Frequency & DDR4 Memory

It's been just a few days since the Intel Core i9-11900K Rocket Lake flagship launched and it has already broken several world records. World's top overclockers came together to publish some insane performance records that were achieved with Intel's 11th Gen Flagship and even pushed the CPU and Memory clock speeds far beyond 7 GHz which is truly impressive.

Intel Core i9-11900K Breaks Several World Records, Achieves Over 7 GHz Clock Speeds on CPU & DDR4 Memory Overclocks

The world record's posted over at HWBot show that each overclocker, representing a specific brand (mainly ASUS, MSI ASRock, & Gigabyte) were able to achieve some record-breaking performance with Liquid Nitrogen and Liquid Helium cooling. Motherboards such as the Gigabyte Z590 AORUS Tachyon, MSI MEG Z590I Unify, ROG Maximus XIII APEX, and the ASRock Z590 OC Formula were among the best to hit these stellar results on Intel's Core i9-11900K flagship.

MSI Talks Intel 11th Gen Rocket Lake Desktop CPU Overclocking, Adaptive Boost Technology, Gear Modes, Package Power & Temperatures

Following is the list of all the achievements for the Intel Core i9-11900K Rocket Lake CPU posted by HWBot:

INTEL ROCKET LAKE 11900K
BENCHMARK SCORE OVERCLOCKER MOTHERBOARD MEMORY
FP CPUZ Frequency 8xCPU 7314.41Mhz Hicookie Gigabyte AORUS Tachyon Gigabyte
WR Memory Frequency 8XCPU 3578.2Mhz KovanYang MSI MEG Z590I Unify HyperX Predator
Cinebench - R11.5 8xCPU 36.01 UnityOC ROG Maximus XIII Apex G.Skill TridentZ Royal
Cinebench - R15 8xCPU 3311 3urner Gigabyte AORUS Tachyon G.Skill TridentZ Royal
GFP Cinebench - R20 8xCPU 8300 Sergmann Gigabyte AORUS Tachyon G.Skill TridentZ Royal
Geekbench 3 Multi Core 8xCPU 64610 Splave ASRock Z590 OC Formula
G.Skill RipjawsV
GFP Geekbench 3 Single Core 8xCPU 8896 UnityOC ROG Maximus XIII Apex
G.Skill TridentZ Royal
HWBot X265 1080P 8xCPU 87.474 UnityOC ROG Maximus XIII Apex
G.Skill TridentZ Royal
HWBot X265 4K 8xCPU 27.883 Rsannino ROG Maximus XIII Apex
G.Skill RipjawsV
WR PCMARK10 8XCPU 10009 FUGGER ROG Maximus XIII Apex
G.Skill TridentZ
WR PCMARK10 Extended 8XCPU 13553 FUGGER ROG Maximus XIII Apex
G.Skill TridentZ
WR PYPrime 2B 8XCPU 6sec969ms Keeph8n ROG Maximus XIII Apex
G.Skill TridentZ Royal
(Table as of March 31st, 2021. Source: hwbot.org database)

 

INTEL ROCKET LAKE 11900KF
BENCHMARK SCORE OVERCLOCKER MOTHERBOARD MEMORY
WR Cinebench - 2003 8XCPU 12357 Noizemaker ROG Maximus XIII Apex G.Skill TridentZ Royal
Cinebench - R11.5 8xCPU 36.6 Noizemaker ROG Maximus XIII Apex G.Skill TridentZ Royal
Cinebench - R15 8xCPU 3425 Rauf ROG Maximus XIII Apex Galax Hall of Fame
Cinebench - R20 8xCPU 8294 Safedisk ROG Maximus XIII Apex G.Skill TridentZ Royal
GFP Geekbench 3 Multi Core 8xCPU 64818 Safedisk ROG Maximus XIII Apex
G.Skill TridentZ Royal
WR Geekbench 3 Single Core 8xCPU 8926 Noizemaker ROG Maximus XIII Apex
G.Skill TridentZ Royal
WR Geekbench 4 Single Core 8XCPU 11208 Safedisk ROG Maximus XIII Apex
G.Skill TridentZ Royal
HWBot X265 4K 8xCPU 27.865 OGS ROG Maximus XIII Apex
Galax Hall of Fame
WR Pifast 8XCPU 8sec280 Safedisk ROG Maximus XIII Apex
G.Skill RipjawsV
WR SuperPi 1M 8xCPU 4sec546ms Rauf ROG Maximus XIII Apex
Galax Hall of Fame
WR SuperPi 32M 8XCPU 3min40sec Rauf ROG Maximus XIII Apex
Galax Hall of Fame
WR Y-Cruncher pi-1B 8XCPU 25sec41ms Noizemaker ROG Maximus XIII Apex
G.Skill TridentZ Royal
(Table as of March 31st, 2021. Source: hwbot.org database)

As you can tell, each overclocker made close calls with one another but ultimately, only one can hold the crown of the 1st position. Gigabyte's Z590 Tachyon achieved an impressive 7314.41 MHz or 7.31 GHz frequency record on the Intel Core i9-11900K CPU. The overclock was carried out by HiCookie who's a professional & renowned overclocker in the enthusiast segment.

On the DDR4 memory side, Kovan Yang achieved a staggering 3578.2 or DDR4-7156 MHz world record overclock which puts it as the fastest memory (DDR4) overclock ever achieved. Other results include world record Intel Core i9-11900K 8 core CPU performance results in several synthetic benchmarks at extremely high clock speeds from overclockers around the world.

ASUS's in-house overclocker, Elmor, also managed to set some records with the Intel Rocket Lake Core i9-11900K, pushing it to 7.307 GHz. You can see the benchmarking session in the video posted below:

