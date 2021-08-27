Intel Core i7-12700 Alder Lake CPU Up To 15% Faster Than Ryzen 7 5800X In Latest Multi-Threaded Benchmarks

The latest benchmarks of Intel's Core i7-12700 Alder Lake CPU have leaked out within Geekbench 5 & showcases performance faster than AMD's Ryzen 7 5800X.

Intel Core i7-12700 Alder Lake CPU Benchmarked, Faster Than The Ryzen 7 5800X In Both Single & Multi-Core Tests

The Intel Core i7-12700 is listed to feature 8 cores and 16 threads however its actual configuration should be 12 cores of which 8 are based on the Golden Cove & 4 should be based on the Goldmont architecture. This should give us a total of 20 threads (16 threads from performance cores and 4 threads from efficiency cores). As for the clock speeds, since this is an engineering sample, we are looking at a base clock speed of 2.10 GHz and a boost clock speed of up to 4.80 GHz.

As for the cache, well first thing's first, existing software suites aren't fully updated to recognize the Alder Lake-S hybrid CPUs fully, as such, the actual core and thread count may be inaccurate. This is the case here as the chip is actually identified as an 8 core and 16 thread CPU while in actuality, it should be 12 core and 20 threads. More details on the cache configuration of Alder Lake-S CPUs can be found here.

The L3 cache count falls in line with the previous rumors which placed the Core i7-12700K at 25 MB cache. It looks like the cache will be cut down on certain Alder Lake-S configurations with this chip in particular rocking 2.75 MB (3 MB full) L3 cache on performance and a 3 MB cache per efficiency core cluster. Additionally, the performance was measured on a Q670 chipset platform with 32 GB of memory as discovered by Harukaze.







Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake Desktop CPU Specs "Rumored"

CPU Name P-Core Count E-Core Count Total Core / Thread P-Core Base / Boost (Max) P-Core Boost (All-Core) E-Core Base / Boost E-Core Boost (All-Core) Cache TDP (PL1) TDP (PL2) Price Intel Core i9-12900K 8 8 16 / 24 TBA / 5.3 GHz 5.0 GHz (All Core) TBA / 3.9 GHz 3.7 GHz (All Core) 30 MB 125W 228W TBA Intel Core i7-12700K 8 4 12 / 20 TBA / 5.0 GHz 4.7 GHz (All Core) TBA / 3.8 GHz 3.6 GHz (All Core) 25 MB 125W 228W TBA Intel Core i5-12600K 6 4 10 / 16 TBA / 4.9 GHz 4.5 GHz (All Core) TBA / 3.6 GHz 3.4 GHz (All Core) 20 MB 125W 228W TBA

Looking at the performance numbers, you can see that the Intel Core i7-12700 scores up to 1768 points in single-core and up to 11895 points in multi-core tests. This puts the chip 3.5% faster in single-core and 21% faster in multi-core tests versus the 11700K which is not only an unlocked chip but features much higher clock speeds and also has a higher power limit to sustain higher boost frequencies. Versus the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X which should be the main competitor of this Core i7 chip, you are looking at a 6% increase in single-core and up to 15% increase in multi-core tests & that's really impressive.

As stated before, this is still early performance, and the fact that the benchmark isn't even running in Windows 11 OS, which is required for proper operation of the efficiency cores, means that we could expect even higher performance in final retail chips. It also comes down to pricing as AMD won't sit silently while Intel launches its Alder Lake lineup. The red team is expected to drop major price cuts and it makes sense too, considering they will be getting ready to release their own 3D V-Cache Ryzen chips a few months after Alder Lake CPUs ship in the desktop segment.

