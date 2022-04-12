AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D CPU Crushes Intel’s Fastest Gaming Chip, The Core i9-12900K, In Gaming Benchmarks

The first proper gaming benchmarks of AMD's Ryzen 7 5800X3D have been revealed by Xanxo Gaming in their unofficial review of the CPU. Based on the gaming performance benchmarks, the Ryzen 7 5800X3D offers absolutely stellar results versus Intel's flagship Core i9-12900K Alder Lake CPU.

AMD Beats Intel In Gaming With 3D V-Cache Powered Ryzen 7 5800X3D CPU, Up To 29% Performance Versus Alder Lake Core i9-12900K

The AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D is going to be the first and only chip with 3D V-Cache based on the 7nm Zen 3 core architecture. The CPU is going to offer 8 cores, 16 threads, and 100 MB of combined cache thanks to its additional 64 MB 3D Stacked SRAM design. Clock speeds will be maintained at 3.4 GHz base and 4.5 GHz boost with a TDP of 105W.

As for the pricing, the CPU is going to feature the same MSRP as the 5800X at $449 US which means that the non-3D chip is going to get a price cut down to either $399 or even lower. The pricing makes the 5800X3D more expensive than the Intel Core i7-12700K which does offer more cores/threads but lower cache. It will be interesting to see performance benchmarks between the two chips.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D CPU Gaming Benchmarks

The test platform included the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D on an X570 testbed with DDR4-3200 CL14 memory and compared to an Intel Core i9-12900K running on a Z690 platform with DDR4-3200 CL14 memory too. Now while Alder Lake can definitely support much faster memory compared to the AMD platform, especially DDR5, those do come in at an extra cost and don't provide a valid comparison. Both platforms were using the same GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Founders Edition graphics card.

Ryzen 7 5800X3D VS Core i9-12900K Benchmarks (Image Credits: XanxoGaming):























As for the gaming benchmarks that include several AAA games tested at 1080p resolution, the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D matched the flagship Intel Alder Lake CPU, the Core i9-12900K, in 6 out of the 12 games. It didn't lose in the rest, in fact, the $449 US chip managed to outperform the $500 US+ chip that is the Core i9-12900KF in those titles which is might impressive. The lead is anywhere from up to 29% to an average of 10-15%.

Now the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D does lack overclocking capabilities and as a tradeoff for adding 3D V-Cache, AMD had to lower its clock speeds a bit so traditional CPU workload performance would either be similar or a bit slower versus the standard Ryzen 7 5800X. This chip is specifically said to be designed for gamers as such, the application performance would be unnoticeable unless the app does make use of the extra cache somehow.

For gamers on the AM4 platform who were looking for a faster option and having second guesses about whether they should move over to Intel given their higher lead in the segment prior to the Ryzen 7 5800X3D, now have something that they can invest in on their existing platform. This will help AMD retain its userbase till they launch their next-gen AM5 platform featuring Ryzen 7000 CPUs on the newer Zen 4 core architecture. Given the huge performance increase over non-3D chips that V-Cache brings, we definitely would have loved to see an even cheaper option such as the Ryzen 5 5600X3D in the market but hopefully, AMD continues to invest in such technologies for its future generation of processors. The 5800X3D will be available on 20th April with reviews hitting the web on 14th April.

AMD Ryzen 5000 Serie & Ryzen 4000 CPU Lineup (2022)