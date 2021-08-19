Intel Introduces Thread Director Technology With Windows 11

For the first time, Intel has introduced a hardware-based scheduler that finally has visibility into the type of threads being scheduled. Intel is calling this Thread Director technology and this will first be available in Alder Lake CPUs where it will work with Windows 11 to prioritize tasks to the various cores based on their nature. For the first time, a hardware scheduler can send background tasks to the small cores and performance-requiring tasks to the performance cores.

Here is the Intel Thread Director demo, Intel's Rajshree Chabukswar showed off at Intel Architecture Day 2021:

Here is an example of how Intel Thread Director works: