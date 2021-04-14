Intel Alder Lake-S 8+8 Core & Alder Lake-P 6+8 Core 10nm Desktop & Mobile CPU Dies Visualized

With Rocket Lake officially launched, all eyes are now set on Intel's next-generation Alder Lake CPU platform which will be coming to both desktop and mobile segments. We already have a handful of information regarding the next-gen CPUs from both official and unofficial sources & using this info, Twitter user InstLatX64 has produced mockups (block diagrams) of the Alder Lake-S & Alder Lake-P CPU dies.

Intel 10nm Alder Lake CPU Dies Visualized In Mockup Block Diagrams, Alder Lake-S 8+8 & Alder Lake-P 8+6 SKUs

The block diagrams produced include the Alder Lake-S & Alder Lake-P parts. The Alder Lake-S CPUs will target the desktop platform while Alder Lake-P will target the mobile platform. Intel's top Alder Lake CPU SKU will feature an 8+8 die configuration which will feature 8 Golden Cove cores with 16 threads and 8 Gracemont cores with 8 threads. The SKU will hence feature a total of 16 cores & 24 threads.

Following are some of the updates you should expect from Intel's 2021 architecture lineup:

Intel Golden Cove (Core) Architecture:

Improve Single-Threaded Performance (IPC)

Improve Artificial Intelligence (AI) Performance

Improve Network/5G Performance

Enhanced Security Features

Intel Gracemont (Atom) Architecture:

Improve Single-Threaded Performance (IPC)

Improve Frequency (Clock Speeds)

Improve Vector Performance

Looking at the Alder Lake-S CPU 8+8 CPU SKU, it looks like the 8 Golden Cove cores will feature a 32 KB (L1I) and 48 KB (L1D) cache (per core). Each CPU core will also feature 1280 KB of L2 cache for a total of 10 MB L2 cache while the L3 cache will be 3072 KB per core or 24 MB in total.

Moving over to the Gracemont cores, we are looking at each core with its 64 KB (L1I) & 32 KB (L1D) cache. Intel will be splitting the L2 and L3 caches between two slices comprising of 4 Gracemont cores each. It will feature 2048 KB L2 cache or 4 MB L2 in total and 3072 KB L3 cache or 6 MB in total. This will give the top SKU a total of 30 MB L3 cache and 14 MB L2 cache. Following is the exact breakdown of the cache subsystem of Intel's Alder Lake CPUs:

Golden Cove Cores:

32 KB (L1I) Per Core

48 KB (L1D) Per Core

1280 KB (L2) Per Core

3072 KB (L3) Per Core

Gracemont Cores:

64 KB (L1I) Per Core

32 KB (L1D) Per Core

2048 KB (L2) x 4 Cores

3072 KB (L3) x 4 Cores

Intel Alder Lake 12th Gen big.SMALL CPU Configs:

CPU Big Cores 'Cove' Architecture Small Cores 'Atom' Architecture GPU Tier 8+8+1 8 8 GT1 8+6+1 8 6 GT1 8+4+1 8 4 GT1 8+2+1 8 2 GT1 8+0+1 8 0 GT1 6+8+2 6 8 GT2 6+8+1 6 8 GT1 6+6+2 6 6 GT2 6+6+1 6 6 GT1 6+4+2 6 4 GT2 6+4+1 6 4 GT1 6+2+1 6 2 GT1 6+0+1 6 0 GT1 4+8+2 4 8 GT2 4+0+1 4 0 GT1 2+8+2.5 2 8 GT2.5 2+8+2 2 8 GT2 2+4+2 2 4 GT2 2+0+2 2 0 GT2 2+0+1 2 0 GT1 1+4+1.5 1 4 GT1.5 1+4+1 1 4 GT1

Intel Alder Lake-P Series SKUs

The Intel Alder Lake P series features the U15, U28, and H45. The U15, U28, and H45 have power ratings of 15W (12/20W), 28W (20W), and 45W (35W) respectively. The U15 series will come with up to 2 big cores and up to 8 small cores. The U28 series will come with up to 6 big cores and up to 8 small cores.

The H45 series will come with up to 6 big cores and up to 8 small cores. All three feature 96 Graphics Execution Units. The U series looks to be put in mainstream and performance laptops featuring Tiger Lake processors. The H series looks to be a direct replacement for Tiger Lake-H35 which is in portable gaming laptops. An unnamed Alder Lake P series processor has been spotted on Geekbench as well.

Intel Alder Lake-M Series SKUs

intel Alder Lake M series features the M5 and U9 series with a power rating of 5W (Up To 7W) and 9W (Up To 15W) respectively. The M5 series will offer 1 big core and up to 4 small cores and up to 64 Graphics Execution Units. The U9 series will offer up to 2 big cores and 8 small cores and up to 96 Graphics Execution Units. The slide indicates that these will be used in tablets and ultra-thin laptops.

The Intel Alder Lake CPU lineup is expected to debut later this year and will be featuring a 20% IPC improvement over Rocket Lake which should put it in a competitive position over AMD's Zen 4 CPU architecture. You can learn more about the architectural, IO, and platform enhancements coming to both the 12th Gen desktop and mobile platforms over here.