Intel Core i7-12700K 12 Core Alder Lake CPU-z Benchmark Leaks Out, Up To 45% Faster Than AMD Ryzen 7 5800X & Core i9-11900K

Intel's Core i7-12700K Alder Lake CPU has been tested in the CPU-z benchmark and allegedly is up to 45% faster than the fastest 8 core CPUs based on Intel's Rocket Lake and AMD's Zen 3 processor lineups.

The alleged CPU-z benchmark result has been tweeted by TUM_APISAK and shows the Intel Core i7-12700K scoring 800.2 points in the single-core and 9423.2 points in the multi-core benchmark tests. The Core i7-12700K is a 12 core chip but it should be positioned in the same price category as AMD Ryzen 7 5800X and Intel Core i7-11700K. Based on that, the performance improvement is huge for both single-core and multi-core tests.

In the single-core test, the Intel Core i7-12700K is around 17.3% faster than the Core i9-11900K, 24% faster than the Core i7-11700K, and 25% faster than the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X. In Multi-core tests, the Intel Core i7-12700K pushes on top with a 45% lead over the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X and Intel Core i9-11900K. Compared to its predecessor, the multi-core performance is improved by 50%. The CPU only loses to the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X which is a 12 core and 24 thread part and is around 2% faster than the Core i7-12700K.

Intel Core i7-12700K CPU Specifications

The Intel Core i7-12700K CPU will offer 8 Golden Cove cores but cut down the Gracemont cores to 4. This will result in a total of 12 cores (8+4) and 20 threads (16+4). The P-cores (Golden Cove) will operate at a base frequency of 3.6 GHz and a maximum boost frequency of up to 5.0 GHz with 1-2 active cores and 4.7 GHz with all-cores active while the E-cores (Gracemont) will operate at 3.8 GHz across 1-4 cores & up to 3.6 GHz when all cores are loaded. The CPU will feature 25 MB of L3 cache and TDP values are maintained at 125W (PL1) and 228W (PL2).

Intel's Alder Lake Desktop CPUs will feature both DDR5 and DDR4 memory controllers and 600-series motherboards will also come with DDR5/DDR4 specific options. High-end motherboards will retain DDR5 while the more mainstream offerings will open up DDR4 support too. The Intel Alder Lake CPU lineup is expected to launch in November along with the respective Z690 platform and DDR5 memory kits.

