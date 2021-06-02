AMD Confirms Zen 3 Ryzen CPUs With 3D V-Cache Stack Chiplet Design, Coming Early Next Year Before Zen 4

After yesterday's grand unveiling of its 3D V-Cache Stack Chiplet Design, AMD has confirmed that the technology will be introduced in its Zen 3 powered Ryzen CPUs coming early next year.

AMD Confirms Ryzen CPUs With Zen 3 3D V-Cache Stack Chiplet Technology To Be Produced Later This Year

AMD did a great job explaining the technology but didn't acknowledge which Zen CPUs were going to be the first to feature it. Their demonstration included a Zen 3 based Ryzen 9 5900X prototype & the company has now confirmed that the 3D V-Cache Chip Stacking technology is indeed coming to Zen 3 CPUs first.

AMD Zen 3 Ryzen CPUs With 3D V-Cache Stack Chiplet Design (Production / Availability)

AMD provided more details that confirm that the technology will be headed to Zen 3 powered CPUs, and more specifically, Ryzen CPUs. The CPUs will be produced later this year so we can expect a hard launch in early 2022. That still leaves at least two quarters before AMD switches gears and focuses on Zen 4 chips.

Hope you guys enjoyed all the new tech we announced at #computex 2021. So proud of our @AMD Ryzen desktop APUs, @Radeon mobile GPUs, FidelityFX Super Resolution, and our brand new 3D chiplet technology - bringing the best to high-performance computing!! pic.twitter.com/0memR0kPLu — Lisa Su (@LisaSu) June 1, 2021

It is not stated whether these would be desktop or mobility processors but from the looks of things, desktop Ryzen CPUs are a more likely thing to happen. AMD will be focusing its next-gen Ryzen APUs codenamed Rembrandt with a more monolithic approach and is rumored to feature new Zen 3+ cores while Ryzen Desktop CPUs will reuse existing Zen 3 cores with the added 3D V-Cache.

AMD Zen 3 Ryzen CPUs With 3D V-Cache Stack Chiplet Design (Stack Size / Height)

Other details confirm that a single 3D V-Cache stack incorporates 64 MB of L3 cache that sits on top of the TSV's already featured on existing Zen 3 CCD's. The cache will add upon the existing 32 MB of L3 cache for a total of 96 MB per CCD. The first outing will include 1 3D V-Cache stack per chiplet so we are looking at a total of 192 MB cache on the top Ryzen SKU. However, AMD states that the V-Cache stack can go up to 8-hi which means a single CCD can technically offer up to 512 MB of L3 cache in addition to the 32 MB cache per Zen 3 CCD.

I’m trying to confirm that the TSV sites were clearly visible from the fist chip shots we have seen of a Zen 3 CCD. These are shots from @FritzchensFritz, I did just add the notation. pic.twitter.com/rlm17BOQk5 — Andreas Schilling (@aschilling) June 1, 2021

AMD has thinned out the Zen 3 CCD and the V-Cache so they have the same Z-height as the current Zen 3 processors rather than varying heights between the cores and the IOD. Since the V-Cach sits on top of the CCD L3 cache, it doesn't affect the heat output of the core and has minimal power up ticks.

AMD Zen 3 Ryzen CPUs With 3D V-Cache Stack Chiplet Design (Computex Demo Prototype)

AMD also revealed its next-generation 3D stacking design for its chiplet architecture-based CPUs. The technology is expected to stack several IPs on top of each other but the prototype that was showcased by AMD included the Ryzen 9 5900X with a 3D V-Cache with 64 MB of L3 SRAM.

The prototype features a standard Zen 3 CCD sitting next to a 3D packaged CCD which measures at 6mmx6mm (36mm2). The size of the CCD is the same as before but there's another package on top of the CCD which features 64 MB of cache, adding on to the 32 MB of L3 cache already featured on the Zen 3 CCD.





This rounds up to a total of 96 MB of L3 cache per CCD or 192 MB of total L3 cache on the whole Ryzen 9 5950X CPU. The 3D V-Cache is connected to the CCD through several TSV's. AMD states that this hybrid bond approach enables more than 200 times the interconnect density with 3X the overall efficiency.





AMD Zen 3 Ryzen CPUs With 3D V-Cache Stack Chiplet Design (Computex Demo Performance)

AMD went as far as to demo this prototype which means the technology is indeed working and not just a paper showcase. The Ryzen 9 5900X prototype was running Gears V and delivered up to 12% faster performance thanks to the increased game cache size. On average, AMD is claiming a 15% performance increase with the 3D V-Cache design. Each V-Cache stack offers up to 2 TB/s of overall bandwidth.

AMD already offers exceptional gaming horse-power compared to Intel's Rocket Lake Desktop CPU lineup so this additional performance bump could simply demolish everything that Intel has bet for its next-gen Alder Lake CPUs.

AMD 3D Chiplet Technology: A packaging breakthrough for high-performance computing. — AMD (@AMD) June 1, 2021

AMD will definitely have this tech on its Zen 4 Ryzen CPUs and they will go one step ahead to package upcoming Zen 3 powered Ryzen & EPYC Milan-X with stacked 3D V-Cache chiplets as reported in recent rumors.