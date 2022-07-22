Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October, H770 & B760 Motherboards at CES 2023

Intel's 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs and 700-series motherboards launch schedule has been revealed by leaker, Enthusiast Citizen.

Intel's 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Launching In October, Mainstream Lineup at CES 2023, Rumor

According to the leaker, Intel plans to reveal its 13th Generation Raptor Lake Desktop CPUs on the 28th of September during the upcoming Innovation event. The company is stated to lift the review embargo on the same date which means that users can get to see performance testing of the chip several weeks ahead of retail launch.

The retail launch of Intel's 13th Gen Raptor Lake Desktop CPUs will take place on 17th October that is three weeks after the review embargo lift. The initial launch lineup will consist of three SKUs that come in unlocked "K" flavors. These will include the Intel Core i9-13900K, Core i7-13700K, and Core i5-13600K. The Core i9-13900K will feature 24 cores and 32 threads, the Core i7-13700K will feature 16 cores and 24 threads while the Core i5-13600K will feature 14 cores and 20 threads. All CPUs will feature the latest Raptor Cove P-Cores and Gracemont E-Cores, offering increased cache, clocks & I/O capabilities.

Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake-S & 13th Gen Raptor Lake-S Desktop CPU Comparison (Preliminary):

CPU Name P-Core Count E-Core Count Total Core / Thread P-Core Base / Boost (Max) P-Core Boost (All-Core) E-Core Base / Boost E-Core Boost (All-Core) Cache TDP MSRP Intel Core i9-13900K 8 16 24 / 32 TBA / TBA? TBA TBA TBA 68 MB 125W (PL1)

228W (PL2) TBA Intel Core i9-12900K 8 8 16 / 24 3.2 / 5.2 GHz 4.9 GHz (All Core) 2.4 / 3.9 GHz 3.7 GHz (All Core) 30 MB 125W (PL1)

241W (PL2) $599 US Intel Core i7-13700K 8 8 16 / 24 TBA / TBA? TBA TBA TBA 54 MB 125W (PL1)

228W (PL2) TBA Intel Core i7-12700K 8 4 12 / 20 3.6 / 5.0 GHz 4.7 GHz (All Core) 2.7 / 3.8 GHz 3.6 GHz (All Core) 25 MB 125W (PL1)

190W (PL2) $419 US Intel Core i5-13600K 6 8 14 / 20 TBA / TBA? TBA TBA TBA 44 MB 125W (PL1)

228W (PL2) TBA Intel Core i5-12600K 6 4 10 / 16 3.7 / 4.9 GHz 4.5 GHz (All Core) 2.8 / 3.6 GHz 3.4 GHz (All Core) 20 MB 125W (PL1)

150W (PL2) $299 US

The 13th Gen Raptor Lake Desktop CPUs will be accompanied by the Z790 motherboards that will offer better VRMs for overclocking and support for higher-end DDR5 memory DIMMs since the new chips can support native JEDEC speeds of up to DDR5-5600. There will also be DDR4 variants but it looks like motherboard makers are going to put slightly more emphasis on DDR5 memory since it will be competing with AMD's Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPUs.

If we take into consideration the rumored 15th September launch date for Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPUs, then it looks like Raptor Lake will be a month late and may have to compete with the Zen 4 3D V-Cache parts which are also confirmed by AMD themselves to land this year.

Intel's Raptor Lake-S Desktop CPU platform details were leaked out a while ago. (Image Credits: Weibo)

The Z790 chipset will offer 20 PCIe Gen 4 & 8 PCIe Gen 3 lanes while the CPUs will feature 16 PCIe Gen 5 and 4 PCIe Gen 4 lanes. We know that motherboard makers will have a few products which will split the x16 discrete graphics card lanes with an x4 PCIe Gen 5 M.2 slot. Intel won't have native PCIe Gen 5 M.2 support till 14th Gen Meteor Lake chips.

Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake Desktop CPUs Expected Features:

Up To 24 Cores & 32 Threads

Brand New Raptor Cove CPU Cores (Higher P-Core IPC)

Based on 10nm ESF 'Intel 7' process node

Supported on existing LGA 1700 motherboards

Dual-Channel DDR5-5600 Memory Support

20 PCIe Gen 5 Lanes

Enhanced Overclocking Features

125W PL1 TDP (Flagship SKUs)

As for the Non-K Intel 13th, Gen Raptor Lake CPUs, & the more mainstream H770 & B760 options, those are going to be unveiled at CES 2023 on the 5th of January, 2023. Intel is sticking with its LGA 1700 / 1800 socketed platform for at least one more CPU lineup and that's Raptor Lake. Chipzilla confirmed that Raptor Lake CPUs will be compatible with the existing LGA 1700 motherboards based on the 600-series chipset.

Intel Mainstream Desktop CPU Generations Comparison: