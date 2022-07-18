Intel Core i5-13600K 14 Core Raptor Lake ES CPU Tested, 40% Faster Than Core i5-12600K & Beats The Ryzen 9 5950X In Cinebench

The latest benchmarks of Intel's mainstream Core i5-13600K 14-Core Raptor Lake Desktop CPU have leaked out and it's a beast.

Intel Core i5-13600K 14 Core Raptor Lake CPU Beats Its Predecessor By Up To 40%, Faster Than AMD Ryzen 9 5950X In Cinebench

The Intel Core i5-13600K will be part of the 13th Gen Raptor Lake Desktop CPU lineup and feature a total of 14 cores which include 6 P-Cores based on the Raptor Cove and 8 E-Cores based on current Gracemont cores. That's the same P-Core count as the Intel Core i5-12600K but the E-Core count has been doubled. So we are looking at a 40% core count bump and a 25% thread count bump vs the Alder Lake Core i5-12600K.

Intel Core i5-13600K Raptor Lake 14-Core CPU CPU-z (Image Credits: Enthusiast Citizen):

The CPU tested here is an ES3 sample but was manually overclocked to reach speeds close to the QS sample. The Intel Core i5-13600K Raptor Lake CPU runs at 5.1 GHz one-core and 4.9 GHz all-core boost clocks while the E-Cores operate at 3.9 GHz. With the QS clock configuration, the chip was boosted to 5.1 GHz for all P-Core clocks and 4.0 GHz for all E-Core clocks. The ES3 sample runs at 173W power at 1.31V and Enthusiast Citizen reports that there's room for improvement as final retail chips can end up with power-optimized around 160W. The CPU peaked at around 78C but it wasn't mentioned what sort of cooling equipment was used.

Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake-S & 13th Gen Raptor Lake-S Desktop CPU Comparison (Preliminary):

CPU Name P-Core Count E-Core Count Total Core / Thread P-Core Base / Boost (Max) P-Core Boost (All-Core) E-Core Base / Boost E-Core Boost (All-Core) Cache TDP MSRP Intel Core i9-13900K 8 16 24 / 32 TBA / TBA? TBA TBA TBA 68 MB 125W (PL1)

228W (PL2) TBA Intel Core i9-12900K 8 8 16 / 24 3.2 / 5.2 GHz 4.9 GHz (All Core) 2.4 / 3.9 GHz 3.7 GHz (All Core) 30 MB 125W (PL1)

241W (PL2) $599 US Intel Core i7-13700K 8 8 16 / 24 TBA / TBA? TBA TBA TBA 54 MB 125W (PL1)

228W (PL2) TBA Intel Core i7-12700K 8 4 12 / 20 3.6 / 5.0 GHz 4.7 GHz (All Core) 2.7 / 3.8 GHz 3.6 GHz (All Core) 25 MB 125W (PL1)

190W (PL2) $419 US Intel Core i5-13600K 6 8 14 / 20 TBA / TBA? TBA TBA TBA 44 MB 125W (PL1)

228W (PL2) TBA Intel Core i5-12600K 6 4 10 / 16 3.7 / 4.9 GHz 4.5 GHz (All Core) 2.8 / 3.6 GHz 3.4 GHz (All Core) 20 MB 125W (PL1)

150W (PL2) $299 US

Intel Core i5-13600K Raptor Lake 14-Core CPU AIDA64 (Image Credits: Enthusiast Citizen):

In terms of performance, the Intel Core i5-13600K 14 Core Raptor Lake CPU was tested in both Cinebench R23 and CPU-z benchmarks. In CPU-z, the chip scored 830 points in single-core and 10031 points in the multi-core tests. That's up to a 10% improvement in single-core and up to a 40% improvement in multi-core tests versus its predecessor.

Intel Core i5-13600K 14 Core Raptor Lake CPU Benchmarks (CPU-z Single-Core) ST 0 200 400 600 800 1000 1200 0 200 400 600 800 1000 1200 Core i9-13900K (ES3) Core i5-13600K (ES3) Core i9-12900K Core i7-12700K Core i5-12600K Ryzen 9 5950X Ryzen 9 5900X Ryzen 7 5800X Ryzen 5 5600X

Intel Core i5-13600K 14 Core Raptor Lake CPU Benchmarks (CPU-z Multi-Core) ST 0 4000 8000 12000 16000 20000 24000 0 4000 8000 12000 16000 20000 24000 Core i9-13900K (ES3) Ryzen 9 5950X Core i9-12900K Core i5-13600K (ES3) Core i7-12700K Ryzen 9 5900X Core i5-12600K Ryzen 7 5800X Ryzen 5 5600X

Intel Core i5-13600K Raptor Lake 14-Core CPU Cinebench R23 (Image Credits: Enthusiast Citizen):

In Cinebench R23, the Intel Core i5-13600K Raptor Lake CPU scored 1387 points in single-core and 24420 points in the multi-core tests. This performance puts the Core i5-13600K 14-core chip faster than the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X, a 16-core Zen 3 part.

Intel Core i5-13600K 14 Core Raptor Lake CPU Benchmarks (Cinebench R23 Multi-Core) MT 0 5000 10000 15000 20000 25000 30000 0 5000 10000 15000 20000 25000 30000 Core i9-12900K Core i5-13600K (ES3) Ryzen 9 5950X Core i7-12700K Ryzen 9 5900X Core i5-12600K Ryzen 7 5800X Ryzen 5 5600X

So immediately, you will know that the CPU is going to demolish its predecessor in the same benchmark. Considering that this chip will be priced around $250-$300 US, it is going to absolutely knock the socks off AMD's Zen 4 parts given its huge increase in multi-threaded performance and also great single-threaded performance.

Just for comparison, in Cinebench R23, the chip is over twice as fast as the Ryzen 5 5600X which is AMD's current mainstream part that the Core i5-12600K was designed to tackle. AMD would have to hit >2x performance in multi-threaded to beat the Core i5-13600K but that doesn't seem likely considering the recently leaked AMD Ryzen 5 7600X sample still rocks 6 cores and 12 threads. But we can expect AMD to price its Ryzen 5 parts competitively in the Zen 4 generation to make them a suitable opponent to the Raptor Lake mainstream parts.

The same is the case in single-threaded benchmarks where the Intel Core i5-13600K Raptor Lake chip is about 33% faster than the Ryzen 5 5600X. With a 8-10% IPC improvement and >15% single-threaded performance increase, it doesn't look like Zen 4 will be able to catch up with Intel but the gaming segment with 3D V-Cache parts may have a slight advantage.

Intel's Raptor Lake CPUs are expected to launch later this year. We also covered the full gaming, synthetic, and workload benchmarks of Intel's flagship Core i9-13900K (ES3) CPU here and here.

