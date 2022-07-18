Menu
Company

Intel Core i5-13600K 14 Core Raptor Lake ES CPU Tested, 40% Faster Than Core i5-12600K & Beats The Ryzen 9 5950X In Cinebench

Hassan Mujtaba
Jul 18, 2022
Intel's Upcoming 24 Core Raptor Lake Core i9-13900K Desktop CPU & Arc A770 Desktop Graphics Card Spotted

The latest benchmarks of Intel's mainstream Core i5-13600K 14-Core Raptor Lake Desktop CPU have leaked out and it's a beast.

Intel Core i5-13600K 14 Core Raptor Lake CPU Beats Its Predecessor By Up To 40%, Faster Than AMD Ryzen 9 5950X In Cinebench

The Intel Core i5-13600K will be part of the 13th Gen Raptor Lake Desktop CPU lineup and feature a total of 14 cores which include 6 P-Cores based on the Raptor Cove and 8 E-Cores based on current Gracemont cores. That's the same P-Core count as the Intel Core i5-12600K but the E-Core count has been doubled. So we are looking at a 40% core count bump and a 25% thread count bump vs the Alder Lake Core i5-12600K.

Related StoryHassan Mujtaba
Intel Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake CPU Gaming & Synthetic Performance Benchmarks Leaked, 5% Faster Than Core i9-12900K On Average

Intel Core i5-13600K Raptor Lake 14-Core CPU CPU-z (Image Credits: Enthusiast Citizen):

The CPU tested here is an ES3 sample but was manually overclocked to reach speeds close to the QS sample. The Intel Core i5-13600K Raptor Lake CPU runs at 5.1 GHz one-core and 4.9 GHz all-core boost clocks while the E-Cores operate at 3.9 GHz. With the QS clock configuration, the chip was boosted to 5.1 GHz for all P-Core clocks and 4.0 GHz for all E-Core clocks. The ES3 sample runs at 173W power at 1.31V and Enthusiast Citizen reports that there's room for improvement as final retail chips can end up with power-optimized around 160W. The CPU peaked at around 78C but it wasn't mentioned what sort of cooling equipment was used.

Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake-S & 13th Gen Raptor Lake-S Desktop CPU Comparison (Preliminary):

CPU NameP-Core CountE-Core CountTotal Core / ThreadP-Core Base / Boost (Max)P-Core Boost (All-Core)E-Core Base / BoostE-Core Boost (All-Core)CacheTDPMSRP
Intel Core i9-13900K81624 / 32TBA / TBA?TBATBATBA68 MB125W (PL1)
228W (PL2)		TBA
Intel Core i9-12900K8816 / 243.2 / 5.2 GHz4.9 GHz (All Core)2.4 / 3.9 GHz3.7 GHz (All Core)30 MB125W (PL1)
241W (PL2)		$599 US
Intel Core i7-13700K8816 / 24TBA / TBA?TBATBATBA54 MB125W (PL1)
228W (PL2)		TBA
Intel Core i7-12700K8412 / 203.6 / 5.0 GHz4.7 GHz (All Core)2.7 / 3.8 GHz3.6 GHz (All Core)25 MB125W (PL1)
190W (PL2)		$419 US
Intel Core i5-13600K6814 / 20TBA / TBA?TBATBATBA44 MB125W (PL1)
228W (PL2)		TBA
Intel Core i5-12600K6410 / 163.7 / 4.9 GHz4.5 GHz (All Core)2.8 / 3.6 GHz3.4 GHz (All Core)20 MB125W (PL1)
150W (PL2)		$299 US

Intel Core i5-13600K Raptor Lake 14-Core CPU AIDA64 (Image Credits: Enthusiast Citizen):

In terms of performance, the Intel Core i5-13600K 14 Core Raptor Lake CPU was tested in both Cinebench R23 and CPU-z benchmarks. In CPU-z, the chip scored 830 points in single-core and 10031 points in the multi-core tests. That's up to a 10% improvement in single-core and up to a 40% improvement in multi-core tests versus its predecessor.

Related StoryHassan Mujtaba
Intel Arc Alchemist ‘Xe-HPG’ GPUs Specs, Performance, Price & Availability – Everything You Need To Know
Intel Core i5-13600K 14 Core Raptor Lake CPU Benchmarks (CPU-z Single-Core)
ST
0
200
400
600
800
1000
1200
0
200
400
600
800
1000
1200
Core i9-13900K (ES3)
Core i5-13600K (ES3)
Core i9-12900K
Core i7-12700K
Core i5-12600K
Ryzen 9 5950X
Ryzen 9 5900X
Ryzen 7 5800X
Ryzen 5 5600X
Intel Core i5-13600K 14 Core Raptor Lake CPU Benchmarks (CPU-z Multi-Core)
ST
0
4000
8000
12000
16000
20000
24000
0
4000
8000
12000
16000
20000
24000
Core i9-13900K (ES3)
Ryzen 9 5950X
Core i9-12900K
Core i5-13600K (ES3)
Core i7-12700K
Ryzen 9 5900X
Core i5-12600K
Ryzen 7 5800X
Ryzen 5 5600X

Intel Core i5-13600K Raptor Lake 14-Core CPU Cinebench R23 (Image Credits: Enthusiast Citizen):

In Cinebench R23, the Intel Core i5-13600K Raptor Lake CPU scored 1387 points in single-core and 24420 points in the multi-core tests. This performance puts the Core i5-13600K 14-core chip faster than the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X, a 16-core Zen 3 part.

Intel Core i5-13600K 14 Core Raptor Lake CPU Benchmarks (Cinebench R23 Multi-Core)
MT
0
5000
10000
15000
20000
25000
30000
0
5000
10000
15000
20000
25000
30000
Core i9-12900K
Core i5-13600K (ES3)
Ryzen 9 5950X
Core i7-12700K
Ryzen 9 5900X
Core i5-12600K
Ryzen 7 5800X
Ryzen 5 5600X

So immediately, you will know that the CPU is going to demolish its predecessor in the same benchmark. Considering that this chip will be priced around $250-$300 US, it is going to absolutely knock the socks off AMD's Zen 4 parts given its huge increase in multi-threaded performance and also great single-threaded performance.

Just for comparison, in Cinebench R23, the chip is over twice as fast as the Ryzen 5 5600X which is AMD's current mainstream part that the Core i5-12600K was designed to tackle. AMD would have to hit >2x performance in multi-threaded to beat the Core i5-13600K but that doesn't seem likely considering the recently leaked AMD Ryzen 5 7600X sample still rocks 6 cores and 12 threads. But we can expect AMD to price its Ryzen 5 parts competitively in the Zen 4 generation to make them a suitable opponent to the Raptor Lake mainstream parts.

The same is the case in single-threaded benchmarks where the Intel Core i5-13600K Raptor Lake chip is about 33% faster than the Ryzen 5 5600X. With a 8-10% IPC improvement and >15% single-threaded performance increase, it doesn't look like Zen 4 will be able to catch up with Intel but the gaming segment with 3D V-Cache parts may have a slight advantage.

Intel's Raptor Lake CPUs are expected to launch later this year. We also covered the full gaming, synthetic, and workload benchmarks of Intel's flagship Core i9-13900K (ES3) CPU here and here.

News Sources: Enthusiast Citizen (Bilibili) , Videocardz

Products mentioned in this post

Ryzen 9 5900x

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
02:44
Intel Achieves 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPU ‘Power-On’ With Launch Scheduled For 2023
02:35
Intel Arc Pro A40M spotted, the upcoming mobile workstation GPU has been confirmed by Dell
02:15
Gigabyte Fires Back! Achieves DDR5-10022 Memory Overclock Record With Z690 Tachyon Motherboard
02:39
MSI To Enable AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D BCLK Overclocking With Upcoming AGESA 1.2.0.7 BIOS
Filter videos by
Order