Intel Core i5-13600K 14 Core Raptor Lake ES CPU Tested, 40% Faster Than Core i5-12600K & Beats The Ryzen 9 5950X In Cinebench

The latest benchmarks of Intel's mainstream Core i5-13600K 14-Core Raptor Lake Desktop CPU have leaked out and it's a beast.
Intel Core i5-13600K 14 Core Raptor Lake CPU Beats Its Predecessor By Up To 40%, Faster Than AMD Ryzen 9 5950X In Cinebench
The Intel Core i5-13600K will be part of the 13th Gen Raptor Lake Desktop CPU lineup and feature a total of 14 cores which include 6 P-Cores based on the Raptor Cove and 8 E-Cores based on current Gracemont cores. That's the same P-Core count as the Intel Core i5-12600K but the E-Core count has been doubled. So we are looking at a 40% core count bump and a 25% thread count bump vs the Alder Lake Core i5-12600K.
Intel Core i5-13600K Raptor Lake 14-Core CPU CPU-z (Image Credits: Enthusiast Citizen):
The CPU tested here is an ES3 sample but was manually overclocked to reach speeds close to the QS sample. The Intel Core i5-13600K Raptor Lake CPU runs at 5.1 GHz one-core and 4.9 GHz all-core boost clocks while the E-Cores operate at 3.9 GHz. With the QS clock configuration, the chip was boosted to 5.1 GHz for all P-Core clocks and 4.0 GHz for all E-Core clocks. The ES3 sample runs at 173W power at 1.31V and Enthusiast Citizen reports that there's room for improvement as final retail chips can end up with power-optimized around 160W. The CPU peaked at around 78C but it wasn't mentioned what sort of cooling equipment was used.
Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake-S & 13th Gen Raptor Lake-S Desktop CPU Comparison (Preliminary):
|CPU Name
|P-Core Count
|E-Core Count
|Total Core / Thread
|P-Core Base / Boost (Max)
|P-Core Boost (All-Core)
|E-Core Base / Boost
|E-Core Boost (All-Core)
|Cache
|TDP
|MSRP
|Intel Core i9-13900K
|8
|16
|24 / 32
|TBA / TBA?
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|68 MB
|125W (PL1)
228W (PL2)
|TBA
|Intel Core i9-12900K
|8
|8
|16 / 24
|3.2 / 5.2 GHz
|4.9 GHz (All Core)
|2.4 / 3.9 GHz
|3.7 GHz (All Core)
|30 MB
|125W (PL1)
241W (PL2)
|$599 US
|Intel Core i7-13700K
|8
|8
|16 / 24
|TBA / TBA?
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|54 MB
|125W (PL1)
228W (PL2)
|TBA
|Intel Core i7-12700K
|8
|4
|12 / 20
|3.6 / 5.0 GHz
|4.7 GHz (All Core)
|2.7 / 3.8 GHz
|3.6 GHz (All Core)
|25 MB
|125W (PL1)
190W (PL2)
|$419 US
|Intel Core i5-13600K
|6
|8
|14 / 20
|TBA / TBA?
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|44 MB
|125W (PL1)
228W (PL2)
|TBA
|Intel Core i5-12600K
|6
|4
|10 / 16
|3.7 / 4.9 GHz
|4.5 GHz (All Core)
|2.8 / 3.6 GHz
|3.4 GHz (All Core)
|20 MB
|125W (PL1)
150W (PL2)
|$299 US
Intel Core i5-13600K Raptor Lake 14-Core CPU AIDA64 (Image Credits: Enthusiast Citizen):
In terms of performance, the Intel Core i5-13600K 14 Core Raptor Lake CPU was tested in both Cinebench R23 and CPU-z benchmarks. In CPU-z, the chip scored 830 points in single-core and 10031 points in the multi-core tests. That's up to a 10% improvement in single-core and up to a 40% improvement in multi-core tests versus its predecessor.
Intel Core i5-13600K 14 Core Raptor Lake CPU Benchmarks (CPU-z Single-Core)
Intel Core i5-13600K 14 Core Raptor Lake CPU Benchmarks (CPU-z Multi-Core)
Intel Core i5-13600K Raptor Lake 14-Core CPU Cinebench R23 (Image Credits: Enthusiast Citizen):
In Cinebench R23, the Intel Core i5-13600K Raptor Lake CPU scored 1387 points in single-core and 24420 points in the multi-core tests. This performance puts the Core i5-13600K 14-core chip faster than the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X, a 16-core Zen 3 part.
Intel Core i5-13600K 14 Core Raptor Lake CPU Benchmarks (Cinebench R23 Multi-Core)
So immediately, you will know that the CPU is going to demolish its predecessor in the same benchmark. Considering that this chip will be priced around $250-$300 US, it is going to absolutely knock the socks off AMD's Zen 4 parts given its huge increase in multi-threaded performance and also great single-threaded performance.
Just for comparison, in Cinebench R23, the chip is over twice as fast as the Ryzen 5 5600X which is AMD's current mainstream part that the Core i5-12600K was designed to tackle. AMD would have to hit >2x performance in multi-threaded to beat the Core i5-13600K but that doesn't seem likely considering the recently leaked AMD Ryzen 5 7600X sample still rocks 6 cores and 12 threads. But we can expect AMD to price its Ryzen 5 parts competitively in the Zen 4 generation to make them a suitable opponent to the Raptor Lake mainstream parts.
The same is the case in single-threaded benchmarks where the Intel Core i5-13600K Raptor Lake chip is about 33% faster than the Ryzen 5 5600X. With a 8-10% IPC improvement and >15% single-threaded performance increase, it doesn't look like Zen 4 will be able to catch up with Intel but the gaming segment with 3D V-Cache parts may have a slight advantage.
Intel's Raptor Lake CPUs are expected to launch later this year. We also covered the full gaming, synthetic, and workload benchmarks of Intel's flagship Core i9-13900K (ES3) CPU here and here.
News Sources: Enthusiast Citizen (Bilibili) , Videocardz
