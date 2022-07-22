Menu
Intel Core i7-13700K 16 Core & 5.3 GHz Raptor Lake CPU Benchmarks Leaked, Up To 17% Faster Than 12700K & Beats The Ryzen 9 5950X Too

Hassan Mujtaba
Jul 22, 2022

Intel's Core i7-13700K Raptor Lake CPU benchmarks have leaked out within Geekbench 5 and now we have performance numbers for all three 13th Gen "K-Series" SKUs.

Intel Core i7-13700K Raptor Lake 16 Core CPU Benchmarked, Beats The AMD 16-Core Ryzen 9 5950X At 5.3 GHz Clocks

The Intel Core i7-13700K CPU will be the fastest 13th Gen Core i7 chip on offer within the Raptor Lake CPU lineup. The chip features a total of 16 cores and 24 threads. This configuration is made possible with 8 P-Cores based on the Raptor Cove architecture and 8 E-Cores based on the Grace Mont core architecture. The CPU comes with 30 MB of L3 cache and 12 MB of L2 cache for a total combined 42 MB cache. The chip was running at a base clock of 3.4 GHz and a boost clock of 5.30 GHz. The CPU showed minimum clock speeds of 5289 MHz and max clocks of up to 5381MHz.

Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake-S & 13th Gen Raptor Lake-S Desktop CPU Comparison (Preliminary):

CPU NameP-Core CountE-Core CountTotal Core / ThreadP-Core Base / Boost (Max)P-Core Boost (All-Core)E-Core Base / BoostE-Core Boost (All-Core)CacheTDPMSRP
Intel Core i9-13900K81624 / 32TBA / TBA?TBATBATBA68 MB125W (PL1)
228W (PL2)		TBA
Intel Core i9-12900K8816 / 243.2 / 5.2 GHz4.9 GHz (All Core)2.4 / 3.9 GHz3.7 GHz (All Core)30 MB125W (PL1)
241W (PL2)		$599 US
Intel Core i7-13700K8816 / 24TBA / TBA?TBATBATBA54 MB125W (PL1)
228W (PL2)		TBA
Intel Core i7-12700K8412 / 203.6 / 5.0 GHz4.7 GHz (All Core)2.7 / 3.8 GHz3.6 GHz (All Core)25 MB125W (PL1)
190W (PL2)		$419 US
Intel Core i5-13600K6814 / 20TBA / TBA?TBATBATBA44 MB125W (PL1)
228W (PL2)		TBA
Intel Core i5-12600K6410 / 163.7 / 4.9 GHz4.5 GHz (All Core)2.8 / 3.6 GHz3.4 GHz (All Core)20 MB125W (PL1)
150W (PL2)		$299 US

The CPU was benchmarked on the ASRock Z690 Steel Legend motherboard with 32 GB of DDR4 memory running at 3600 Mbps transfer speeds. In terms of performance, the Intel Core i7-13700K Raptor Lake CPU scored 2090 points in single-core and 16,542 points in the multi-core benchmark tests.

Compared to the results from yesterday, the Intel Core i7-13700K is around 5% faster than the Intel Core i5-13600K CPU in single-threaded and 15% faster in multi-threaded benchmarks. Do note that we are using the DDR4 benchmarks as a basis of comparison since the same standard and board were used for testing the 13700K. The DDR5 version of the 13600K produces much better results but still lags slightly behind the 13700K.

The DDR5 benchmark result of the Core i5-13600K appeared to be 2% faster in single-threaded and 11% faster in multi-threaded benchmarks versus the DDR4 benchmarks. With that said, the Core i7-13700K is up to 17% faster than the Core i7-12700K CPU and is also faster than the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X. We have to remember that the Ryzen 9 5950X is a 16-core and 32-thread part whereas the Core i7-13700K is a 16-core and 24-thread part.

Intel Raptor Lake CPU ST Benchmark (Geekbench 5)
Single-Core
0
500
1000
1500
2000
2500
3000
0
500
1000
1500
2000
2500
3000
Core i9-13900K (ES3)
Core i7-13700K (ES3 DDR4)
Core i5-13600K (ES3 DDR5)
Core i5-13600K (ES3 DDR4)
Core i9-12900K
Core i7-12700K
Core i5-12600K
Ryzen 9 5950X
Ryzen 7 5800X
Ryzen 9 5900X
Ryzen 5 5600X
Intel Raptor Lake CPU MT Benchmark (Geekbench 5)
Multi-Core
0
5000
10000
15000
20000
25000
30000
0
5000
10000
15000
20000
25000
30000
Core i9-13900K (ES3)
Core i9-12900K
Core i7-13700K (DDR4 ES3)
Ryzen 9 5950X
Core i5-13600K (DDR5 ES3)
Core i5-13600K (DDR4 ES3)
Core i7-12700K
Ryzen 9 5900X
Core i5-12600K
Ryzen 7 5800X
Ryzen 5 5600X

So at the moment, it looks like Intel's most entry-level K-Series Raptor Lake chip will be on par with the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X while the Core i9 and Core i7 models will be ahead in performance. This is good considering Intel has to compete with Zen 4-powered Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPUs right around its launch so the extra multi-threaded and single-threaded performance is very much needed to be competitive.

Additional benchmarks of the Core i9-13900K can be seen here and here, you can also check out more Core i5-13600K benchmarks here. The Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake Desktop CPUs including the flagship Core i9-13900K & Core i5-13600K CPUs is expected to launch in October on the Z790 platform. The CPUs will be going up against AMD's Ryzen 7000 CPU lineup which also launches in Fall 2022.

News Source: Benchleaks

