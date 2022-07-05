Menu
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake Desktop CPU Platform Details Leaked: More Cores, More Cache, DDR5-5600 Support But Missing PCIe Gen 5 M.2

Hassan Mujtaba
Jul 5, 2022
Intel's 13th Gen Raptor Lake Desktop CPU platform details leaked out during a 'NAS Workshop' presentation in Shenzen, China. The slide gives us a good look at the features one should expect from the upcoming processors but it is also missing one crucial feature.

On paper, Intel's 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs look to be an optimized version of the 12th Gen Alder Lake CPUs. They will be based on the same 10nm ESF 'Intel 7' process node, utilize the same P-Core & E-Core design, & will be supported on existing motherboards. But there's a lot that's changing with Raptor Lake and we are going to detail everything, from official details to rumored information that we know about Alder Lake so far and what you could expect from Intel's next desktop lineup which will be pitted right against AMD's next Ryzen CPU lineup for desktops too.

Intel's 13th Gen Raptor Lake Desktop CPU platform details have leaked out. (Image Credits: HXL via Baidu)
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake Desktop CPUs Expected Features:

  • Up To 24 Cores & 32 Threads
  • Brand New Raptor Cove CPU Cores (Higher P-Core IPC)
  • Based on 10nm ESF 'Intel 7' process node
  • Supported on existing LGA 1700 motherboards
  • Dual-Channel DDR5-5600 Memory Support
  • 20 PCIe Gen 5 Lanes
  • Enhanced Overclocking Features
  • 125W PL1 TDP (Flagship SKUs)

Intel is sticking with its LGA 1700 platform for at least one more CPU lineup and that's Raptor Lake. Chipzilla confirmed that Raptor Lake CPUs will be compatible with the existing LGA 1700 motherboards based on the 600-series chipset. But like each generation, motherboard makers will be offering a brand new lineup of motherboards based on the 700-series chipset which will come with higher I/O lanes. In addition to that, Raptor Lake chips will be supporting DDR5-5600 speeds which is a nice bump over the native DDR5-5200 speeds that Alder Lake supports. The CPUs will also continue DDR4-3200 support on the D4 series motherboards.

This offers a nice upgrade path to users who are currently running a mainstream Core i3 or Core i5 CPU and want to upgrade to a higher-end chip. They can simply replace their existing 12th Gen CPU with a higher-end Core i7 or Core i9 SKU which will increase the overall performance of their PC.

Intel PCH SKUs and revision datasheet. (Image Credits: Intel)
Intel Desktop Platform Chipset Comparison

Chipset NameRaptor Lake-S (RPL-S) PCH / 700 Series (Z790)Alder Lake-S (ADL-S) PCH / 600 Series (Z690)Rocket Lake-S (RKL-S) PCH / 500 Series (Z590)Comet Lake-S (CML-S) PCH / 400 Series (Z490)Coffee Lake S (CNL-H) PCH / 300 Series (Z390/H370, B360, Q370, H310)Coffee Lake S (KBL-R) PCH / Z370 Platform
Process Node14nm14nm14nm14nm14nm22nm
Processor24,16C,12C,10C,6C,4C (TBD)16C,12C,10C,6C,4C (Full corporate/consumer SKU stack at launch)8C, 6C (Full corporate/consumer SKU stack at launch)10C, 8C, 6C, 4C, 2C (Full corporate/consumer SKU stack at launch)8C, 6C, 4C, 2C (Full corporate/consumer SKU stack at launch)8C, 6C, 4C (6 Consumer SKUs at Launch)
MemoryUp To DDR5-5600 (Native)
Up To DDR4-3200 (Native)?		Up To DDR5-4800 (Native)
Up To DDR4-3200 (Native)		Up To DDR4-3200 (Native)Up To DDR4-2933 (Native)Up To DDR4-2666 (Native)Up To DDR4-2666 (Native)
Media, Display & AudioeDP / 4DDI (DP, HDMI) Display CapabilitieseDP / 4DDI (DP, HDMI) Display CapabilitiesDP 1.2 & HDMI 2.0, HBR3
HDCP 2.2 (HDMI 2.0a w/LSPCON)
12-bit AV1/HEVC & VP9 10-bit Enc/Dec, HDR, Rec.2020, DX12
Integrated Dual-Core Audio DSP With USB Audio offload
SoundWire Digital Audio Interface		DP 1.2 & HDMI 1.4
HDCP 2.2 (HDMI 2.0a w/LSPCON)
HEVC & VP9 10-bit Enc/Dec, HDR, Rec.2020, DX12
Integrated Dual-Core Audio DSP
SoundWire Digital Audio Interface		DP 1.2 & HDMI 1.4
HDCP 2.2 (HDMI 2.0a w/LSPCON)
HEVC & VP9 10-bit Enc/Dec, HDR, Rec.2020, DX12
Integrated Dual-Core Audio DSP
SoundWire Digital Audio Interface		DP 1.2 & HDMI 1.4
HDCP 2.2 (HDMI 2.0a w/LSPCON)
HEVC & VP9 10-bit Enc/Dec, HDR, Rec.2020, DX12
Integrated Dual-Core Audio DSP
I/O & ConnectivityIntegrated USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 (20G)
Integrated Intel Wireless-AC (Wi-Fi6E/ 7 BT CNVio) with Gig+
Integrated SDXC 4.0 Controller
Thunderbolt 4.0		Integrated USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 (20G)
Integrated Intel Wireless-AC (Wi-Fi6E/ 7 BT CNVio) with Gig+
Integrated SDXC 4.0 Controller
Thunderbolt 4.0		Integrated USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 (20G)
Integrated Intel Wireless-AC (Wi-Fi6E/ BT CNVi)
Integrated SDXC 3.0 Controller
Thunderbolt 4.0 (Maple Ridge)		Integrated USB 3.2 Gen 2
Integrated Intel Wireless-AC (Wi-Fi / BT CNVi)
Integrated SDXC 3.0 Controller
Thunderbolt 3.0 (Titan Ridge) w/ DP 1.4		Integrated USB 3.1 Gen 1 (5 Gbps)
Integrated Intel Wireless-AC (Wi-Fi / BT CNVi)
Integrated SDXC 3.0 Controller
Thunderbolt 3.0 (Titan Ridge) w/ DP 1.4		Integrated USB 3.1 Gen 1 (5 Gbps)
Thunderbolt 3.0 (Alpine Ridge)
StorageNext-Gen Intel Optane memory
PCIe 5.0 (CPU Lanes), 6x SATA 3.0		Next-Gen Intel Optane memory
PCIe 5.0, 6x SATA 3.0		Next-Gen Intel Optane memory
PCIe 4.0, 6x SATA 3.0		Next-Gen Intel Optane memory
PCIe 3.0, 6x SATA 3.0		Next Gen Intel Optane memory
PCIe 3.0, 6x SATA 3.0		Next Gen Intel Optane memory
PCIe 3.0, 6x SATA 3.0
Max PCH PCIe LanesUp To 20 (Gen 4)
Up To 8 (Gen 3)		Up To 12 (Gen 4)
Up To 16 (Gen 3)		Up To 24 (Gen 3)Up To 24 (Gen 3)Up To 24 (Gen 3)Up To 24 (Gen 3)
Max CPU PCIe LanesTBDUp To 16 (Gen 5)
Up To 4 (Gen 4)		Up To 20 (Gen 4)Up To 16 (Gen 3)Up To 16 (Gen 3)Up To 16 (Gen 3)
Max USB PortsUp To 5 (USB 3.2 Gen 2x2)
Up To 10 (USB 3.2 Gen 2x1)
Up To 10 (USB 3.2 Gen 1x1)
Up To 14 (USB 2.0)		Up To 4 (USB 3.2 Gen 2x2)
Up To 10 (USB 3.2 Gen 2x1)
Up To 10 (USB 3.2 Gen 1x1)
Up To 14 (USB 2.0)		Up To 3 (USB 3.2 Gen 2x2)
Up To 10 (USB 3.2 Gen 2x1)
Up To 10 (USB 3.2 Gen 1x1)
Up To 14 (USB 2.0)		Up To 10 (USB 3.2)
Up To 14 (USB 2.0)		Up To 10 (USB 3.1)
Up To 14 (USB 2.0)		Up To 10 (USB 3.0)
Up To 14 (USB 2.0)
SecurityN/AN/AN/AIntel SGX 1.0Intel SGX 1.0Intel SGX 1.0
Power ManagementC10 & S0ix Support for Modern StandbyC10 & S0ix Support for Modern StandbyC10 & S0ix Support for Modern StandbyC10 & S0ix Support for Modern StandbyC10 & S0ix Support for Modern StandbyC8 Support
Launch202220212021201920182017

The 13th Gen CPU will also feature enhanced overclocking capabilities. Alder Lake currently goes up to 5.5 GHz with the upcoming Core i9-12900KS SKU which is rated at a maximum power rating of up to 260W, the highest ever on the mainstream platform. In addition to these, the Raptor Lake CPUs will also offer 16 PCIe Gen 5.0 lanes, 4 PCIe 4.0 lanes, and an x8 interconnect (Gen 4) for DMI. The PCH will carry additional PCI Gen 4.0 lanes in addition to increasing USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 (20G) ports, PCIe 3.0, and SATA III connections.

There's also a new AI M.2 module support that's supported by Raptor Lake CPUs but the slide nowhere mentions PCIe Gen 5 support for M.2 which is a bit odd. Recently, there were rumors about Intel having Z790 motherboards with PCIe Gen 5 but considering that AMD is going Gen 5 with their 600-series platform, Intel is very likely to offer Gen 5 M.2 SSD support on its newest motherboards but those x16 Gen 5 CPU lanes are going to be split between the dGPU and the M.2 SSDs.

Intel Mainstream Desktop CPU Generations Comparison:

Intel CPU FamilyProcessor ProcessProcessors Cores/Threads (Max)TDPsPlatform ChipsetPlatformMemory SupportPCIe SupportLaunch
Sandy Bridge (2nd Gen)32nm4/835-95W6-SeriesLGA 1155DDR3PCIe Gen 2.02011
Ivy Bridge (3rd Gen)22nm4/835-77W7-SeriesLGA 1155DDR3PCIe Gen 3.02012
Haswell (4th Gen)22nm4/835-84W8-SeriesLGA 1150DDR3PCIe Gen 3.02013-2014
Broadwell (5th Gen)14nm4/865-65W9-SeriesLGA 1150DDR3PCIe Gen 3.02015
Skylake (6th Gen)14nm4/835-91W100-SeriesLGA 1151DDR4PCIe Gen 3.02015
Kaby Lake (7th Gen)14nm4/835-91W200-SeriesLGA 1151DDR4PCIe Gen 3.02017
Coffee Lake (8th Gen)14nm6/1235-95W300-SeriesLGA 1151DDR4PCIe Gen 3.02017
Coffee Lake (9th Gen)14nm8/1635-95W300-SeriesLGA 1151DDR4PCIe Gen 3.02018
Comet Lake (10th Gen)14nm10/2035-125W400-SeriesLGA 1200DDR4PCIe Gen 3.02020
Rocket Lake (11th Gen)14nm8/1635-125W500-SeriesLGA 1200DDR4PCIe Gen 4.02021
Alder Lake (12th Gen)Intel 716/2435-125W600 SeriesLGA 1700/1800DDR5 / DDR4PCIe Gen 5.02021
Raptor Lake (13th Gen)Intel 724/3235-125W700-SeriesLGA 1700/1800DDR5 / DDR4PCIe Gen 5.02022
Meteor Lake (14th Gen)Intel 4TBA35-125W800 Series?LGA 1851DDR5PCIe Gen 5.02023
Arrow Lake (15th Gen)Intel 20A40/48TBA900-Series?LGA 1851DDR5PCIe Gen 5.02024
Lunar Lake (16th Gen)Intel 18ATBATBA1000-Series?TBADDR5PCIe Gen 5.0?2025
Nova Lake (17th Gen)Intel 18ATBATBA2000-Series?TBADDR5?PCIe Gen 6.0?2026

News Source: HXL

