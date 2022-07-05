Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake Desktop CPU Platform Details Leaked: More Cores, More Cache, DDR5-5600 Support But Missing PCIe Gen 5 M.2

Intel's 13th Gen Raptor Lake Desktop CPU platform details leaked out during a 'NAS Workshop' presentation in Shenzen, China. The slide gives us a good look at the features one should expect from the upcoming processors but it is also missing one crucial feature.

Intel Raptor Lake Desktop CPU Platform Details Leak Out: DDR5-5600 Support Confirmed But No Word on PCIe Gen 5 M.2 Support

On paper, Intel's 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs look to be an optimized version of the 12th Gen Alder Lake CPUs. They will be based on the same 10nm ESF 'Intel 7' process node, utilize the same P-Core & E-Core design, & will be supported on existing motherboards. But there's a lot that's changing with Raptor Lake and we are going to detail everything, from official details to rumored information that we know about Alder Lake so far and what you could expect from Intel's next desktop lineup which will be pitted right against AMD's next Ryzen CPU lineup for desktops too.

Intel's 13th Gen Raptor Lake Desktop CPU platform details have leaked out. (Image Credits: HXL via Baidu)

Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake Desktop CPUs Expected Features:

Up To 24 Cores & 32 Threads

Brand New Raptor Cove CPU Cores (Higher P-Core IPC)

Based on 10nm ESF 'Intel 7' process node

Supported on existing LGA 1700 motherboards

Dual-Channel DDR5-5600 Memory Support

20 PCIe Gen 5 Lanes

Enhanced Overclocking Features

125W PL1 TDP (Flagship SKUs)

Intel is sticking with its LGA 1700 platform for at least one more CPU lineup and that's Raptor Lake. Chipzilla confirmed that Raptor Lake CPUs will be compatible with the existing LGA 1700 motherboards based on the 600-series chipset. But like each generation, motherboard makers will be offering a brand new lineup of motherboards based on the 700-series chipset which will come with higher I/O lanes. In addition to that, Raptor Lake chips will be supporting DDR5-5600 speeds which is a nice bump over the native DDR5-5200 speeds that Alder Lake supports. The CPUs will also continue DDR4-3200 support on the D4 series motherboards.

This offers a nice upgrade path to users who are currently running a mainstream Core i3 or Core i5 CPU and want to upgrade to a higher-end chip. They can simply replace their existing 12th Gen CPU with a higher-end Core i7 or Core i9 SKU which will increase the overall performance of their PC.

Intel PCH SKUs and revision datasheet. (Image Credits: Intel)

Intel Desktop Platform Chipset Comparison

Chipset Name Raptor Lake-S (RPL-S) PCH / 700 Series (Z790) Alder Lake-S (ADL-S) PCH / 600 Series (Z690) Rocket Lake-S (RKL-S) PCH / 500 Series (Z590) Comet Lake-S (CML-S) PCH / 400 Series (Z490) Coffee Lake S (CNL-H) PCH / 300 Series (Z390/H370, B360, Q370, H310) Coffee Lake S (KBL-R) PCH / Z370 Platform Process Node 14nm 14nm 14nm 14nm 14nm 22nm Processor 24,16C,12C,10C,6C,4C (TBD) 16C,12C,10C,6C,4C (Full corporate/consumer SKU stack at launch) 8C, 6C (Full corporate/consumer SKU stack at launch) 10C, 8C, 6C, 4C, 2C (Full corporate/consumer SKU stack at launch) 8C, 6C, 4C, 2C (Full corporate/consumer SKU stack at launch) 8C, 6C, 4C (6 Consumer SKUs at Launch) Memory Up To DDR5-5600 (Native)

Up To DDR4-3200 (Native)? Up To DDR5-4800 (Native)

Up To DDR4-3200 (Native) Up To DDR4-3200 (Native) Up To DDR4-2933 (Native) Up To DDR4-2666 (Native) Up To DDR4-2666 (Native) Media, Display & Audio eDP / 4DDI (DP, HDMI) Display Capabilities eDP / 4DDI (DP, HDMI) Display Capabilities DP 1.2 & HDMI 2.0, HBR3

HDCP 2.2 (HDMI 2.0a w/LSPCON)

12-bit AV1/HEVC & VP9 10-bit Enc/Dec, HDR, Rec.2020, DX12

Integrated Dual-Core Audio DSP With USB Audio offload

SoundWire Digital Audio Interface DP 1.2 & HDMI 1.4

HDCP 2.2 (HDMI 2.0a w/LSPCON)

HEVC & VP9 10-bit Enc/Dec, HDR, Rec.2020, DX12

Integrated Dual-Core Audio DSP

SoundWire Digital Audio Interface DP 1.2 & HDMI 1.4

HDCP 2.2 (HDMI 2.0a w/LSPCON)

HEVC & VP9 10-bit Enc/Dec, HDR, Rec.2020, DX12

Integrated Dual-Core Audio DSP

SoundWire Digital Audio Interface DP 1.2 & HDMI 1.4

HDCP 2.2 (HDMI 2.0a w/LSPCON)

HEVC & VP9 10-bit Enc/Dec, HDR, Rec.2020, DX12

Integrated Dual-Core Audio DSP I/O & Connectivity Integrated USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 (20G)

Integrated Intel Wireless-AC (Wi-Fi6E/ 7 BT CNVio) with Gig+

Integrated SDXC 4.0 Controller

Thunderbolt 4.0 Integrated USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 (20G)

Integrated Intel Wireless-AC (Wi-Fi6E/ 7 BT CNVio) with Gig+

Integrated SDXC 4.0 Controller

Thunderbolt 4.0 Integrated USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 (20G)

Integrated Intel Wireless-AC (Wi-Fi6E/ BT CNVi)

Integrated SDXC 3.0 Controller

Thunderbolt 4.0 (Maple Ridge) Integrated USB 3.2 Gen 2

Integrated Intel Wireless-AC (Wi-Fi / BT CNVi)

Integrated SDXC 3.0 Controller

Thunderbolt 3.0 (Titan Ridge) w/ DP 1.4 Integrated USB 3.1 Gen 1 (5 Gbps)

Integrated Intel Wireless-AC (Wi-Fi / BT CNVi)

Integrated SDXC 3.0 Controller

Thunderbolt 3.0 (Titan Ridge) w/ DP 1.4 Integrated USB 3.1 Gen 1 (5 Gbps)

Thunderbolt 3.0 (Alpine Ridge) Storage Next-Gen Intel Optane memory

PCIe 5.0 (CPU Lanes), 6x SATA 3.0 Next-Gen Intel Optane memory

PCIe 5.0, 6x SATA 3.0 Next-Gen Intel Optane memory

PCIe 4.0, 6x SATA 3.0 Next-Gen Intel Optane memory

PCIe 3.0, 6x SATA 3.0 Next Gen Intel Optane memory

PCIe 3.0, 6x SATA 3.0 Next Gen Intel Optane memory

PCIe 3.0, 6x SATA 3.0 Max PCH PCIe Lanes Up To 20 (Gen 4)

Up To 8 (Gen 3) Up To 12 (Gen 4)

Up To 16 (Gen 3) Up To 24 (Gen 3) Up To 24 (Gen 3) Up To 24 (Gen 3) Up To 24 (Gen 3) Max CPU PCIe Lanes TBD Up To 16 (Gen 5)

Up To 4 (Gen 4) Up To 20 (Gen 4) Up To 16 (Gen 3) Up To 16 (Gen 3) Up To 16 (Gen 3) Max USB Ports Up To 5 (USB 3.2 Gen 2x2)

Up To 10 (USB 3.2 Gen 2x1)

Up To 10 (USB 3.2 Gen 1x1)

Up To 14 (USB 2.0) Up To 4 (USB 3.2 Gen 2x2)

Up To 10 (USB 3.2 Gen 2x1)

Up To 10 (USB 3.2 Gen 1x1)

Up To 14 (USB 2.0) Up To 3 (USB 3.2 Gen 2x2)

Up To 10 (USB 3.2 Gen 2x1)

Up To 10 (USB 3.2 Gen 1x1)

Up To 14 (USB 2.0) Up To 10 (USB 3.2)

Up To 14 (USB 2.0) Up To 10 (USB 3.1)

Up To 14 (USB 2.0) Up To 10 (USB 3.0)

Up To 14 (USB 2.0) Security N/A N/A N/A Intel SGX 1.0 Intel SGX 1.0 Intel SGX 1.0 Power Management C10 & S0ix Support for Modern Standby C10 & S0ix Support for Modern Standby C10 & S0ix Support for Modern Standby C10 & S0ix Support for Modern Standby C10 & S0ix Support for Modern Standby C8 Support Launch 2022 2021 2021 2019 2018 2017

The 13th Gen CPU will also feature enhanced overclocking capabilities. Alder Lake currently goes up to 5.5 GHz with the upcoming Core i9-12900KS SKU which is rated at a maximum power rating of up to 260W, the highest ever on the mainstream platform. In addition to these, the Raptor Lake CPUs will also offer 16 PCIe Gen 5.0 lanes, 4 PCIe 4.0 lanes, and an x8 interconnect (Gen 4) for DMI. The PCH will carry additional PCI Gen 4.0 lanes in addition to increasing USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 (20G) ports, PCIe 3.0, and SATA III connections.

There's also a new AI M.2 module support that's supported by Raptor Lake CPUs but the slide nowhere mentions PCIe Gen 5 support for M.2 which is a bit odd. Recently, there were rumors about Intel having Z790 motherboards with PCIe Gen 5 but considering that AMD is going Gen 5 with their 600-series platform, Intel is very likely to offer Gen 5 M.2 SSD support on its newest motherboards but those x16 Gen 5 CPU lanes are going to be split between the dGPU and the M.2 SSDs.

Intel Mainstream Desktop CPU Generations Comparison:

Intel CPU Family Processor Process Processors Cores/Threads (Max) TDPs Platform Chipset Platform Memory Support PCIe Support Launch Sandy Bridge (2nd Gen) 32nm 4/8 35-95W 6-Series LGA 1155 DDR3 PCIe Gen 2.0 2011 Ivy Bridge (3rd Gen) 22nm 4/8 35-77W 7-Series LGA 1155 DDR3 PCIe Gen 3.0 2012 Haswell (4th Gen) 22nm 4/8 35-84W 8-Series LGA 1150 DDR3 PCIe Gen 3.0 2013-2014 Broadwell (5th Gen) 14nm 4/8 65-65W 9-Series LGA 1150 DDR3 PCIe Gen 3.0 2015 Skylake (6th Gen) 14nm 4/8 35-91W 100-Series LGA 1151 DDR4 PCIe Gen 3.0 2015 Kaby Lake (7th Gen) 14nm 4/8 35-91W 200-Series LGA 1151 DDR4 PCIe Gen 3.0 2017 Coffee Lake (8th Gen) 14nm 6/12 35-95W 300-Series LGA 1151 DDR4 PCIe Gen 3.0 2017 Coffee Lake (9th Gen) 14nm 8/16 35-95W 300-Series LGA 1151 DDR4 PCIe Gen 3.0 2018 Comet Lake (10th Gen) 14nm 10/20 35-125W 400-Series LGA 1200 DDR4 PCIe Gen 3.0 2020 Rocket Lake (11th Gen) 14nm 8/16 35-125W 500-Series LGA 1200 DDR4 PCIe Gen 4.0 2021 Alder Lake (12th Gen) Intel 7 16/24 35-125W 600 Series LGA 1700/1800 DDR5 / DDR4 PCIe Gen 5.0 2021 Raptor Lake (13th Gen) Intel 7 24/32 35-125W 700-Series LGA 1700/1800 DDR5 / DDR4 PCIe Gen 5.0 2022 Meteor Lake (14th Gen) Intel 4 TBA 35-125W 800 Series? LGA 1851 DDR5 PCIe Gen 5.0 2023 Arrow Lake (15th Gen) Intel 20A 40/48 TBA 900-Series? LGA 1851 DDR5 PCIe Gen 5.0 2024 Lunar Lake (16th Gen) Intel 18A TBA TBA 1000-Series? TBA DDR5 PCIe Gen 5.0? 2025 Nova Lake (17th Gen) Intel 18A TBA TBA 2000-Series? TBA DDR5? PCIe Gen 6.0? 2026

News Source: HXL