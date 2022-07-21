Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900K & Core i5-13600K CPU Benchmarks Leaked: 13th Gen Core i9 Up To 10% Faster Than 5950X, i5 Up To 97% Faster Than 5600X

The latest performance benchmarks of Intel's Core i9-13900K and Core i5-13600K Raptor Lake Desktop CPUs have leaked. The performance benchmarks come from two different databases which include CPU-z and Geekbench 5.

Intel Core i9-13900K & Core i5-13600K Raptor Lake CPU Benchmarks Leaked: Impressive Multi-Threaded Performance Uplift

Intel Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake CPU Specifications:

The Intel Core i9-13900K CPU is still an early sample that features 24 cores and 32 threads in an 8 P-Core and 16 E-Core configuration. From previous rumors, we can expect as much as 68 MB of the total 'Game' cache on this chip. Previous leaks have shown a 2.4 GHz base and 4.6 GHz boost for ES chips. This is still pretty low compared to leaks which have pointed out up to 5.8 GHz boost clocks.

The particular sample is still an ES3 part which clocked at up to 5.0 GHz on the P-Cores and 3.0 GHz on the E-Cores. The chip was tested on the MSI PRO Z690-A motherboard which supports the DDR4 memory so this is a teaser of what the performance of Raptor Lake CPUs would look like with DDR4 memory. The system was running four DDR4-2666 memory with a total capacity of 32 GB (8 GB x4.

Intel Core i5-13600K Raptor Lake CPU Specifications:

The Intel Core i5-13600K will be part of the 13th Gen Raptor Lake Desktop CPU lineup and feature a total of 14 cores which include 6 P-Cores based on the Raptor Cove and 8 E-Cores based on current Gracemont cores. That's the same P-Core count as the Intel Core i5-12600K but the E-Core count has been doubled. So we are looking at a 40% core count bump and a 25% thread count bump vs the Alder Lake Core i5-12600K.

Core i5 13600K Leaked GB5 data: ASUS Z690 ROG Extreme: Min - 5048 MHz / Max - 5094 MHz ASRock Z690 Steel Legend: Min - 4336 MHz / Max - 5079 MHz pic.twitter.com/Wv69x6ZjCP — Hassan Mujtaba (@hms1193) July 21, 2022

Intel's Raptor Lake i5 sample was running at clock speeds of 3.5 GHz base and 5.1 GHz boost. There are two different entries, one on the ASRock Z690 Steel Legend WiFi 6E motherboard & one on an ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 Extreme motherboard. It is not mentioned which Steel Legend board was used since it comes in both DDR5 and DDR4 flavors but since the DDR5 variant has the "D5" code attached next to it, this may very likely be the DDR4 version. Both platforms were running 32 GB of memory.

Intel Core i9-13900K CPU-Z Performance Benchmark Results In CPU-z:

So coming to the benchmarks, we first have the Intel Core i9-13900K running in CPU-z single and multi-core tests. In single-core tests, the CPU offers 846 points and 13054 points in multi-threaded tests. This is an increase of 12% versus the Core i9-12900K and a 10% increase over the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X. Since this is still an ES3 sample, we can expect even better performance with the final chip that will start appearing in a few weeks. One thing we should state is that the single-threaded CPU performance is better on the DDR5 platform while the multi-threaded performance is better on the DDR4 platform.

Intel Raptor Lake CPU Benchmarks (CPU-z Single-Core) ST 0 200 400 600 800 1000 1200 0 200 400 600 800 1000 1200 Core i9-13900K (DDR5 ES3) Core i9-13900K (DDR4 ES3) Core i5-13600K (ES3) Core i9-12900K Core i7-12700K Core i5-12600K Ryzen 9 5950X Ryzen 9 5900X Ryzen 7 5800X Ryzen 5 5600X

Intel Raptor Lake CPU Benchmarks (CPU-z Multi-Core) ST 0 4000 8000 12000 16000 20000 24000 0 4000 8000 12000 16000 20000 24000 Core i9-13900K (DDR4 ES3) Core i9-13900K (DDR5 ES3) Ryzen 9 5950X Core i9-12900K Core i5-13600K (ES3) Core i7-12700K Ryzen 9 5900X Core i5-12600K Ryzen 7 5800X Ryzen 5 5600X

As we saw in the leaked performance benchmarks, Geekbench 5 has the lowest performance yield in multi-threading performance since the chip averaged around 35% higher MT uplift versus its Alder Lake predecessor.

Intel Core i5-13600K CPU-Z Performance Benchmark Results In Geekbench 5:

Moving over to the Intel Core i5-13600K, we have new benchmarks in Geekbench 5 which show up to 2012 points in single-core and up to 16054 points in multi-core tests. The score puts the Core i5 up to 97% faster than the Ryzen 5 5600X and up to 38% faster than the Core i5-12600K which is a very impressive uplift in the multi-threaded score.

2 of 9

Even in single-core, the chip is faster than all of AMD's Ryzen 5000 Zen 3 lineup, delivering a 25% uplift in single-threaded performance versus the Ryzen 5 5600X and an 8.5% improvement over its predecessor, the Core i5-12600K. The CPU comes close to the Ryzen 9 5950X in multi-core performance and beats the Core i7-12700K easily.

Intel Raptor Lake CPU ST Benchmark (Geekbench 5) Single-Core 0 500 1000 1500 2000 2500 3000 0 500 1000 1500 2000 2500 3000 Core i9-13900K (ES3) Core i5-13600K (ES3 DDR5) Core i5-13600K (ES3 DDR4) Core i9-12900K Core i7-12700K Core i5-12600K Ryzen 9 5950X Ryzen 7 5800X Ryzen 9 5900X Ryzen 5 5600X

Intel Raptor Lake CPU MT Benchmark (Geekbench 5) Single-Core 0 5000 10000 15000 20000 25000 30000 0 5000 10000 15000 20000 25000 30000 Core i9-13900K (ES3) Core i9-12900K AMD Ryzen 9 5950X Core i5-13600K (DDR5 ES3) Core i5-13600K (DDR4 ES3) Core i7-12700K Ryzen 9 5900X Core i5-12600K Ryzen 7 5800X Ryzen 5 5600X

Additional benchmarks of the Core i9-13900K can be seen here and here, you can also check out more Core i5-13600K benchmarks here. The Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake Desktop CPUs including the flagship Core i9-13900K & Core i5-13600K CPUs is expected to launch in October on the Z790 platform. The CPUs will be going up against AMD's Ryzen 7000 CPU lineup which also launches in Fall 2022.

News Sources: Benchleaks #1 , Benchleaks #2 , TUM_APISAK , Harukaze5719