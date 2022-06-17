AMD Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPUs & AM5 Motherboards To Launch on 15th September, Market Availability Confirmed

During a presentation in China, AMD seems to have confirmed the launch and general availability of its next-gen Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPUs and AM5 motherboards.

AMD Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPUs & AM5 Motherboards Launch on 15th of September

The presentation slide presented during the event reads the market availability of the AMD AM5 socketed motherboards and Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPUs on the 15th of September which will be just in time for the Fall 2022 launch AMD had previously quoted for its next-generation processors.

Here's Everything We Know About AMD's Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPUs So Far

The AMD Ryzen 7000 processors will be powered by the brand new Zen 4 core architecture which is going to bring an 8-10% IPC uplift. The CPUs will retain the chiplet design along with high-core counts. The Ryzen 7000 CPUs will utilize two Zen 4 CCD's (Core Complex Dies) based on TSMC 5nm process and a singular I/O die (IOD) which is fabricated on TSMC's 6nm process node. The max core count will be retained at 16 cores and 32 threads but the clock speeds will witness a major uplift & reports have highlighted up to 5.85 GHz clocks.

AMD Ryzen 'Zen 4' Desktop CPU Expected Features:

Up To 16 Zen 4 Cores and 32 Threads

Up To 8-10% IPC Uplift

Over 15% Performance Uplift In Single-Threaded Apps

Brand New Zen 4 CPU Cores (IPC / Architectural Improvements)

Brand New TSMC 5nm process node with 6nm IOD

Support on AM5 Platform With LGA1718 Socket

Dual-Channel DDR5 Memory Support

28 PCIe Lanes (CPU Exclusive)

65-170W TDPs (170W Max TDP / 230W Max PPT)







AMD claims that its Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPUs with Zen 4 cores will offer over 15% single-threaded performance gain over Zen 3 and hit clock speeds of around 5.5 GHz as demoed by them at Computex 2022. The demo featured an undisclosed Zen 4 Ryzen 7000 CPU running at 5.5 GHz across multiple cores.

AVX-512 & RPCS3 ‘PlayStation 3 Emulator’ Do Wonders Together, 30% Performance Boost Over CPUs With AVX2

The CPUs will also come equipped with RDNA 2 iGPU which would be usable through HDMI 2.1 FRL and DP 1.4 connectors on the latest AM5 motherboards. In addition to the CPU & GPU, there will be an expanded instruction set for AI acceleration (AVX-512 anyone?).

The AMD Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPUs will feature a perfect square shape (45x45mm) but will house a very chonky integrated heat spreader or IHS. The CPUs will be the same length, width, and height as the existing Ryzen Desktop CPUs and are sealed across the sides so applying thermal paste won't fill the interior of the IHS with TIM. That's also why current coolers will be fully compatible with Ryzen 7000 chips.

As for TDP requirements, the AMD AM5 CPU platform will feature six different segments starting with the flagship 170W CPU class which is recommended for Liquid coolers (280mm or higher). It looks like this will be an aggressively clocked chip with higher voltages and with CPU overclocking support. This segment is followed by 120W TDP CPUs which are recommended to utilize a high-performance air-cooler. Interestingly, the 45-105W variants are listed as SR1/SR2a/SR4 thermal segments which means they would require standard heatsink solutions when running in a stock configuration so not much else is required to keep them cool.

As for the launch, the AMD Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPUs are said to launch this fall which means the earliest we are going to see the chips in action is September 2022 and that seems to be the case as per this new leak. It is definitely surprising since motherboard makers are mostly ready with their upcoming X670E, X670, and B650 offerings and are now being unveiled. The new platform will enable both DDR5 and PCIe Gen 5.0 support for the first time on an AMD CPU-powered platform.

AMD Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPU Render (With/Without IHS):





AMD Mainstream Desktop CPU Generations Comparison: