Intel Announces Next “Innovation” Event On 27th September In California – Possible 13th Gen Raptor Lake & Sapphire Rapids Xeon CPU Launch

Hassan Mujtaba
Jul 14, 2022
Intel's Innovation series is coming back in Fall 2022 with the next event scheduled for 27th September in San Jose, California.

Intel's Next "Innovation" Event Planned For 27th September In California, May Feature 13th Gen Raptor Lake & Sapphire Rapids Xeon CPUs

Intel's "ON" or "Innovation" events have mostly been very productive, giving us an insight into their plans for the future in regards to hardware and software innovations. The next event is said to be a full-on developer event that will span two days, kicking off with the CEO, Pat Gelsinger, keynote on the 27th of September and finishing off on the 28th of September in San Jose, California.

Some of the main sessions include of the Intel Innovation event include:

  • AI and Data Science: Productivity and Performance at Scale
  • Modern Client Computing
  • Cloud Performance Unleashed
  • Developing the Next Wave of Technologies for Tomorrow's Scalable Solutions.
  • Solutions to Transform the Network and Edge
  • Delivering Choice and Performance for Next Generation Solutions
  • Security Begins with Intel

While these may not sound like a major tech launch, it should be remembered that Intel has its 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs and the next-gen Sapphire Rapids-SP Xeon CPUs heading out around the same time (or a little late in Q4 2022). Considering that Client and Cloud computing is a part of the event, Intel may likely give us a small introduction or even make a formal announcement of the two families. Sapphire Rapids Xeon chips have already been announced so it's about time that Intel gives us proper and detailed information such as the specs of the lineup.

Intel Announces Next "Innovation" Event On 27th September In California - Possible 13th Gen Raptor Lake & Sapphire Rapids Xeon CPU Launch 2

The key speakers of the event will be Intel's CEO, Pat Gelsinger, himself, and CTO, Greg Lavender, so one can expect Pat to make a formal announcement about upcoming products. Last year at the Intel Innovation 2021 event, the company introduced its 12th Gen Alder Lake CPUs so Raptor Lake happening a year after that launch doesn't seem that far-fetched.

