Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z690 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October, H770 & B760 Motherboards at CES 2023

Hassan Mujtaba
Jul 22, 2022
Intel's 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs and 700-series motherboards launch schedule has been revealed by leaker, Enthusiast Citizen.

Intel's 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Launching In October, Mainstream Lineup at CES 2023, Rumor

According to the leaker, Intel plans to reveal its 13th Generation Raptor Lake Desktop CPUs on the 28th of September during the upcoming Innovation event. The company is stated to lift the review embargo on the same date which means that users can get to see performance testing of the chip several weeks ahead of retail launch.

  • 13th Gen Raptor Lake Desktop CPU Unveil - 28th September (Innovation Event)
  • 13th Gen Raptor Lake Desktop CPU Review Embargo - 28th September (Innovation Event)
  • 13th Gen Raptor Lake "K-Series" SKU & Z790 Retail Launch - 17th October
  • 13th Gen Raptor Lake "Non-K" SKU & H770 / B760 Launch - 5th January (CES 2023)

The retail launch of Intel's 13th Gen Raptor Lake Desktop CPUs will take place on 17th October that is three weeks after the review embargo lift. The initial launch lineup will consist of three SKUs that come in unlocked "K" flavors. These will include the Intel Core i9-13900K, Core i7-13700K, and Core i5-13600K. The Core i9-13900K will feature 24 cores and 32 threads, the Core i7-13700K will feature 16 cores and 24 threads while the Core i5-13600K will feature 14 cores and 20 threads. All CPUs will feature the latest Raptor Cove P-Cores and Gracemont E-Cores, offering increased cache, clocks & I/O capabilities.

Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake-S & 13th Gen Raptor Lake-S Desktop CPU Comparison (Preliminary):

CPU NameP-Core CountE-Core CountTotal Core / ThreadP-Core Base / Boost (Max)P-Core Boost (All-Core)E-Core Base / BoostE-Core Boost (All-Core)CacheTDPMSRP
Intel Core i9-13900K81624 / 32TBA / TBA?TBATBATBA68 MB125W (PL1)
228W (PL2)		TBA
Intel Core i9-12900K8816 / 243.2 / 5.2 GHz4.9 GHz (All Core)2.4 / 3.9 GHz3.7 GHz (All Core)30 MB125W (PL1)
241W (PL2)		$599 US
Intel Core i7-13700K8816 / 24TBA / TBA?TBATBATBA54 MB125W (PL1)
228W (PL2)		TBA
Intel Core i7-12700K8412 / 203.6 / 5.0 GHz4.7 GHz (All Core)2.7 / 3.8 GHz3.6 GHz (All Core)25 MB125W (PL1)
190W (PL2)		$419 US
Intel Core i5-13600K6814 / 20TBA / TBA?TBATBATBA44 MB125W (PL1)
228W (PL2)		TBA
Intel Core i5-12600K6410 / 163.7 / 4.9 GHz4.5 GHz (All Core)2.8 / 3.6 GHz3.4 GHz (All Core)20 MB125W (PL1)
150W (PL2)		$299 US

The 13th Gen Raptor Lake Desktop CPUs will be accompanied by the Z790 motherboards that will offer better VRMs for overclocking and support for higher-end DDR5 memory DIMMs since the new chips can support native JEDEC speeds of up to DDR5-5600. There will also be DDR4 variants but it looks like motherboard makers are going to put slightly more emphasis on DDR5 memory since it will be competing with AMD's Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPUs.

If we take into consideration the rumored 15th September launch date for Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPUs, then it looks like Raptor Lake will be a month late and may have to compete with the Zen 4 3D V-Cache parts which are also confirmed by AMD themselves to land this year.

Intel's Raptor Lake-S Desktop CPU platform details were leaked out a while ago. (Image Credits: Weibo)
Intel's Raptor Lake-S Desktop CPU platform details were leaked out a while ago. (Image Credits: Weibo)

The Z790 chipset will offer 20 PCIe Gen 4 & 8 PCIe Gen 3 lanes while the CPUs will feature 16 PCIe Gen 5 and 4 PCIe Gen 4 lanes. We know that motherboard makers will have a few products which will split the x16 discrete graphics card lanes with an x4 PCIe Gen 5 M.2 slot. Intel won't have native PCIe Gen 5 M.2 support till 14th Gen Meteor Lake chips.

Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake Desktop CPUs Expected Features:

  • Up To 24 Cores & 32 Threads
  • Brand New Raptor Cove CPU Cores (Higher P-Core IPC)
  • Based on 10nm ESF 'Intel 7' process node
  • Supported on existing LGA 1700 motherboards
  • Dual-Channel DDR5-5600 Memory Support
  • 20 PCIe Gen 5 Lanes
  • Enhanced Overclocking Features
  • 125W PL1 TDP (Flagship SKUs)

As for the Non-K Intel 13th, Gen Raptor Lake CPUs, & the more mainstream H770 & B760 options, those are going to be unveiled at CES 2023 on the 5th of January, 2023. Intel is sticking with its LGA 1700 / 1800 socketed platform for at least one more CPU lineup and that's Raptor Lake. Chipzilla confirmed that Raptor Lake CPUs will be compatible with the existing LGA 1700 motherboards based on the 600-series chipset.

Intel Mainstream Desktop CPU Generations Comparison:

Intel CPU FamilyProcessor ProcessProcessors Cores/Threads (Max)TDPsPlatform ChipsetPlatformMemory SupportPCIe SupportLaunch
Sandy Bridge (2nd Gen)32nm4/835-95W6-SeriesLGA 1155DDR3PCIe Gen 2.02011
Ivy Bridge (3rd Gen)22nm4/835-77W7-SeriesLGA 1155DDR3PCIe Gen 3.02012
Haswell (4th Gen)22nm4/835-84W8-SeriesLGA 1150DDR3PCIe Gen 3.02013-2014
Broadwell (5th Gen)14nm4/865-65W9-SeriesLGA 1150DDR3PCIe Gen 3.02015
Skylake (6th Gen)14nm4/835-91W100-SeriesLGA 1151DDR4PCIe Gen 3.02015
Kaby Lake (7th Gen)14nm4/835-91W200-SeriesLGA 1151DDR4PCIe Gen 3.02017
Coffee Lake (8th Gen)14nm6/1235-95W300-SeriesLGA 1151DDR4PCIe Gen 3.02017
Coffee Lake (9th Gen)14nm8/1635-95W300-SeriesLGA 1151DDR4PCIe Gen 3.02018
Comet Lake (10th Gen)14nm10/2035-125W400-SeriesLGA 1200DDR4PCIe Gen 3.02020
Rocket Lake (11th Gen)14nm8/1635-125W500-SeriesLGA 1200DDR4PCIe Gen 4.02021
Alder Lake (12th Gen)Intel 716/2435-125W600 SeriesLGA 1700/1800DDR5 / DDR4PCIe Gen 5.02021
Raptor Lake (13th Gen)Intel 724/3235-125W700-SeriesLGA 1700/1800DDR5 / DDR4PCIe Gen 5.02022
Meteor Lake (14th Gen)Intel 4TBA35-125W800 Series?LGA 1851DDR5PCIe Gen 5.02023
Arrow Lake (15th Gen)Intel 20A40/48TBA900-Series?LGA 1851DDR5PCIe Gen 5.02024
Lunar Lake (16th Gen)Intel 18ATBATBA1000-Series?TBADDR5PCIe Gen 5.0?2025
Nova Lake (17th Gen)Intel 18ATBATBA2000-Series?TBADDR5?PCIe Gen 6.0?2026

