Huawei P40 Pro to Come With a 52MP Sensor Custom Designed by Sony

Huawei is expected to unveil its 2020 flagships sometime in March. We don't know a lot about the P40 Pro, just that it'll come with a quad-camera setup and a 120Hz display. We got our look at the non-Pro variant of the device yesterday, and now, a new report has emerged about the P40 Pro's camera.

The main camera on the Huawei P40 Pro will reportedly be built on a 52MP image sensor. It will be custom designed by Sony and will feature “16-in-1” technology. It’s also called “Quad Quad Bayer” as it does two 4-in-1 conversions, but only under challenging lighting conditions. It'll help improve the quality of low-light images captured by the sensor even more. Otherwise, it'll perform just one 4-in-1 conversion, giving us a 13 MP image.

Huawei's smartphone cameras are already unparalleled when it comes to low-light photography, and these improvements will only help cement their position on the top. In addition to the main camera, the P40 Pro may also debut a dual-prism periscope lens that supports 10x optical zoom. It'll be interesting to see how Huawei goes about it, as all current-generation periscope lenses employ only one prism.

The report also states that Huawei will send a P40 Pro to DxOMark at the time of launch. DxOMark has always thought highly of Huawei devices, and it'll be interesting to see how the P40 Pro fares against competitors such as the Galaxy S20 Ultra and its predecessors.

Huawei has also applied for trademarks such as Quad-Curve Overflow (Quad Curved Screen), Ultra Vision Camera, Ultra Vision Sensor, and 5G AR. These look like features that will very likely make a debut on the P40 Pro.

The software side of things will be pretty much the same as all Huawei flagships. The device will run a heavily customized version of Android 10 out of the box minus Google Mobile Services. Hopefully, we should see more apps make their way to Huawei's Play Store equivalent —App Gallery. The company has invested a lot of money to get developers on board and it shouldn't be long before we see the result of said investments.

Source: Gizchina