Huawei P40, P40 Pro, and P40 Pro+ Have the Biggest Camera Sensor Packed in a Smartphone Yet

Huawei has played a game of leapfrog with its P40, P40 Pro and P40 Pro+, particularly when it comes to the camera. In fact, you might not have noticed, but all three flagships sport the biggest camera sensor in a smartphone ever. Don’t believe us? Here, have a look at the specifics.

Huawei’s P40 Series Have a Camera Sensor That’s Larger Than the One Present in the Galaxy S20 Ultra

The highlight of the show is that absolutely massive 1/1.28-inch, 50MP F1.9 primary sensor. While a lot of people will know this, increasing the sensor size is one of the biggest advantages to have in a smartphone. With this addition, more light can enter the sensor, leading to improved image quality in low-light conditions. The only other sensor that comes close to its size is the one present in the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

That sensor size is 1/1.33 inches, but it’s not available on the cheaper Galaxy S20 models, which is a massive bummer considering that this lineup starts from $999. With the Huawei P40 series, all three models feature the same sensor, regardless of which model you purchase. That means you get the same image quality and that’s a terrific step from Huawei. The breakdown of all cameras present on the P40, P40 Pro, and P40 Pro+ are given below.

P40 - three cameras: wide, ultrawide, and 3x telephoto.

P40 Pro - four cameras: wide, ultrawide, 5x telephoto, and ToF.

P40 Pro+ - five cameras: wide, ultrawide, 3x telephoto, 10x telephoto, and ToF.

At the front, all three models sport a 32MP selfie camera, though only the P40 Pro and P40 Pro+ sport autofocus for it. The P40 Pro+ can also reach up to 100x hybrid zoom, with Huawei claiming that there’s support for improved depth detection and better bokeh. At the front, the cameras now support 7680FPS slow motion and an ‘audio zoom’ feature.

In the future, let us wait for the camera samples and see how the images processed from the Huawei P40 series stack up against the competition. We’ll update you in the future.

