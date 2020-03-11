Former Horizon Zero Dawn Producer Comments on Criticism About the Game Coming to PC

Former Horizon Zero Dawn producer Sam Sharma has taken to Twitter to comment on criticism that Sony and Guerilla Games have received following yesterday’s announcement that the game is coming to PC.

After months of speculation, Sony and developer Guerrilla Games yesterday announced that the former PS4 exclusive is making its way to PC later this year. As expected, many are excited by this announcement, but this doesn’t seem to apply to everyone.

One rather disappointed PS4 player took to Twitter to express his discontent about the title coming to PC and Zero Dawn’s former producer couldn’t help but express his disbelief.

“What the hell is wrong with you people”, the producer wrote. “We made a game, you enjoyed it. Now some more people get to enjoy it. And somehow that takes away from YOUR enjoyment?!”

He continued, “please be kind to yourselves. Your enjoyment of the game has not diminished because some more people get to play it.”

In a follow-up tweet, Sarma added that he wants to believe that the initial tweet is a cry for help.

Horizon Zero Dawn was released as a PS4 exclusive back in February of 2017. The game has received numerous rewards and is considering among the best titles for Sony’s console. Earlier this year, rumors about the action-RPG coming to PC surfaced, and the title was officially announced for PC yesterday.

“Yes, I can confirm that Horizon Zero Dawn is coming to PC this summer…. There will be more information coming from Guerrilla, from the new studio directors [Michiel van der Leeuw, JB van Beek, and Angie Smets] pretty soon”, former Guerrilla head and now boss of PlayStation Worldwide Studios, Hermen Hulst, said in a freshly-published interview.

An exact release date for Zero Dawn on PC has yet to be announced, but the game’s Steam page has already been placed online.