Horizon Zero Dawn Reportedly Coming to PC in 2020, Steam and Epic Releases Expected

For years, the only place to play big Sony-owned first-party franchises was on a PlayStation console, but it seems that may be about to change. We recently got hints the reins were being loosened a bit when the Sony-funded Death Stranding announced a PC release date, and now, according a report from Kotaku’s very reliable Jason Schreier, Horizon Zero Dawn will soon be following suit.

Apparently, the PC port of Horizon Zero Dawn will be coming sometime in 2020, and Schreier believes it will be available on multiple storefronts, including Steam and Epic Games Store. The move makes a certain amount of sense as Death Stranding is built using Horizon Zero Dawn’s Decima Engine, so developer Guerrilla Games is likely already assisting Kojima Productions with that port. If you’re porting one Decima Engine game, may as well do the other big one, too.

Of course, the big question is, will we see other non-Decima Sony exclusives come to PC as well? Could games like God of War or The Last of Us Part II make the jump? It’s rumored Sony will continue to push exclusives on the PS5, so it’s going to be very interesting to see how they treat the PC going forward.

Meanwhile, if you’re not a console gamer, you should definitely be excited about Horizon Zero Dawn possibly coming to PC. Here’s what Wccftech’s Chris Wray had to say about the game in his review…

Horizon Zero Dawn is a pure example of what can be achieved with an exceptionally-designed open world. It delivers a sincere story that doesn't shoehorn elements, allowing for the organic growth of characters. This is a game that I can barely find any faults with, except borrowing some elements from other open world games. Even so, it made each and every element its own in one of the best games to date.

What are your thoughts on Sony possibly embracing PC gaming? Which titles would you like to see make the jump?