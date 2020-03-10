Horizon Zero Dawn PC Port Confirmed, but Don’t Expect Sony Day 1 PC Launches Anytime Soon

Rumors have been floating around for a while, but now it’s official – Sony and Guerrilla Games’ Horizon Zero Dawn is coming to PC. This was confirmed in an interview with Hermen Hulst, former Guerrilla leader and now boss of PlayStation Worldwide Studios…

Yes, I can confirm that Horizon Zero Dawn is coming to PC this summer…. There will be more information coming from Guerrilla, from the new studio directors [Michiel van der Leeuw, JB van Beek, and Angie Smets] pretty soon.

Big news, to be sure. I’m definitely eager to see what Guerrilla can achieve free of console limitations. That said, Hulst doused hopes that Sony might pull a Microsoft and start releasing all their first-party titles on both consoles and PC simultaneously.

I think it’s important that we stay open to new ideas of how to introduce more people to PlayStation, and show people maybe what they’ve been missing out on. To maybe put a few minds at ease, releasing one first-party AAA title to PC doesn’t necessarily mean that every game now will come to PC. In my mind, Horizon Zero Dawn was just a great fit in this particular instance. We don’t have plans for day and date [PC releases], and we remain 100% committed to dedicated hardware.

Of course, Hulst says it’s only one game, but the Sony-funded Death Stranding is also coming to PC, and it’s been heavily hinted Media Molecule’s Dreams will make the jump eventually. The genie’s out of the bottle, and I’m not sure Sony is going to be able to stuff it back in.

Horizon Zero Dawn is available now on PS4 and, as mentioned, will hit PC this summer (the game’s Steam page is already up). What do you think? Will you be buying the game on PC? Do you think abandoning strict PlayStation exclusivity is a smart move on Sony’s part?