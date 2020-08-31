Horizon Zero Dawn PC Patch 1.03 Addresses Crashing, Non-Functional Snow Deformation and More

A new Horizon Zero Dawn PC patch has gone live today, addressing several issues like crashing issues and others.

The 1.03 patch fixes crashing issues related to GPU resource leak and other GPU related issues.

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition for PC Patch 1.02 Addresses Performance, Animations, Issues and More

Crash Fixes Fixed a GPU resource leak which could build up over time and cause instability.

Fixed a GPU hang that caused a crash that could occur when Asynchronous Compute was used.

Fixed a crash when AI would try to aim at an invalid position.

Fixed a crash that could occur when sound obstruction was calculated in highly detailed areas.

Fixed a crash that would occur when moving the game to a monitor with different DPI settings while in the menu.

Fixed an issue where some players would crash on startup due to incorrect memory allocation.

Fixed a GPU hang that would occur when the window was resized to a very small size.

The Horizon Zero Dawn PC new patch also addresses some progression issues as well as non-functional snow deformation.

Progression Issues Fixed a progression issue where some players would remain a child and not transition to adult Aloy. Functionality Issues Fixed an issue where snow deformation was not working correctly in the Frozen Wilds area.

Fixed an issue where the Concentration skill could stop working.

Lastly, the Horizon Zero Dawn PC 1.03 patch improves 4K scaling, frame rate limiter, and localization.

Other improvements 4K Scaling - Fixed an issue where the game wouldn't render at 4K properly on boot.

Frame Rate Limiter - Improved Frame Rate Limiter functionality to be more accurate.

Localization - Localized specific error messages.

Windows Version Check - The game checks if Windows 10 Build 1809 or above is used (lower versions cause instability in DirectX 12).

Minimum Spec Warning - Improved minimum spec warning message and options.

Saving Issue Warning - Clarified text that is displayed when you do not have access to your My document folder or enough disk space.

Player Profile Validation - The player profile is now validated and corrupt profiles (caused by manual editing or tweak tools) rejected.

Horizon Zero Dawn is now available on PC and PlayStation 4 worldwide.