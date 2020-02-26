Horizon Zero Dawn PC Version Listed on Amazon France

Horizon Zero Dawn PC might be getting closer to an official reveal. After the rumors posted in January by Kotaku's Jason Schreier, who shared that the open world action roleplaying game should launch later this year via both Steam and the Epic Games store, today a listing of Horizon Zero Dawn PC appeared on Amazon France, with Sony as the publisher.

There is no further information at this time, and there's a chance it could be just a blunder made by some Amazon employee. On the other hand, given the strength of the previous rumors and the fact that the game is about to celebrate its third anniversary since the original PlayStation 4 release (February 28th, 2017 in North America, March 1st, 2017 in Europe), it is reasonable to believe this could be the real deal.

Opinion: Sony’s PS4 Exclusives Are Coming to PC and That’s A Good Thing

Horizon Zero Dawn PC would likely include both the base game and the Frozen Wilds expansion, released in late 2017. The game won plenty of Game of the Year awards in 2017 and went on to be the most successful title ever developed by Dutch studio Guerrilla Games with over 10 million copies. A sequel is practically guaranteed to be in the works for Sony's next-generation console, the PlayStation 5, due to hit stores during the Holiday season.

Below you can find excerpts from our reviews of Horizon Zero Dawn and Frozen Wilds, both rated 9.5 by our editors.

Chris Wray: Horizon Zero Dawn is a pure sign of what can be completed with an exceptionally designed open world. Not only that, it has exceptional characterisation and a sincere story that doesn't shoehorn elements, allowing for the organic growth of characters. This is a game that I can barely find any faults with, except borrowing some elements from other open world games. Even so, it made each and every element its own in one of the best games to date. Francesco De Meo: With a new focused story, a harshly beautiful new area, new weapons, enemies and skills, Horizon Zero Dawn The Frozen Wilds is a worthy expansion of the open world game developed by Guerrilla Games. Ultimately, it's more of the same, as the expansion lacks any major new gameplay mechanics, but when so much love is put into a product, is it really an issue? Highly recommended to all Horizon Zero Dawn owners.