Horizon Forbidden West DLC Teased by Known Leaker

Guerrilla Games might be gearing up to showcase the Horizon Forbidden West DLC if the latest cryptic tweet by leaker The Snitch is to be believed.

The image drawn on the California map definitely resembles Aloy's focus. This could be referencing the long-speculated Burning Shores expansion, as mentioned by Insider Gaming, which goes one step further and reckons the Horizon Forbidden West DLC will be released in April 2023. That would be slightly over a year after the release of the main game, which occurred in February 2022.

Given that we are only two days away from The Game Awards 2022, it's reasonable to expect the Horizon Forbidden West DLC to be unveiled at Geoff Keighley's show. A couple of months ago, fans' hopes were renewed after actor Lance Reddick (who plays the character Sylens) mentioned working on a new session for the game.

It's a big moment of expansion for the Horizon franchise. Forbidden West did very well critically, receiving solid scores (including a 9/10 from Wccftech) across the board, even if it was a bit overshadowed by the near release of FromSoftware's Elden Ring. There's a spin-off coming up soon as the flagship launch title of PlayStation VR2, Horizon Call of the Mountain, co-developed with the help of Firesprite. The main character will be a Shadow Carja warrior called Ryas, though Aloy will also appear in the game.

A Netflix TV adaptation is being prepared with The Umbrella Academy showrunner Steve Blackman running the show. Moreover, there have been strong rumors about a potential PS5 remake of the first installment, of a multiplayer Horizon, and even of a full-fledged MMO developed by NCSoft (the maker of Lineage and the upcoming MMORPG Throne and Liberty). The latter two projects could be one and the same, anyway, as it wouldn't make much sense to have two Horizon online games out together.