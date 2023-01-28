Horizon Multiplayer Game Early Development Footage, Concept Art Leaks Online

Guerrilla Games' Horizon series is set to be expanded in the future with plenty of new titles, including the soon-to-be-released VR game Call of the Mountain and a co-op multiplayer titles. Of the latter, we don't know much, but we can now get an unexpected early look at it.

Early development footage of this co-op game was shared a few hours ago on the Horizon subreddit, providing the first look at the game, which sports the stylized look confirmed by Guerrilla last month. The Horizon co-op game and the VR game Call of the Mountains aren't the only things brewing for the series. Back in October 2022, it was revealed that a PlayStation 5 remake of the first entry in the series, complete with new features and accessibility options, is currently in development.

Outside of that, we were told there is big focus on bringing the accessibility options that the sequel introduced. Different graphic modes will also be available, though that is a given since most PS5 games have a performance, quality, and uncapped performance to take advantage of VRR (variable refresh rate). For gameplay changes themselves, there are some subtle improvements, mostly those being the quality of life improvements the sequel brought. It wasn’t confirmed whether or not we would see flyable mounts, or a glider, though we suppose that is unlikely given to their story related importance in the sequel.

The latest entry in the series is Horizon Forbidden West, now available on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 worldwide. You can read more about the game by checking out Alessio's review.

In late August 2022, we also learned that there is a TV series adaptation of Horizon in the works by The Umbrella Academy showrunner Steve Blackman. The TV series will air on Netflix, though there's no info on the cast yet.