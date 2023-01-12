God of War Ragnarok Leads DICE Awards Noms, Besting Elden Ring and Horizon by a Wide Margin

The nominations for the annual DICE (Design Innovate Communicate Entertain) Awards have been announced, and while some familiar names top the list, they aren’t necessarily in the order we’re accustomed to. Thus far, the nominations for most video game awards have been led by Elden Ring followed by God of War Ragnarok and Horizon Forbidden West, but the DICE Awards are doing things the other way around – God of War Ragnarok has snagged 12 noms, followed by 8 for Horizon Forbidden West, and 7 for Elden Ring. A number of other titles, including Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, Tunic, Immortality, and Vampire Survivors have managed to grab 4 nominations.

The DICE Awards, which are organized by the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences, are different than some other gaming awards, as they reflect what the gaming industry, rather than critics or fans, think the best games of the year are. Perhaps the many nods for God of War Ragnarok shouldn’t be a surprise, as the last game in the series cleaned up at the 2019 DICE Awards. You can check out the full list of DICE Award nominations, below.

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarök

Marvel Snap

Tunic

Vampire Survivors

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarök

Horizon Forbidden West

Immortality

Tunic

Game of the Year

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarök

Horizon Forbidden West

Stray

Vampire Survivors

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

Cuphead - The Delicious Last Course

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarök

Horizon Forbidden West

Moss: Book II

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare ll

God of War Ragnarök

Horizon Forbidden West

Stray

The Callisto Protocol

Outstanding Achievement in Character

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare ll - Alejandro Vargas

God of War Ragnarök - Atreus

God of War Ragnarök - Kratos

Horizon Forbidden West - Aloy

Return to Monkey Island - Guybrush Threepwood

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

A Plague Tale: Requiem

God of War Ragnarök

Horizon Forbidden West

Metal: Hellsinger

Moss: Book II

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare ll

God of War Ragnarök

Gotham Knights

Somerville

Outstanding Achievement in Story

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarök

I Was a Teenage Exocolonist

Immortality

Norco

Outstanding Technical Achievement

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarök

Horizon Forbidden West

Teardown

Action Game of the Year

Bayonetta 3

Grounded

Neon White

Sifu

Vampire Survivors

Adventure Game of the Year

God of War Ragnarök

Horizon Forbidden West

Norco

Stray

Tunic

Family Game of the Year

Disney Dreamlight Valley

Kirby's Dream Buffet

Lost in Play

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Trombone Champ

Fighting Game of the Year

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R

MultiVersus

Rumbleverse

SpiderHeck

The King of Fighters XV

Racing Game of the Year

F1 22

Gran Turismo 7

Need for Speed Unbound

Role-Playing Game of the Year

Citizen Sleeper

Elden Ring

Weird West

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Sports Game of the Year

FIFA 23

Mario Strikers: Battle League

MLB The Show 22

NBA 2k23

OlliOlli World

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

Dwarf Fortress

Ixion

Marvel's Midnight Suns

Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator

Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement

Among Us VR

Cosmonious High

Moss: Book II

Red Matter 2

The Last Clockwinder

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

Cosmonious High

Moss: Book II

Red Matter 2

Tentacular

The Last Clockwinder

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game

Immortality

Neon White

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge

Tunic

Vampire Survivors

Online Game of the Year

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare ll

FIFA 23

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker

Marvel Snap

Rumbleverse

The DICE Awards will be livestreamed on February 23 with Kinda Funny founder Greg Miller and IGN’s Stella Chung acting as hosts. What do you think of this year’s nominations? Any surprises or snubs?