Throne and Liberty MMO Delayed to 1H 2023, Will Avoid Excessive P2W

Today, during its Q2 2022 earnings report (via Ruliweb), NCSoft announced the delay of the next-generation MMORPG Throne and Liberty to the first half of 2023. They also confirmed to be in talks with Western partners (rumored to be Amazon Games) to publish the game overseas.

As reported in the media recently, TL is discussing the best timing and partner for strategic overseas expansion from a strategic point of view. The reason is that TL is somehow in the domestic game. Especially in MMORPGs. It has important implications for success abroad which we previously had. In terms of open innovation rather than the way it was done. How to collaborate internally and externally available for success. We are thinking strategically about whether we can create synergies. Currently, it is scheduled for the first half of 2023.

During the Q&A session, NCSoft executives also promised Throne and Liberty would avoid 'excessive pay-to-win' elements while hinting at Battle Pass.

It is being designed in a way that avoids P2W. As a side note, even in the global environment, there is a change in the partial payment model. In-game items such as Battle Passes in North America and Europe. The partial payment model is being accepted. In fact, all major game companies have a prolonged gabil period and increased input amount. In this situation, in order to maximize profit, generating sales through live services like NCsoft will be the differentiator. By adjusting this well, avoid excessive P2W. If the game quality is balanced, I think it will achieve great results in the global market.

Last but not least, NCSoft said there was a recent in-house Throne and Liberty playtest that involved over 3K participants. Testing will soon open up externally, involving gamers globally.

Throne and Liberty is coming to PC and consoles in the first half of 2023.