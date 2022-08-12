Menu
Company

Throne and Liberty MMO Delayed to 1H 2023, Will Avoid Excessive P2W

Alessio Palumbo
Aug 12, 2022
Throne and Liberty

Today, during its Q2 2022 earnings report (via Ruliweb), NCSoft announced the delay of the next-generation MMORPG Throne and Liberty to the first half of 2023. They also confirmed to be in talks with Western partners (rumored to be Amazon Games) to publish the game overseas.

As reported in the media recently, TL is discussing the best timing and partner for strategic overseas expansion from a strategic point of view. The reason is that TL is somehow in the domestic game. Especially in MMORPGs. It has important implications for success abroad which we previously had. In terms of open innovation rather than the way it was done. How to collaborate internally and externally available for success. We are thinking strategically about whether we can create synergies. Currently, it is scheduled for the first half of 2023.

Related StoryAlessio Palumbo
Throne and Liberty MMO Rumored to Be Published by Amazon

During the Q&A session, NCSoft executives also promised Throne and Liberty would avoid 'excessive pay-to-win' elements while hinting at Battle Pass.

It is being designed in a way that avoids P2W. As a side note, even in the global environment, there is a change in the partial payment model. In-game items such as Battle Passes in North America and Europe. The partial payment model is being accepted. In fact, all major game companies have a prolonged gabil period and increased input amount. In this situation, in order to maximize profit, generating sales through live services like NCsoft will be the differentiator. By adjusting this well, avoid excessive P2W. If the game quality is balanced, I think it will achieve great results in the global market.

Last but not least, NCSoft said there was a recent in-house Throne and Liberty playtest that involved over 3K participants. Testing will soon open up externally, involving gamers globally.

Throne and Liberty is coming to PC and consoles in the first half of 2023.

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order