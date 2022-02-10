Here’s When Apple Could Release the Major iOS 15.4 Update to Public

Apple's iOS 15.4 update is currently resting in the beta stage with developers as well as public beta testers having access to the build. The company will release iOS 15.4 in the coming weeks but we are not familiar with the exact date. However, we can speculate the time frame by looking at the past trend and previously published reports. If you are interested in finding out the time frame for iOS 15.4 release, scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Apple Could Potentially Release iOS 15.4 in the First Half of March

Apple's upcoming firmware is a major update considering the number of features it will bring to the table. Since iOS 15.4 release date is not shared by the company, we do have a rough estimate. Some of the most important features that you should be looking forward to are listed below.

37 new emoji

Apple Wallet widget on Home screen

Custom Email Domain

Improved SharePlay functionality

Face ID with a Mask

Improved Shortcuts

Notes in iCloud Keychain

Numerous Bug Fixes and performance enhancements

It was reported by Bloomberg recently that Apple will potentially release iOS 15.4 at its Spring event which is rumored to take place on March 8. What this means is that either the company could offer iOS 15.4 after the event or as soon as a week later. Moreover, since Apple usually releases new updates on Tuesday, Apple could likely release iOS 15.4 on March 8 or March 15. However, nothing can be said with utmost certainty at this point since the final word rests with Apple. Moreover, it also depends if Apple is indeed looking to host an event on March 8.

If you do not want to wait for the official release, you do have the option to try out the new iOS 15.4 update as a beta from Apple's website. Take note that the build carries bugs at this point and the new features rest in the development phase.

This is all there is to it, folks. Are you looking forward to iOS 15.4? Share your valuable insights with us in the comments section below.