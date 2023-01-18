Apple’s M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBook Pro Announcements Were Initially Set For 2022

Apple released the new M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBook Pro models yesterday with a few new additions yesterday. It was reported last year that the company will announce new Macs in the fall of 2022. However, Apple's plans were delayed to 2023. It has now been revealed that the M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBook Pro models and Mac mini were originally set to launch in the fall of 2022, potentially in October or November.

Apple may have been planning to launch the M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBook Pro models in the fall of last year

As mentioned earlier, Apple was originally supposed to launch the new Macs in the fall of 2022. Spotted on Twitter, the file name for a short mini keynote video that Apple shared after the announcement includes the year 2022 in the URL. This suggests that Apple might have been planning to launch the devices in the fall of last year.

Huh interesting… 2022 is indeed in the url and the video filename… 🤔 https://t.co/7OLnDWlyjL pic.twitter.com/Q6HZ3JX023 — Parker Ortolani (@ParkerOrtolani) January 17, 2023

Apple's recently released video for the new Macs is 18 minutes long and some users are speculating that the clip was cut out from a larger event that the company was planning to host last year. Additionally, Ian Zelbo also revealed on Twitter that the AR files for the new M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBook Pro models were compiled in October of 2022.

For reasons unknown, Apple decided to launch the new MacBook Pro models yesterday instead of last year. Apple released the updated iPad Pro models in October of last year. The company could have been planning to announce the new iPad Pro, MacBook Pro, and Mac mini models at a fall event but saw fit to divide products among two press releases.

