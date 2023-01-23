Download: iOS 15.7.3 and iPadOS 15.7.3 Now Available

Apple has released iOS 15.7.3 and iPadOS 15.7.3 with important security patches and fixes for older iPhones and iPads.

iOS 15.7.3 and iPadOS 15.7.3 Arrives with Important Security Fixes for Older iPhone and iPad Models

Alongside iOS 16.3 and iPadOS 16.3, Apple gave some love to a handful of old iPhones and iPads - including the iPhone 6s, iPhone 7, iPhone SE, iPad mini 4 and iPad Air 2. Today, Apple has released a new update for said old devices in the form of iOS 15.7.3 and iPadOS 15.7.3.

This update is extremely important as it fixes important security related issues and we are assuming Apple has squashed several bugs as well.

In order to download the update right now, just go to Settings > General > Software Update. Tap on Download and Install when the update shows up.

Clean installing the update is also an option. Just connect your device to your PC or Mac, launch iTunes or Finder, click on Restore iPhone/iPad. That's all.

Looking for the iOS 15.7.3 and iPadOS 15.7.3 IPSW files? You'll find them below:

Many people will walk away from this news, but the iPhone 6s was released back in 2015. This makes the iPhone 6s a relic in terms of technology. And the fact that Apple released a software update for it in 2023 goes to show how committed the company is in terms of user experience.

While Samsung and others were busy mocking Apple, the folks over at Cupertino are working on improving their customer satisfaction score.

