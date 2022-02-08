Download: Beta 2 of iOS 15.4, iPadOS 15.4 Released

Apple has released the second beta of iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 with new Face ID features for iPhone.

Beta 2 of iOS 15.4, iPadOS 15.4, watchOS 8.5, macOS 12.3 and tvOS 15.4 Now Available for Download

It is highly likely that Apple is going to release the full and final version of its software at its rumored March event, where the company is expected to make some Mac and iPad related announcements. Today though, the company has released beta 2 of iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 for both iPhone and iPad, but only available if you’re a registered developer with Apple.

Nothing Ear (1) Gains Siri and Google Assistant Functionality

In order to download the latest betas right now, you first have to make sure that you have 50% or more battery life remaining on both your iPhone and iPad. Once that is out of the way, connect to Wi-Fi, go to Settings > General > Software Update to download the update.

If you are interested in learning more about what is new in this update, then be sure to check out the following:

Apart from the second beta of iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4, Apple has also released second betas of watchOS 8.5, macOS Monterey 12.3 and tvOS 15.4. All of these updates are available to download over the air if you’re a registered developers.

If you are currently enrolled in Apple’s Beta Software Program, then you will be pleased to learn that the public beta versions of the software will be available to you soon.

