Here’s Some Advice from MSI on How to Set Up Your PS5 or Xbox Series S|X with a 120Hz Display
Micro-Star International (known as MSI) may be a renowned PC hardware manufacturer, but they appear to be attempting to catch the attention of console gamers as well now. On PS5's launch day, MSI put out a press release to share the news that some of its monitors would support a 'Console Mode' capable of accepting a 4K signal even if their maximum display resolution is 1440p, which isn't officially supported by the PS5 yet (but may be in the future).
Today, a new press release seeks to help fellow console gamers in setting up their next-generation consoles to take advantage of 120Hz displays.
On PlayStation 5, you need to go into Settings/Saved Data and Game-App Settings/Game Presets. Here, you'll be able to globally set your titles so that the Performance Mode is always selected by default. This means 120Hz will be activated from the get-go on the handful of PS5 titles that support it, such as Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition, Dirt 5, Rainbow Six Siege, and WRC 9.
On Xbox Series S|X, find 'TV and display options' inside Settings/General. There, you'll be able to switch the refresh rate from 60Hz to 120Hz, as long as your display supports that. Xbox gamers also have a wider selection of titles that support 120Hz compared to PS5; in addition to the aforementioned games, they may also enjoy Rocket League, The Falconeer, Ori and the Will of the Wisps, Rogue Company, and Star Wars Squadrons at twice the refresh rate.
While only relatively few MSI monitors support the 4K-to-2K conversion that provides the '1440p fix', there's many more that can get you 120Hz at FullHD resolution. You may read the full list below.
|
MSI Console Mode support list – FHD 120Hz
|
Curved
|
Flat
|
MPG ARTYMIS 343CQR (Launch in January)
|
Oculux NXG253R (3rd of February launch)
|
MPG ARTYMIS 323CQR (Launch in April)
|
Optix MPG341QR (Launch in May)
|
MPG ARTYMIS 273CQRX (Launch in April)
|
Optix MPG321UR (Launch in May)
|
MPG ARTYMIS 273CQR (Launch in April)
|
Optix MPG321QRF (Launch in May)
|
MAG ARTYMIS 324CP (Launch in April)
|
Optix MAG274QRF-QD
|
MAG ARTYMIS 274CP (Launch in May)
|
Optix MAG274QRF
|
Optix MPG341CQR
|
Optix MAG274R
|
Optix MPG341CQRV
|
Optix MAG273R
|
Optix MPG27CQ2
|
Optix MAG273
|
Optix MPG27C
|
Optix MAG272QP
|
Optix MAG322CQR
|
Optix MAG272QR
|
Optix MAG322CQRV
|
Optix MAG272R
|
Optix MAG322CR
|
Optix MAG271R
|
Optix MAG321CQR
|
Optix MAG271V
|
Optix MAG272CRX
|
Optix MAG251RX
|
Optix MAG272CQR
|
Optix G273QPF (21th of January launch)
|
Optix MAG272CR
|
Optix G272
|
Optix MAG272C
|
Optix G271
|
Optix MAG271CQR
|
Optix G242
|
Optix MAG271CR
|
Optix G241
|
Optix MAG271C
|
Creator PS321QR
|Optix MAG241CR
|
Optix MAG241C
|
Optix MAG240CR
|
Optix MAG24C
|
Optix AG321CQR
|
Optix AG321CR
|
Optix G32CQ4
|
Optix G32C4
|
Optix G27CQ4
|
Optix G27C7 (14th of January launch)
|
Optix G27C6P (14th of January launch)
|
|
Optix G27C6 (14th of January launch)
|
|
Optix G27C5
|
|
Optix G27C4
|
|
Optix G27C2
|
|
Optix G24C6P (14th of January launch)
|
|
Optix G24C6 (3rd of December launch)
|
|
Optix G24C4
|
