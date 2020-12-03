  ⋮  

Here’s Some Advice from MSI on How to Set Up Your PS5 or Xbox Series S|X with a 120Hz Display

Micro-Star International (known as MSI) may be a renowned PC hardware manufacturer, but they appear to be attempting to catch the attention of console gamers as well now. On PS5's launch day, MSI put out a press release to share the news that some of its monitors would support a 'Console Mode' capable of accepting a 4K signal even if their maximum display resolution is 1440p, which isn't officially supported by the PS5 yet (but may be in the future).

Today, a new press release seeks to help fellow console gamers in setting up their next-generation consoles to take advantage of 120Hz displays.

On PlayStation 5, you need to go into Settings/Saved Data and Game-App Settings/Game Presets. Here, you'll be able to globally set your titles so that the Performance Mode is always selected by default. This means 120Hz will be activated from the get-go on the handful of PS5 titles that support it, such as Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition, Dirt 5, Rainbow Six Siege, and WRC 9.

On Xbox Series S|X, find 'TV and display options' inside Settings/General. There, you'll be able to switch the refresh rate from 60Hz to 120Hz, as long as your display supports that. Xbox gamers also have a wider selection of titles that support 120Hz compared to PS5; in addition to the aforementioned games, they may also enjoy Rocket League, The Falconeer, Ori and the Will of the Wisps, Rogue Company, and Star Wars Squadrons at twice the refresh rate.

While only relatively few MSI monitors support the 4K-to-2K conversion that provides the '1440p fix', there's many more that can get you 120Hz at FullHD resolution. You may read the full list below.

MSI Console Mode support list – FHD 120Hz

Curved

Flat

MPG ARTYMIS 343CQR (Launch in January)

Oculux NXG253R (3rd of February launch)

MPG ARTYMIS 323CQR (Launch in April)

Optix MPG341QR (Launch in May)

MPG ARTYMIS 273CQRX (Launch in April)

Optix MPG321UR (Launch in May)

MPG ARTYMIS 273CQR (Launch in April)

Optix MPG321QRF (Launch in May)

MAG ARTYMIS 324CP (Launch in April)

Optix MAG274QRF-QD

MAG ARTYMIS 274CP (Launch in May)

Optix MAG274QRF

Optix MPG341CQR

Optix MAG274R

Optix MPG341CQRV

Optix MAG273R

Optix MPG27CQ2

Optix MAG273

Optix MPG27C

Optix MAG272QP

Optix MAG322CQR

Optix MAG272QR

Optix MAG322CQRV

Optix MAG272R

Optix MAG322CR

Optix MAG271R

Optix MAG321CQR

Optix MAG271V

Optix MAG272CRX

Optix MAG251RX

Optix MAG272CQR

Optix G273QPF (21th of January launch)

Optix MAG272CR

Optix G272

Optix MAG272C

Optix G271

Optix MAG271CQR

Optix G242

Optix MAG271CR

Optix G241

Optix MAG271C

Creator PS321QR
Optix MAG241CR

Optix MAG241C

Optix MAG240CR

Optix MAG24C

Optix AG321CQR

Optix AG321CR

Optix G32CQ4

Optix G32C4

Optix G27CQ4

Optix G27C7 (14th of January launch)

Optix G27C6P (14th of January launch)

　

Optix G27C6 (14th of January launch)

　

Optix G27C5

　

Optix G27C4

　

Optix G27C2

　

Optix G24C6P (14th of January launch)

　

Optix G24C6 (3rd of December launch)

　

Optix G24C4

　

