Rocket League Is Getting 120FPS Options on Xbox Series S|X Later This Year
Rocket League, the still popular sports/racing game created by Psyonix, has received official details on its next-gen console enhancements. The developers said the game is already equipped to work on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S|X through backward compatibility, enjoying 'significantly faster load times' and 'improved split-screen performance' on these new consoles.
Later this year, though, Xbox Series S and X will get a 'Performance mode' option that can run Rocket League at 120 frames per second. The Xbox Series X will target 2688x1512 resolution in this mode, while the Series S is going to target 1344x756, both of which are 70% of 4K and 1080p, respectively. Notably, there's no such info for the PS5 version of the game, though that doesn't mean it won't happen in the future.
As a reminder, Psyonix was purchased by Epic Games a while ago and Rocket League recently went free-to-play.
ROCKET LEAGUE ON XBOX SERIES X
Available at launch: runs at 4K resolution at 60 FPS with HDR.
Following a game update later this year, a new "Video Quality" setting will be added within the Video tab of the Settings menu, allowing users to select Quality vs Performance.
Quality:
4K resolution at 60 FPS with HDR
-
HDR requires HDR10 compatible display and HDMI 2.0 cable or better (included with Xbox Series X)
-
4K capable display required to experience 4K UHD. If a 1080p display is used, the game will render at 1080p supersampled from 4K.
Performance:
Game runs at 2688x1512 resolution (70% of full 4K) at 120 FPS with HDR
-
Game UI runs in 4K
-
4K capable display required to experience 4K UHD. If a 1080p display is used, the game will render at 1080p supersampled from 2688x1512.
-
HDR and 120 Hz require a compatible display, as well as Ultra High Speed HDMI 2.1 cable (included with Xbox Series X)
ROCKET LEAGUE ON XBOX SERIES S
Available at launch: runs at 1080p resolution at 60 FPS with HDR
Following a game update later this year, a new “Video Quality” setting will be added within the Video tab of the Settings menu, allowing users to select Quality vs Performance.
Quality:
1080p Resolution at 60 FPS with HDR
-
HDR requires compatible HDR10 display
Performance:
Game runs at 1344x756 (70% of Full 1080p) Resolution at 120 FPS with HDR
-
UI displays at 1080p
-
Requires a TV or monitor 120 Hz capable display
-
HDR requires a compatible HDR10 Display and High Speed HDMI 2.0 cable (included with Xbox Series S)
ROCKET LEAGUE ON PLAYSTATION 5
Available at launch: 4K Resolution (checkerboard) at 60 FPS with High Dynamic Range (HDR)
-
4K and HDR require compatible displays
-
Requires compatible HDMI cable (included with PlayStation 5)
