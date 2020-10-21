Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition Will Support 4K Resolution, 60 FPS With Ray Tracing Off; Game Can Run at up to 120 Frames per Second

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition will support 4K resolution and 60 FPS framerate, but only with ray tracing turned off.

Capcom's Vice President of Digital Platforms and Marketing William Yagi-Bacon confirmed today on the ResetERA forums that the upcoming PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X game will support 4K, 60 FPS framerate only with ray tracing turned off. With ray tracing turned off, it will be possible for the game to run at up to 120 frames per second.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon Xbox Series X Trailer Delivers Impressive Visuals and Utter Insanity

Hey folks, I know there’s been concerns circulating across different threads with respect to resolution and frame rate for XSX and PS5. Having checked with our DMC hype man Matt Walker, I can confirm that DMC5:SE will support 4K@60fps when RT is turned off. To recap: 4K/30fps with Ray Tracing ON

1080p/60fps with Ray Tracing ON

4K/60fps with Ray Tracing OFF

Up to 120fps with Ray Tracing OFF That’s all I can share for now. Expect previews/reviews in the coming weeks. We’re only three weeks away from launch!

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition will come with features and content not found in the original PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One versions. The game will include new playable character Vergil, who's getting added to the other versions of the game as DLC as well, the Legendary Dark Knight mode, and ray tracing support.

Take advantage of the power of the next generation of consoles and tailor the options to your preferred gameplay experience. Fine-tune your experience as you prioritize gorgeous and photorealistic lighting effects using ray-tracing, the sharpest resolution possible, or the highest framerates the series has ever offered. Not enough? You'll also be able to hear the action unfold around you with incredible 3D sound, and loading times go by in a blink to keep the thrills coming. All of this with even more intense new modes so you can push your style to the max. And the icing on the infernal cake? Vergil joins the gang as a new playable character! The PlayStation 5 version even uses the DualSense controller's adaptive triggers to let you feel the tension of battle in the tips of your fingers.

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition launches on PlayStation 5 on November 12th in North America and on November 19th in the rest of the world. The game will also hit Xbox Series X and S on November 10th.