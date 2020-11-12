PS5 1440p ‘Fix’ Promised by MSI Through Its Monitors’ Console Mode

The PlayStation 5 is out today in some parts of the world (North America, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Singapore, and South Korea) and many excited gamers are just now getting their hands on it. In his review, Kai explained the new console from Sony does feel like having 'true next-generation' in your living room.

However, these days a growing number of console players are using gaming monitors that can be connected at once to their PC and consoles. If you're among the customers that were disappointed to learn that there is no PS5 1440p native support for Sony's next-generation console despite earlier rumors (though it may come in the future if there are enough requests for it), you may be interested in learning about a 'fix' promised today by MSI in a fresh press release. Of course, this involves using one of their gaming monitors that support the brand new 'Console Mode'.

Nowadays, more and more consumers are choosing monitors instead of TVs to play console and PC games. For these users, the lack of QHD resolution output support is a hindrance. MSI has heard the voices of these consumers and provided a relatively good solution. We designed an exclusive Console Mode for the consoles, which can automatically accept 4K signals on QHD monitor, and support HDR simultaneously. This gives you the best gaming experiences and allows you to enjoy console games even with a QHD monitor.

This 'Console Mode' that's supposed to provide the PS5 1440p 'fix' is exemplified by the following image. As far as we can see, however, this doesn't seem to involve any fancy technology; on the other hand, it appears to be a different scaling method. Still, provides that it works as advertised, it probably won't matter what's underneath (though we've contacted MSI to find out more, anyway).

The press release also provides a list of gaming monitors that will be able to use this 'Console Mode' to display PS5 1440p resolution.

MSI QHD Monitors 'Console Mode' support list

Curved Flat MPG ARTYMIS 343CQR Prestige PS321QR Optix MPG341CQR Optix MAG274QRF-QD Optix MPG341CQRV Optix MAG274QRF Optix MAG342CQR Optix AG321CQR

However, do note that all of the curved monitors above are equipped with Ultrawide displays. That includes the upcoming MPG ARTYMIS 343CQR, which MSI touts as the world's first 1000R 'AI' monitor featuring 3440x1440 resolution, 1ms response time, HDR400 when it launches next month.

The PlayStation 5, just like all other consoles, does not support Ultrawide resolutions. As such, you'd be forced to choose between displaying letterboxes (commonly known as 'black bars') in order to keep the correct 16:9 aspect ratio or just 'stretching' the image; be sure to keep that in mind if you do end up ordering one of these monitors by MSI.