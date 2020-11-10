PS5 1440p resolution support might be added if there’s enough demand for it, Sony has confirmed.

Unlike the Xbox Series X|S, Sony’s next-gen console currently doesn’t support native 1440p resolution, which does hurt PS5 owners playing on 1440p screens as games are likely being upscaled from 1080p resolution to 1440p.

From the looks of it, however, there’s still hope for those wanting to play PS5 games on their 1440p displays as Sony Interactive Entertainment’s (SIE) Senior Vice President, Hideaki Nishino, has confirmed that support for the resolution might still be added in the future if requested enough.

The Sony executive said as much in a new Japanese interview with AV Watch. As pointed out by Nishino, the PS5 currently doesn’t support native 1440p due to the company focusing on TV support instead. Sony’s head of hardware engineering and operations, Masayasu Ito, added that this isn’t a technical issue, and support might be added through a future PS5 update.

Sony's Hideaki Nishino reveals in a new (Japanese) interview that there is no PS5 1440p resolution support due to TVs being the highest priority - and he also notes that if it's requested enough, they might add it in the futurehttps://t.co/JPj4FJIdoW pic.twitter.com/mrDchTRVY5 — Nibel (@Nibellion) November 10, 2020

Good news for those gaming on 1440p displays so be sure to make yourself heard and keep bugging Sony with requests for native 1440p support on PS5.

The PS5 launches tomorrow in the United States, Canada, Japan, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea. The console will release in the rest of the world on November 19th.

