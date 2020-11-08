A new Ori and the Will of the Wisps update is being made available, optimizing the title for both the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

The update will be waiting once new Xbox Series X|S players fire up their consoles on November 10th. Aside from offering optimizations on Microsoft’s next-gen consoles, the update also includes PC-specific updates, including new graphic and audio quality modes alongside general performance and image quality improvements across the board.

Ori and Will of the Wisps Renders at 6K on Xbox Series X, Says Dev; Boasts Stunning Image Quality

After the update has been installed on Xbox Series X|S, players will be able to enjoy Moon Studios’ masterpiece in 4K HDR locked at 120FPS on the Series X, and 1080p HDR locked at 120FPS on the Series S. In addition, an optional 4K resolution mode at 60FPS has been added on the Series, whereas an optional 6K supersampled mode (which we wrote about last week) at 60FPS is being made available on the Series X.

Also included with the update are optimizations to greatly reduce loading times and provide nearly instant input response alongside high fidelity audio on both consoles. Down below you’ll find the full release notes.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps Xbox Series X|S and PC Update Release Notes Now optimized for the Xbox Series X 4K HDR locked at 120 FPS

Optional 6K Supersampled mode at 60FPS outputting in 4K HDR

Highest Graphics and Visual Effects settings

Instant Input Response

Faster Loading Times

High Fidelity Audio with increased Dynamic Range and Convolution Reverb for ambiences

Available with Smart Delivery Now optimized for the Xbox Series S 1080p HDR locked at 120 FPS

Optional 4K mode at 60FPS

Instant Input Response

Faster Loading Times

High Fidelity Audio with increased Dynamic Range and Convolution Reverb for ambiences

Available with Smart Delivery

Additional Features for the All Xbox Platforms

Sharpness Settings added in Graphics Settings for additional control of the image sharpness.

Quick Access is now available from In-Game Pause menu

Backup Saves are now available from In-Game Pause menu

Bug Fixes and Improvements

General performance improvements across all Xbox One SKUs

Stability fixes introduced to further remove OOM and Graphics related crashes

Fixed several instances of Ori falling out of the world due to scene loading race conditions

Additional polish and improvements throughout the game experience

Various smaller bug-fixes PC Feature and Updates New High Quality Graphics mode for Sharp, Supersampled image rendering with highest visual effect settings.

New Low Quality Graphics mode with optimized visual effect settings to allow better performance on lower spec machines.

PC Graphics Quality Setting Selection (Low, Balanced, High): Allows choosing between higher framerate and higher quality graphics modes.

Sharpness Settings added in Graphics Settings for additional control of the image sharpness.

New High Quality Audio Mode: High Fidelity Audio with increased Dynamic Range and Convolution Reverb for ambiences

New Low Quality Audio Mode: Lower quality Audio mode for increased performance on lower end machines.

Audio Quality Settings Selection: Allow to choose between higher quality audio and more optimized audio performance modes.

Quick Access is now available from In-Game Pause menu

Backup Saves are now available from In-Game Pause menu

General Performance and Image Quality Improvements

Stability fixes introduced to further remove OOM and Graphics related crashes

Fixed several instances of Ori falling out of the world due to scene loading race conditions

Additional polish and improvements throughout the game experience

Various smaller bug-fixes

Ori and the Will of the Wisps is available now for Xbox and PC. The game is also on Xbox Game Pass.