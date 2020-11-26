Star Wars Squadrons 3.0 Update Introduces 120 FPS Support on Xbox Series X | S, Variable Frame Rate Support and More

A new Star Wars Squadrons update is now live on all formats, introducing improvements on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S, new content, and more.

Update 3.00 introduces 120 FPS and up to 4K support on Xbox Series X and S as well as an option to prioritize enhanced visuals or performance. The update also brings variable frame rate support and improved visual quality and lighting on PlayStation 5.

Added Fostar Haven as a map to Dogfight and Fleet Battles (Solo/Co-Op vs AI and PvP)

Added next gen improvements The game now supports up to 120FPS and up to 4K on Xbox Series X|S Added an option for players on the Xbox Series X|S to prioritize enhanced visuals or enhanced performance Improved visual quality and lighting on PS5 Variable frame rate support added for TVs and monitors that allow it

Fixed an issue where the game could crash while changing loadouts

Improved support for matchmaking between players with highly divergent load times Players who are not finished loading when the match begins will now have an additional window of time to join the match-in-progress rather than timing out on start

Tweaked the brightness of light sources on PC so that they're no longer too bright in some instances

Fixed issue where the sky color of Esseles would appear to change when entering/exiting the station

Fixed an issue where the menu voice over accessibility feature could not play after entering a lobby

Fixed issue where Steam players could fail to log in if their screen name included certain unicode characters or emojis

Various stability improvements and minor bug fixes.

The Star Wars Squadrons 3.0 update also brings controls, cosmetic customization, and gameplay improvements. You can check out the full update notes on the game's Official Website.

Star Wars Squadrons is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The game is also playable on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and Series S.