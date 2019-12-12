Here’s How the Battery Life on iOS 13.3 Stacks Up Against iOS 13.2.3 – Video

Apple recently released its latest iOS 13.3 update to the public with several improvements and bug fixes. While there are a number of aspects that can be covered in favor of the new release, battery life a major one to focus on. If you have updated your iPhone to the latest build, here's how the battery life on iOS 13.3 compares against iOS 13.2.3.

Battery Life on iOS 13.3 Compared Against iOS 13.2.3 - Does it Improve?

iOS 13.3. adds a couple of new features to the mix including Screen Time. However, bug fixes still remain an important part which serves to improve overall stability and performance. If battery life on iOS 13.3 is your biggest concern, check out the video below for more details.

A YouTube channel by the name of iAppleBytes has conducted a test pertaining to the battery life on iOS 13.3. The channel compared the two firmware builds by running the Geekbench 4 battery test on the iPhone SE, iPhone 6s, iPhone 7, iPhone 8. iPhone XR, iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro.

As can be seen, the difference between the battery life on iOS 13.3 and iOS 13.2.3 is not that big. However, it can be observed that it is improved to some extent. Take note that the change isn't too big and if you previously struggled to get through the day, you are still likely to charge your device again.

We would totally recommend you to update. This is due to the fact that the update brings several other neat additions to the mix. Check out the video embedded above for more details on the battery life comparison.

There will be more details on iOS 13 soon, so be sure to stick around This us all, for now, folks. What are your thoughts on the matter? Have you updated to the latest build yet? Let us know in the comments.