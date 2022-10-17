Menu
iPhone 14 Pro Max Outlasts Pixel 7 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra in Battery Life Test

Ali Salman
Oct 17, 2022, 04:22 PM EDT
iPhone 14 Pro Max Battery Life Compared Against Poxel 7 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra

Google's latest Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are the company's latest flagship smartphones that have a lot going for them. While there are a plethora of changes compared to its predecessor, it still fails to take the title spot in battery life. In a new battery life test, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max outlasts the Pixel 7 Pro as well as the mighty Galaxy S22 Ultra. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

iPhone 14 Pro Max Beats Google Pixel 7 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra in New Battery Life Test - Video

The battery life test is conducted by PhoneArena, comparing the iPhone 14 Pro models with the Google Pixel 7 series and the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The experiment involves a series of tests which includes a simulation to mimic typical web browsing. As can be seen in the video shared below, the iPhone 14 Pro Max and the iPhone 14 Pro took the first and second spots in the battery life test against Google's latest offering and the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Related StoryOmar Sohail
M2 iPad Pro Lineup to Be Announced This Tuesday, Claims Latest Report

In the web browsing simulation, the iPhone 14 Pro Max lasted for 19 hours and 5 minutes while the Pixel 7 Pro lasted for 14 hours and 19 minutes. Additionally, the Galaxy S22 Ultra lasted for 13 hours and 17 minutes despite featuring the same battery capacity as the Pixel 7 Pro.

The second part of the test involved YouTube video playback. Each smartphone started at 100 percent battery and the same video was played on all smartphones until the battery died. As expected, the iPhone 14 Pro Max lasted for 11 hours and 0 minutes, the Pixel 7 Pro lasted for 9 hours and 39 minutes, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra came in last with 7 hours and 27 minutes. It is surprising to see that the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max features significantly smaller battery capacities compared to the Pixel 7 Pro and the Galaxy S22 Ultra. You can check out the battery capacities for each smartphone below for more details.

  • iPhone 14 Pro Max: 4,323mAh
  • iPhone 14 Pro: 3,200mAh
  • Galaxy S22 Ultra: 5,000mAh
  • Google Pixel 7 Pro: 5,000mAh
  • Google Pixel 7: 4,355mAh
  • Google Pixel Pro: 5,000mAh

As mentioned earlier, despite smaller battery capacities, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max feature the best battery life when it comes to web browsing and video playback. You can check out the full battery life test above for more details.

Share your thoughts with us in the comments.

