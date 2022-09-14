iPhone 14 Pro Max Battery Compared Against iPhone 13 Pro Max in New Test – Shows a Major Jump!

Apple recently launched its iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models with major improvements in almost all departments. While the standard models feature the same design, the iPhone 14 Pro comes with a bigger camera setup, Dynamic Island, and much more. In a new test, the iPhone 14 Pro Max outlasted last year's iPhone 13 Pro Max in terms of battery life. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Despite a Smaller Capacity, the iPhone 14 Pro Max Beats Last Year's Flagship in Battery Test

The new battery test conducted by Tom's Guide is designed to mimic real-world usage. In the battery test, the iPhone 14 Pro Max lasted an average of 14 hours and 42 minutes on a single charge. In contrast, last year's iPhone 13 Pro Max lasted for 12 hours and 16 minutes. This is an almost 2 and a half hour jump in battery life. Altogether, Apple's bigger flagship sits in second place after the Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro.

The test findings also revealed that the latest flagship drained 30 percent of the battery in five hours. The test constituted of app downloading, music, and taking photos or videos. Tom's Guide stated:

Anecdotally, the iPhone 14 Pro Max fared quite well in terms of endurance. After charging close to 90% and then using the phone from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. for downloading apps, playing music and shooting photos and videos, the phone's battery only dropped to 60%.

It was previously discovered that all iPhone 14 models come with bigger battery capacities except for the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Henceforth, it is surprising to see a jump in battery life. Since the 'Pro' models are equipped with an A16 Bionic chip, it is more power efficient than the A15 Bionic. In addition to this, the new LTPO display is more efficient as well since it consumes less power. The variable refresh rate can go as low as 1Hz which also contributes to the jump in battery life.

This is all there is to it, folks. How did you like the new iPhone 14 Pro models? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.