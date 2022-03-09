iPhone SE 3 Battery Life Comparison Against iPhone SE 2, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 13 mini, More

Apple announced the new iPhone SE at its Spring event with a boatload of new additions. While the design of the device has been kept the same, Apple did bring a few major enhancements to the table. One of the major additions is the latest and greatest A15 Bionic chip which is the same chip that powers the iPhone 13 series. On stage, the company stated that the iPhone SE 3 features enhanced battery life all thanks to the new processor. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

iPhone SE 3 Beats The iPhone SE 2 and iPhone 8 on Paper When it Comes to Battery Life - Real-world Performance Might Vary

Even though Apple increased the price of the iPhone SE by $30, it is still the most affordable iPhone that you can buy right now. The best part of the deal is that it now features 5G support. The A15 Bionic chip features better performance and also consumes less power. Nonetheless, using the device with 5G would still hit the battery life.

Apple Discontinues 27-Inch iMac After Announcing Mac Studio and Studio Display

Apple has shared some battery estimates on its specs page, citing several numbers. If you are looking to buy the new iPhone SE 3, check out how the battery performs against older models.

iPhone SE 3: The device features 15 hours of battery for video playback, 10 hours for streaming video, and 50 hours for audio playback.

of battery for video playback, for streaming video, and for audio playback. iPhone SE 2: iPhone SE 2 features 13 hours of video playback, 8 hours of streaming video, and 40 hours of audio playback.

of video playback, of streaming video, and of audio playback. iPhone 8: The device features 13 hours of video playback and 40 hours of audio playback.

of video playback and of audio playback. iPhone 12 mini: It features 15 hours of video playback, 10 hours of streaming video, and 50 hours of audio playback.

of video playback, of streaming video, and of audio playback. iPhone 13 mini: The latest iPhone 13 mini supports 17 hours of video playback, 13 hours of video streaming, and 55 hours of audio playback.

While the iPhone SE 3 comes with a bigger battery, the addition of 5G support will put it to test. Nonetheless, it can be seen that the iPhone SE 3 features a battery life much better than the iPhone SE 2 and iPhone 8 which feature the same design. The iPhone 12 mini is on par with the iPhone SE 3 but the iPhone 13 mini features the best battery in its size.

We will share more details on the device as soon as more information is available. Share your valuable insights with us in the comments.