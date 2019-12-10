Download iOS 13.3 / iPadOS 13.3 for iPhone and iPad [Changelog Inside]

You can now download iOS 13.3 and iPadOS 13.3 full and final version for both iPhone and iPad. Here is the complete official changelog.

Grab iOS 13.3 and iPadOS 13.3 for your iPhone and iPad Today with Handful of Changes and Features

It’s here. It is finally here. You can now download the full and final version of iOS 13.3 for iPhone and iPadOS 13.3 for iPad right now. There are a ton of changes in this release, with most of them focusing on what happens underneath the lid, meaning you are experience plenty of bug fixes and performance related enhancements. Let’s have a look at the iOS 13.2 / iPadOS 13.3 changelog then we will show you how to download iOS 13.3 and iPadOS 13.3 final version right away.

Download iOS 13.3 Beta 4 Without Developer Account on iPhone, iPad or iPod touch for Free

Download the Update Over the Air

It’s a good idea to get on with the update by simply grabbing it over the air. You can kick things into motion by putting your phone or tablet on charge, then connect to a stable WiFi network. I would not recommend using a personal hotspot for this as the download speeds might be a little choppy. Also, once you are done with the aforementioned things, navigate to Settings > General > Software Update on your device. As soon as you see the iOS 13.3 or iPadOS 13.3 update, tap on Download and Install.

Clean Install iOS 13.3 / iPadOS 13.3

Like ever, you have the complete option of performing a clean install of iOS 13.3 and iPadOS 13.3 on your iPhone and iPad. But I will only recommend this if you are stuck with tons of performance related issues and constantly experience app crashes or even terrible battery life.

Download the iOS 13.3 or iPadOS 13.3 IPSW file from the links below and then follow the tutorial posted here: How to Clean Install iOS 13 Final on iPhone [Tutorial]

Download iOS 13.3 / iPadOS 13.3 IPSW File

If you are a jailbreak user, then it is highly recommended that you stay away from this release until further notice. If there is a chance that Checkra1n will be updated soon to support iOS 13.3 or iPadOS 13.3, we will inform you about it. Until then, try to exercise some caution.