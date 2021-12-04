Here’s How Much the Galaxy S21 FE Will be Priced in the US

Samsung's Galaxy S21 models are the company's running flagships with top-of-the-line internals. However, we are not too far away from next year's big releases and major improvements which we have heard over the past few months. Apart from this, we are also expecting Samsung to launch its fan-edition Galaxy S21FE in the coming months. While the device has been running wild in the rumor mill with varying dates of release, we do sincerely hope that it arrives next month. Expectations aside, the Galaxy S21 FE price seems to be on the mid to higher end. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Will Feature a $699 Price Tag, Only $100 Less Than the Standard Galaxy S21 Model

In terms of look and feel, the Galaxy S21FE will carry forward the design language forward from its Galaxy S21 flagships. Roland Quandt from WinFuture has shared more renders of the device, showcasing the design. While the device has been leaked several times, Roland Quandt shared details on the specifications of the Galaxy S21 FE along with its price.

Official Galaxy S21 FE Renders Show Off Fun Colors

As per the leaks, the Galaxy S21 FE will feature a 6.5-inch FHD OLED display, Android 11 out of the box, and will be powered by the current-best Snapdragon 888 coupled with 6GB of RAM. In addition, the device will also feature a 4,500 mAh battery. The S21 FE will feature a 12MP main sensor with a secondary 12MP ultrawide sensor and an 8MP telephoto lens. A cutout on the side depicts the inclusion of 5G mmWave support. However, the price of the Galaxy S21 FE is something that a lot of us are interested in.

According to the latest leaks, the Galaxy S21 FE from Samsung will feature a $699 price tag. This is more or less the same price as that of last year's Galaxy S20 FE. However, we have to note that the Galaxy S21 is only $100 more. Moreover, the standard Google Pixel 6 can be considered its main contender. It will be interesting to see how Samsung will position the device in the market.

This is all there is to it, folks. Are you looking to buy the Galaxy S21 FE based on its price? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.