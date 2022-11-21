Android 13 is Now Rolling Out for Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S20 FE Users

Another day, another Android 13 rollout as Samsung has started rolling out the update on both the Galaxy S20 FE and the Galaxy S21 FE. However, as it is with all the OEMs, the update is currently rolling out in stages, so it will be some time before you can go ahead and update your phone.

Samsung Stays on Schedule as it Pushes Android 13 for Galaxy S20 FE and Galaxy S21 FE

This is exciting news for all the Fan Edition users because Samsung did not explicitly mention when they will be launching the update on these devices, but looking at the South Korean firm's commitment, we are happy to report that the Galaxy S21 FE and the S20 FE users can finally enjoy the new Android 13.

At the time of writing, the Galaxy S20 FE is getting the update in Russia, and it is only available on the Exynos variant. However, U.S. users who are running the Snapdragon variant will have to wait for a while. On the other hand, Android 13 is also rolling out to the Galaxy S21 FE users in some regions including Europe. It is also worth noting that the latest Android 13 update also ships with November 2022 security patch.

Samsung rolling the Android 13 update in stages is nothing new, the company has done this in the past, even with the phones that have just received the latest update globally.

The new update brings a lot of under-the-hood changes as well as an improved theming system. I have been using it on my Galaxy S22 Ultra since launch and it has been working like a charm. There are a lot of little visual updates throughout the entire OS and it works like a charm.

Have you received the Android 13 update on your phone? Let us know how your experience has been so far.