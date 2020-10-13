Halo 5: Guardians Won’t Be Added to Halo: MCC, 343i Reaffirms; Halo 4 PC Public Testing Inbound

343 Industries’ most recent Halo installment, Halo 5: Guardians, won’t be added to Halo: The Master Chief Collection, the developer has reaffirmed.

343 Industries already said as much last year when it pointed out that the team’s plan was to bring over Halo: MCC and Halo Reach to PC, and in a new blog post on the official Halo Waypoint, the Halo developer reaffirmed that the Halo 5 won’t be added to the collection at this point. This applies to both the Xbox One and PC versions of The Master Chief Collection.

“Our focus is bringing MCC and Reach to PC, there are no current plans to bring over Halo 5”, 343 Industries said last year.

As now again pointed out by 343i’s Halo community coordinator, John Junyszek, Halo 4 will be the final game in the franchise being added to Halo: MCC for the moment.

“This is the last Halo title we currently have planned for the collection (sorry to crush your Halo 5 in MCC dreams), so let's finish strong!”, Junyszek writes.

In other Halo: MCC related news – from the looks of it, Halo insiders will soon finally be able to participate in the Halo 4 PC public flight.

“We're rapidly approaching Halo 4 flighting and we plan on inviting every eligible, registered Halo Insider”, the community coordinator writes. “Much like our other flights, on top of the obvious addition of an entirely new title, there should be plenty of new features and improvements – like the potential addition of crossplay – to get your hands on.”

Halo: The Master Chief Collection is available globally now on PC and Xbox One. The collection currently consists of Halo: Combat Evolved, Halo 2, Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST, and Halo: Reach. For Xbox One players, Halo 4 is already included.

Halo 5: Guardians was released for Xbox One back in October of 2015. Upon its launch, the title made history as the biggest Halo launch and fastest-selling Xbox One exclusive game.

"The success of 'Halo 5: Guardians' is a testament to the innovative work from the entire team at 343 Industries to bring this installment to Xbox One and the incredible community of fans who have come to love the story, characters and gameplay central to the franchise," said Phil Spencer, head of Xbox. "The game represents all the possibilities of Xbox One and has earned its place as the anchor title in the greatest holiday games lineup in Xbox history."